League of Legends patch 13.20 official notes: Jax visual update, massive K’Sante adjustments, ARAM updates, and more

League of Legends patch 13.20 notes are now live, and the latest update will be bringing extensive changes to champions, jungling, early-game items, runes, as well ARAM. However, one of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the massive adjustments making their way to K’Sante, which will be seeing changes to all parts of his ability kit. Jax will also be receiving a visual update this time around with more changes set for Dragons and Dragon buffs.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.20 can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.20 official notes

League of Legends patch 13.20 preview (Image via League of Legends)

1) League of Legends patch 13.20 Champion changes

Jax

New Jax visuals (Image via League of Legends)

New visual update

Akshan

Akshan (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Avengerang

Bonus Movement Speed: 40%: 20/25/30/35/40%

E - Heroic Swing

Damage per Shot: 30/45/60/75/90 (+17.5% bonus AD) (1 + 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed) 25/40/55/70/85 (+17.5% bonus AD) (1 + 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed)

Bel'Veth

Bel'Veth (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Death in Lavender

Bonus Attack Speed After Spell Cast: 25-50% (scales linearly based on level): 20-40% (scales using stat progression multiplier)

E - Royal Maelstrom

Critical Stabby Stabs: Damage from Bel'Veth's E can now critically strike.

Damage Reduction: 70%: 42/49/56/63/70%

Minimum Physical Damage: 8/10/12/14/16 (+6% AD): 6/7/8/9/10 (+8% AD)

Minimum On Hit Damage: 6%: 8%

R - Endless Banquet

Remora Health: 40/50/60% of minion's maximum health: 20/45/70% of minion's maximum health

True Form Out-of-Combat Movement Speed: 25/50/75: 10/45/80

Galio

Galio (Image via League of Legends)

W - Shield of Durand

Cooldown: 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Shield Out-of-Combat Timer: 12 seconds: 12/11/8 seconds (levels 1/6/11)

Jinx

Jinx (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 100: 105

Passive - Get Excited!

Stacks on Stacks: The 25% bonus total attack speed gained from Get Excited! on takedowns now stacks.

R - Super Mega Death Rocket!

Cooldown: 75/65/55 seconds: 70/60/50 seconds

Minimum Damage: 30/45/60 (+15% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health) 32.5/47.5/62.5 (+16.5% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health)

Maximum Damage: 300/450/600 (+150% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health) 325/475/625 (+165% bonus AD) (+25/30/35% of target's missing health)

K'Sante

K'Sante (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health: 610: 570

Health Growth: 108: 115

Armor Growth: 4.7: 5.2

Passive - Dauntless Instinct

All Out Bonus Damage: 35% (+20% per 100 bonus armor) (+20% per 100 bonus magic resistance): 35%

Q - Ntofo Strikes

Not so Flash: Recasting K'Sante's third Q will now disable Flash during its windup

Stat Check: Shift-Tooltip now shows your progress on the Armor/MR and HP for cooldown and cast time

Physical Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+40% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance) 30/60/90/120/150 (+40% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance)

W - Path Maker

Mana Cost: 75/80/85/90/95: 60/65/70/75/80

Minimum Channel Time: 0.65 seconds (Note: Maximum channel time is unchanged at 1 second)

Maximum Damage: Path Maker's damage, crowd control, dash distance, and all other outputs will no longer be tied to the ability's charge time

Damage Reduction: 25% (+10% per 100 bonus armor) (+10% per 100 bonus magic resistance) (+1% per 100 bonus health): 40-65% (based on champion level)

Stun Duration:0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5 - 0.85/0.95/1.05/1.15/1.25 seconds: 1.25 seconds

Damage: 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 - 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target's maximum health: 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% total AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance) (+6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health)

W - Path Maker (All Out Version)

Minimum Channel Time: 0.5 seconds (Note: Maximum channel time is unchanged at 1 second)

Maximum Damage: Path Maker's damage, crowd control, dash distance, and all other outputs will now always deal the maximum corresponding values and will no longer be tied to the ability's charge time

Damage Reduction: 30% (+12% per 100 bonus armor) (+12% per 100 bonus magic resistance) (+1.2% per 100 bonus health): 50-75% (based on champion level)

All Out of Extra Damage: While All Out, Path Maker will no longer deal extra damage (aside from the bonus AD provided upon entering All Out)

Cooldown: 24/22/20/18/16 seconds: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds

R - All Out

Maximum Health Threshold: 55%: 65%

Knockback Distance: 350: 300

Damage on Initial Cast: 35/70/105 (+ 20% AD) physical damage: 70/110/150 (+65% AP) magic damage

Damage on Successful Wall Slam: 150/250/350 physical damage: 70/110/150 (+65% AP) magic damage

Attack Resets: Attack reset timing has been slowed down to match K'Sante's base form

[NEW]All Out (of stacks): Casting All Out will now reset Q - Ntofo Strikes' current stacks

Bonus Attack Damage Gained: 5 (+32.5% bonus armor) (+32.5% bonus magic resistance): 15/30/45 (+25% bonus armor) (+25% bonus magic resistance)

Healing: 10% (+0.75% per 100 bonus health) omnivamp: 10/15/20% healing on all damage versus champions

Weights are Off: K'Sante now gains 25/35/45% bonus attack speed when All Out

Kai'Sa

Kai'Sa (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Armor: 28: 25

Milio

Milio (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Fired Up

On Fire: Burn damage now counts as Milio's damage even when applied through allies, allowing it to interact with a select number of items like Hextech Putrifier. Burn damage will still grant the ally who applied the debuff the kill, preventing Milio from accidentally <s>kill stealing</s> confirming kills.

