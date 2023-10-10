League of Legends patch 13.20 official notes: Jax visual update, massive K’Sante adjustments, ARAM updates, and more

League of Legends patch 13.20 notes are now live, and the latest update will be bringing extensive changes to champions, jungling, early-game items, runes, as well ARAM. However, one of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the massive adjustments making their way to K’Sante, which will be seeing changes to all parts of his ability kit. Jax will also be receiving a visual update this time around with more changes set for Dragons and Dragon buffs.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.20 can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 13.20 official notes
1) League of Legends patch 13.20 Champion changes
Jax
- New visual update
Akshan
Q - Avengerang
- Bonus Movement Speed: 40%: 20/25/30/35/40%
E - Heroic Swing
- Damage per Shot: 30/45/60/75/90 (+17.5% bonus AD) (1 + 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed) 25/40/55/70/85 (+17.5% bonus AD) (1 + 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed)
Bel'Veth
Passive - Death in Lavender
- Bonus Attack Speed After Spell Cast: 25-50% (scales linearly based on level): 20-40% (scales using stat progression multiplier)
E - Royal Maelstrom
- Critical Stabby Stabs: Damage from Bel'Veth's E can now critically strike.
- Damage Reduction: 70%: 42/49/56/63/70%
- Minimum Physical Damage: 8/10/12/14/16 (+6% AD): 6/7/8/9/10 (+8% AD)
- Minimum On Hit Damage: 6%: 8%
R - Endless Banquet
- Remora Health: 40/50/60% of minion's maximum health: 20/45/70% of minion's maximum health
- True Form Out-of-Combat Movement Speed: 25/50/75: 10/45/80
Galio
W - Shield of Durand
- Cooldown: 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
- Shield Out-of-Combat Timer: 12 seconds: 12/11/8 seconds (levels 1/6/11)
Jinx
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 100: 105
Passive - Get Excited!
- Stacks on Stacks: The 25% bonus total attack speed gained from Get Excited! on takedowns now stacks.
R - Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Cooldown: 75/65/55 seconds: 70/60/50 seconds
- Minimum Damage: 30/45/60 (+15% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health) 32.5/47.5/62.5 (+16.5% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health)
- Maximum Damage: 300/450/600 (+150% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health) 325/475/625 (+165% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health)
K'Sante
Base Stats
- Base Health: 610: 570
- Health Growth: 108: 115
- Armor Growth: 4.7: 5.2
Passive - Dauntless Instinct
- All Out Bonus Damage: 35% (+20% per 100 bonus armor) (+20% per 100 bonus magic resistance): 35%
Q - Ntofo Strikes
- Not so Flash: Recasting K'Sante's third Q will now disable Flash during its windup
- Stat Check: Shift-Tooltip now shows your progress on the Armor/MR and HP for cooldown and cast time
- Physical Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+40% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance) 30/60/90/120/150 (+40% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance)
W - Path Maker
- Mana Cost: 75/80/85/90/95: 60/65/70/75/80
- Minimum Channel Time: 0.65 seconds (Note: Maximum channel time is unchanged at 1 second)
- Maximum Damage: Path Maker's damage, crowd control, dash distance, and all other outputs will no longer be tied to the ability's charge time
- Damage Reduction: 25% (+10% per 100 bonus armor) (+10% per 100 bonus magic resistance) (+1% per 100 bonus health): 40-65% (based on champion level)
- Stun Duration:0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5 - 0.85/0.95/1.05/1.15/1.25 seconds: 1.25 seconds
- Damage: 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 - 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target's maximum health: 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% total AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance) (+6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health)
W - Path Maker (All Out Version)
- Minimum Channel Time: 0.5 seconds (Note: Maximum channel time is unchanged at 1 second)
- Maximum Damage: Path Maker's damage, crowd control, dash distance, and all other outputs will now always deal the maximum corresponding values and will no longer be tied to the ability's charge time
- Damage Reduction: 30% (+12% per 100 bonus armor) (+12% per 100 bonus magic resistance) (+1.2% per 100 bonus health): 50-75% (based on champion level)
- All Out of Extra Damage: While All Out, Path Maker will no longer deal extra damage (aside from the bonus AD provided upon entering All Out)
- Cooldown: 24/22/20/18/16 seconds: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds
R - All Out
- Maximum Health Threshold: 55%: 65%
- Knockback Distance: 350: 300
- Damage on Initial Cast: 35/70/105 (+ 20% AD) physical damage: 70/110/150 (+65% AP) magic damage
- Damage on Successful Wall Slam: 150/250/350 physical damage: 70/110/150 (+65% AP) magic damage
- Attack Resets: Attack reset timing has been slowed down to match K'Sante's base form
- [NEW]All Out (of stacks): Casting All Out will now reset Q - Ntofo Strikes' current stacks
- Bonus Attack Damage Gained: 5 (+32.5% bonus armor) (+32.5% bonus magic resistance): 15/30/45 (+25% bonus armor) (+25% bonus magic resistance)
- Healing: 10% (+0.75% per 100 bonus health) omnivamp: 10/15/20% healing on all damage versus champions
- Weights are Off: K'Sante now gains 25/35/45% bonus attack speed when All Out
Kai'Sa
Base Stats
- Armor: 28: 25
Milio
Passive - Fired Up
- On Fire: Burn damage now counts as Milio's damage even when applied through allies, allowing it to interact with a select number of items like Hextech Putrifier. Burn damage will still grant the ally who applied the debuff the kill, preventing Milio from accidentally <s>kill stealing</s> confirming kills.
E - Warm Hugs
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds: 17/16/15/14/13 seconds
- Shield Strength: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP) 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP
R - Breath of Life
- Healing: 150/250/350 (+30% AP): 150/250/350 (+50% AP)
Morgana
W - Tormented Shadow
- Magic Damage per Second: 12/22/32/42/52 (+14% AP): 12/22/32/42/52 (+17% AP)
- Monster Damage Modifier: 155%: 165%
E - Black Shield
- Cooldown: 24/22/20/18/16 seconds: 26/23.5/21/18.5/16 seconds
R - Soul Shackles
- Bonus Movement Speed: 5/30/55% while facing towards tethered enemies: 10/35/60% in all directions
- Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds at all ranks: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds
- Magic Damage: 150/225/300 (+70% AP): 175/250/325 (+80% AP) (Note: this will still hit twice, once upon initial cast and a second time when the tether stuns)
Quinn
Base Stats
- Base Health: 603: 565
- Movement Speed: 335: 330
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.4: 2.7
Zed
W - Living Shadow
- Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds: 20/19.25/18.5/17.75/17 seconds
Ziggs
Q - Bouncing Bomb
- Explosion Hitbox: 150: 180
2) League of Legends patch 13.20 Item updates
Blighting Jewel
- Total Price: 1250 gold: 1100 gold
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Ability Haste: 20: 15
- Damage Amplification: 0-18% (at 0-70% missing health) 0-16% (at 0-70% missing health)
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Updated Math: Passive - Giant Slayer now applies before Shields and Lifesteal are calculated
Youmuu's Ghostblade
- Spectral Shard Lethality: 3-12 (level 7-18) 7-18 (level 7-18)
3) League of Legends patch 13.20 Jungle Adjustments
Smite
- Damage to Champions/Pets: 20-160 (levels 1-18): 40 at all levels
- Close Only Counts in Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, and Epic Smites: Smite now has 350 units of targeting forgiveness against Epic Monsters. This means if your cursor is near their model but not on top of another valid target it will act as though you are targeting them.
- Damage Type: Spell: Proc (Note: this means that Smite will no longer trigger on-spell effects like Demonic Embrace, similar to Ignite)
- Primal Smite AoE Damage when Smiting Monsters: 50% of Smite's damage: 100% of Smite's damage
Jungle Companion Upgrades
- All Primal Smites: Junglers with Primal Smite no longer take 20% less damage from epic monsters when two or more allies are nearby
- Gustwalker Movement Speed: While in a brush, gain 45% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 60% for 2 seconds: While in a brush, gain 30% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 45% for 2 seconds
- Mosstomper Shield: 60-281 (levels 1-18): 180-300 (levels 10-18)
- Mosstomper Tenacity and Slow Resist: Mosstomper will no longer grant the user tenacity or slow resistance
- Scorchclaw Damage Type Requirement: Any damage: Attacks and Spells (Note: this means that Smite will no longer trigger Scorchclaw's slow and burn)
Monster Health Values
- Blue Sentinel Health: 2300-4600 (levels 1-11): 2300-6210 (levels 1-18)
- Red Brambleback Health: 2300-4600 (levels 1-11): 2300-6210 (levels 1-18)
- Sir Gromp Health: 2050-4100 (levels 1-11): 2050-4817.5 (levels 1-18)
- Crimson Raptor Health: 1100-2585 (levels 1-11) 1200-2820 (levels 1-18)
- Raptors Health: 500-1000 (levels 1-11): 500-1175 (levels 1-18)
- Greater Murk Wolf Health: 1600-3200 (levels 1-11): 3760 (levels 1-18)
- Murk Wolves Health: 630-1260 (levels 1-11): 630-1480.5 (levels 1-18)
- Ancient Krug Health: 1350-2700 (levels 1-11): 1350-3172.5 (levels 1-18)
- Krug Health: 650-1300 (levels 1-11): 650-1527.5 (levels 1-18)
- Mini Krugs Health: 60-105 (levels 1-11): 60-141 (levels 1-18)
- Monster Health Scaling Formulas
For those of you looking to put all these numbers into a spreadsheet, this one's for you.
- Health Scaling - Crimson Raptor: 100/135/160/185/210/235% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/9/11): 100/100/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/190/200% of base health (levels 1-11), +5% per level up to 235% at level 18
- Health Scaling - Krugs & Mini Krugs: 100/112.5/125/140/150/160/175% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/8/9/11): 100/100/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/190/200% of base health (levels 1-11), +5% per level up to 235% at level 18
- Health Scaling - Red Brambleback & Blue Sentinel: 100/120/140/160/180/200% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/9/11): 100/100/120% of base health (levels 1/2/3), +10% per level up to 270% at level 18
- Health Scaling - All Other Jungle Monsters (excluding Scuttle): 100/120/140/160/180/200% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/9/11): 100/100/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/190/200% of base health (levels 1-11), +5% per level up to 235% at level 18
Rift Scuttler
- Rift Scuttler is an important objective, which means it needs to have an appropriate amount of health for its value. Its rewards also need to align better with other jungle camps. Since other camps only scale in experience while Scuttler increases in both gold and XP, we've adjusted Scuttler's rewards to now scale more slowly.
- Health:1550-3202.5 (levels 1-18, linear scaling): 1550-5580 (levels 1-18, non-linear scaling)
- Gold Given: 55-99 (levels 1-9, linear scaling): 55-126.5 (levels 1-18, non-linear scaling)
- Experience Given: 20-180 (levels 1-9, linear scaling): 20-230 (levels 1-18, non-linear scaling)
Monster Attack Damage Formula
- 100/100/120/120/130/130/140/150/180/180/200/220/230/250/260/280/300/300% of base AD: 100/100/110/115/120/125/135/145/155/165/180/195/210/225/240/260/280/300% of base AD
Sustain in the Jungle
- Health Restored on Large Monster Kill: 30-166 (up to 2.25x based on missing health): 12% missing health
- Mana Restored on Large Monster Kill: 19-87 (up to 2.25x based on missing mana): 20% missing mana
Jungle Companion Scaling
- Jungle Companion Damage: 16 (+10% bonus AD) (+12% AP) (+10% bonus armor) (+10% bonus magic resistance) (+3% bonus health) true damage: 16 (+10% AP) (+20% bonus armor) (+20% bonus magic resistance) (+3% bonus health) (Note: the armor and magic resistance changes mean that bonus armor/MR will provide similar damage per gold to bonus health)
- Companion Damage Radius: 900: 650 (Note: this makes it less likely that your companion will damage Epic monsters while fighting Rift Scuttler)
- Companion Heal per Second: 70% of damage dealt (note: this is unchanged)
- Companion Heal per Second Cap: Companion's heal per second is now capped at 12-45 (levels 1-12)
Anti-Poaching Adjustments
- Jungle Item Bonus Damage to non-Epic Monsters: 20%: 42%
- Large Monster Armor & Magic Resistance: 20: 42
- Small Monster Armor & Magic Resistance: 0: 20
Lane Minion Experience Adjustments for Junglers
- Minion Experience Penalty Disable: 1.1 levels behind the game average: 1.5 levels behind the game average
- Minion Experience Received: 40-75% at minutes 0-14, then 100%: 30-100% at minutes 0-20
- Bugfix: Minion Experience penalty is no longer locked in whenever jungle item is finished
4) League of Legends patch 13.20 Starter Item Buffs
Doran's Blade
- Attack Damage: 8: 10
- Health: 80: 100
- Doran's Ring
- Ability Power: 15: 18
- Health:70: 90
Doran's Shield
- Health: 80: 110
- Regeneration when Damage: 0-40 health over 8 seconds: 0-45 over 8 seconds (Note: maximum is unchanged at 25% remaining health.
Dark Seal
- Stack Friendly: Dark Seal is not unique with other Doran's items, so feel free to pick both up
- Health: 40: 50
Relic Shield
- Ability Power: 5: 7
- Health: 30: 50
Steel Shoulderguards
- Attack Damage: 3: 4
- Health: 30: 50
Spectral Sickle
- Attack Damage: 5: 6
- Health: 10: 25
Spellthief's Edge
- Ability Power: 8: 10
- Health: 10: 25
Waterwalking
- Adaptive Force: 5-30 (based on level): 13-30 (based on level)
- Movement Speed: 25: 10
Dragon Slayer
- Cloud Drake: 7% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed: 5% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed
- Hextech Drake: 7.5 ability haste and 7.5% bonus attack speed: 5 ability haste and 5% bonus attack speed
- Infernal Drake: 5% attack damage and ability power: 3% attack damage and ability power
- Mountain Drake: 8% bonus armor and magic resistance: 5% bonus armor and magic resistance
- Ocean Drake: restore 2.5% missing health every 5 seconds: restore 2% missing health every 5 seconds
5) League of Legends patch 13.20 Misc changes
Dragon Soul
- Cloud Drake: 15% bonus movement speed: 20% bonus movement speed
- Hextech Drake: 40% base slow (30% for ranged champions): 45% base slow (35% for ranged champions)
- Infernal Drake: 80 base adaptive damage for explosion: 100 base adaptive damage for explosion
- Mountain Drake: 180 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds: 220 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds
- Ocean Drake: 130 base heal, 80 base mana regeneration: 150 base heal, 100 base mana regeneration
Rift Herald
- Local Gold Given: 200: 100
Baron Nashor
- Base Health: 12600: 15000 (Note: health scaling of +180 health per minute is unchanged)
Death Timer Adjustments
- Level 1 Death Timer: 6 seconds: 6 seconds (unchanged)
- Level 2 Death Timer: 8 seconds: 6 seconds
- Level 3 Death Timer: 10 seconds: 8 seconds
- Level 4 Death Timer: 12 seconds: 8 seconds
- Level 5 Death Timer: 14 seconds: 10 seconds
- Level 6 Death Timer: 16 seconds: 12 seconds
- Level 7 Death Timer: 21 seconds: 16 seconds
- Level 8 Death Timer: 27.5 seconds: 21 seconds
- Level 9 Death Timer: 30 seconds: 26 seconds
Turret Plating
- Gold per Plate: 175: 125
6) League of Legends patch 13.20 Rune Adjustments
Conqueror
- Attack Damage per Stack: 1.2-2.7 (based on level) bonus AD: 1.08-2.4 (based on level) bonus AD
- Ability Power per Stack: 2-4.5 (based on level) AP: 1.8-2.4 (based on level) AP
- Attack Damage at Maximum Stacks: 14.4-32.4 (based on level) bonus AD: 12.96-28.8 (based on level) bonus AD
- Ability Power at Maximum Stacks: 24-54 (based on level) bonus AP: 21.6-48 (based on level) bonus AP
Lethal Tempo
- Attack Speed per Stack (Melee): 10-15%: 9-13.5%
- Attack Speed per Stack (Ranged): 4-9%: 3.6-8%
Electrocute
- Damage: 30-180 (based on level) (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP): 30-220 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)
Dark Harvest
- Adaptive Damage: 20-60 (based on level) (+ 5 per Soul) (+25% bonus AD) (+15% AP): 20-80 (based on level) (+ 5 per Soul) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)
Arcane Comet
- Adaptive Damage: 30-100 (based on level) (+35% bonus AD) (+20% AP): 30-130 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)
Summon Aery
- Adaptive Damage: 10-40 (based on level) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP): 10-50 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)
- Shield: 30-75 (based on level) (+35% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP): 30-100 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)
Fleet Footwork
- Heal: 10-100 (based on level) (+30% bonus AD) (+20% AP): 10-130 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)
First Strike
- Bonus True Damage: 9%: 8%
Taste of Blood
- Healing: 16-30 (based on level) (+15% bonus AD) (+8% AP): 16-40 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)
7) League of Legends patch 13.20 ARAM Adjustments
Buffs
- Rek'Sai: 100% Damage Dealt: 105% Damage Dealt
Nerfs
- Jhin: 100% Damage Taken: 105% Damage Taken
- Lissandra: 95% Damage Dealt: 90% Damage Dealt
- Malzahar: 75% Minion AoE Damage: 60% Minion AoE Damage
Behavioral Systems
- ARAM and Rotating/Event Game Modes will no longer count toward the 5 game ranked restriction penalty
8) League of Legends patch 13.20 Ping Adjustments
- Allied scoreboard pings are now sent to your premade party instead of being self only.
- For 10 seconds after getting a champion takedown, all allied scoreboard pings directed at your champion are visible to the team.
- The bait ping has been replaced with the enemy vision ping, and the hold ping has been replaced with the need vision ping.
- The vision cleared ping and the vision ping wheel have been removed.
9) League of Legends patch 13.20 Worlds Clash update
Since Worlds Clash is 16-team bracket instead of the usual 8-team bracket, there will be an additional level of rewards based on number of wins/losses in the orbs and capsules:
- Basic Ticket: 0W, 3L: 3 Win XP Boost, 1 Mystery Icon, 1 Clash Logo
- Basic Ticket: 1W, 3L: 1 Mystery Emote, 640 Ward Skin, 1 Clash Logo
- Basic Ticket: 2W, 2L: 640 Ward Skin, 975 Skin Shard,1 Mystery Icon, 1 Mystery Emote, 1 Clash Logo, 1 Basic Ticket
- Basic Ticket: 3W, 1L: 640 Ward Skin, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Mystery Icon, 1 Mystery Emote, 1 Chibi Icon, 1 Clash Logo, 1 Basic Ticket
- Basic Ticket: [World's Clash ONLY] 4W: 640 Ward Skin, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Mystery Icon, 1 Mystery Emote, 1 Chibi Icon, 1 Clash Logo, 1 Basic Ticket, Worlds Orb/Capsule
- Premium Ticket: 0W, 3L: 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 1 Logo
- Premium Ticket: 1W, 3L: 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Logo
- Premium Ticket: 2W, 2L: 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard, 1 Logo
- Premium Ticket: 3W, 1L: 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard,1 Chibi Icon, 10 Mythic Essence, 1350 Skin, 1 Logo
- Premium Ticket: [World's Clash ONLY] 4W: 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard,1 Chibi Icon, 10 Mythic Essence, 1350 Skin, 1 Logo, Worlds Orb/Capsule
10) League of Legends patch 13.20 Mythic Shop Rotation
Now Available
- Prestige Star Guardian Syndra
- Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine
- Prestige Dark Star Malphite
- Prestige Porcelain Lux
- Neo PAX Jax
Leaving the Mythic Shop
- Prestige Star Guardian Ekko
- Prestige Pulsefire Lucian
- Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo
- Prestige Battle Queen Diana
- Mythic Chroma Star Guardian Jinx
11) League of Legends patch 13.20 Bugfixes & QoL Changes
- Fixed a bug that caused Kraken Slayer and Stormrazor to ignore Shen's W - Spirit Refuge.
- Fixed a bug that caused Aatrox's movement speed buff VFX from his R - World Ender to disappear prematurely when it should have been extended from a takedown.
- Fixed a bug that caused the scoreboard to desync if a takedown occurred while blinded.
- Fixed a bug with the shop that would cause visual issues with the UI when searching for certain items.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Elemental Drakes and Elder Dragons' leash ranges to be inconsistent.
- Fixed a bug that caused Vayne's Passive - Night Hunter buff to not display the movement speed speed buff in the buff bar when activated.
- Fixed a bug that caused Illaoi's E - Test of Spirit to not work on Briar unless she was frenzied.
- Fixed a bug that caused Mecha Kingdom Jax's E - Counterstike VFX ring to remain after counterattacking multiple hits in a single cast.
- Fixed a bug where Invictus Gaming Rakan would snap back to his idle position when Zhonya's Hourglass was activated during his Recall (B).
- Fixed a bug where Star Guardian Rakan's Homeguard animation would not play as intended if activated prior to the 14 minute mark.
- Fixed a bug where some of the on-ground VFX were not following the moving target during Bewitching Elise's Rappel (E).
12) League of Legends patch 13.20 Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- Worlds 2023 Renekton
- Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan
- Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah
- Coven Nami
- Coven Nilah
- Coven Akali
- Coven Elise
- Old God Mordekaiser
- Prestige Coven Akali
- Neo PAX Jax
- Coven Syndra has been delayed to next patch.
The following chromas will be released this patch:
- Worlds 2023 Renekton
- Coven Nami
- Coven Nilah
- Coven Akali
- Coven Elise
- Old God Mordekaiser
- Nemesis Jax
- Mecha Kingdoms Jax
- Empyrean Jax