E - Warm Hugs

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds: 17/16/15/14/13 seconds

Shield Strength: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP) 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP

R - Breath of Life

Healing: 150/250/350 (+30% AP): 150/250/350 (+50% AP)

Morgana

Morgana (Image via League of Legends)

W - Tormented Shadow

Magic Damage per Second: 12/22/32/42/52 (+14% AP): 12/22/32/42/52 (+17% AP)

Monster Damage Modifier: 155%: 165%

E - Black Shield

Cooldown: 24/22/20/18/16 seconds: 26/23.5/21/18.5/16 seconds

R - Soul Shackles

Bonus Movement Speed: 5/30/55% while facing towards tethered enemies: 10/35/60% in all directions

Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds at all ranks: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds

Magic Damage: 150/225/300 (+70% AP): 175/250/325 (+80% AP) (Note: this will still hit twice, once upon initial cast and a second time when the tether stuns)

Quinn

Quinn (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health: 603: 565

Movement Speed: 335: 330

Attack Damage Growth: 2.4: 2.7

Zed

Zed (Image via League of Legends)

W - Living Shadow

Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds: 20/19.25/18.5/17.75/17 seconds

Ziggs

Ziggs (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Bouncing Bomb

Explosion Hitbox: 150: 180

2) League of Legends patch 13.20 Item updates

Blighting Jewel

Total Price: 1250 gold: 1100 gold

Duskblade of Draktharr

Ability Haste: 20: 15

Damage Amplification: 0-18% (at 0-70% missing health) 0-16% (at 0-70% missing health)

Lord Dominik's Regards

Updated Math: Passive - Giant Slayer now applies before Shields and Lifesteal are calculated

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Spectral Shard Lethality: 3-12 (level 7-18) 7-18 (level 7-18)

3) League of Legends patch 13.20 Jungle Adjustments

Smite

Damage to Champions/Pets: 20-160 (levels 1-18): 40 at all levels

Close Only Counts in Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, and Epic Smites: Smite now has 350 units of targeting forgiveness against Epic Monsters. This means if your cursor is near their model but not on top of another valid target it will act as though you are targeting them.

Damage Type: Spell: Proc (Note: this means that Smite will no longer trigger on-spell effects like Demonic Embrace, similar to Ignite)

Primal Smite AoE Damage when Smiting Monsters: 50% of Smite's damage: 100% of Smite's damage

Jungle Companion Upgrades

All Primal Smites: Junglers with Primal Smite no longer take 20% less damage from epic monsters when two or more allies are nearby

Gustwalker Movement Speed: While in a brush, gain 45% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 60% for 2 seconds: While in a brush, gain 30% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 45% for 2 seconds

Mosstomper Shield: 60-281 (levels 1-18): 180-300 (levels 10-18)

Mosstomper Tenacity and Slow Resist: Mosstomper will no longer grant the user tenacity or slow resistance

Scorchclaw Damage Type Requirement: Any damage: Attacks and Spells (Note: this means that Smite will no longer trigger Scorchclaw's slow and burn)

Monster Health Values

Blue Sentinel Health: 2300-4600 (levels 1-11): 2300-6210 (levels 1-18)

Red Brambleback Health: 2300-4600 (levels 1-11): 2300-6210 (levels 1-18)

Sir Gromp Health: 2050-4100 (levels 1-11): 2050-4817.5 (levels 1-18)

Crimson Raptor Health: 1100-2585 (levels 1-11) 1200-2820 (levels 1-18)

Raptors Health: 500-1000 (levels 1-11): 500-1175 (levels 1-18)

Greater Murk Wolf Health: 1600-3200 (levels 1-11): 3760 (levels 1-18)

Murk Wolves Health: 630-1260 (levels 1-11): 630-1480.5 (levels 1-18)

Ancient Krug Health: 1350-2700 (levels 1-11): 1350-3172.5 (levels 1-18)

Krug Health: 650-1300 (levels 1-11): 650-1527.5 (levels 1-18)

Mini Krugs Health: 60-105 (levels 1-11): 60-141 (levels 1-18)

Monster Health Scaling Formulas

For those of you looking to put all these numbers into a spreadsheet, this one's for you.

Health Scaling - Crimson Raptor: 100/135/160/185/210/235% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/9/11): 100/100/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/190/200% of base health (levels 1-11), +5% per level up to 235% at level 18

Health Scaling - Krugs & Mini Krugs: 100/112.5/125/140/150/160/175% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/8/9/11): 100/100/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/190/200% of base health (levels 1-11), +5% per level up to 235% at level 18

Health Scaling - Red Brambleback & Blue Sentinel: 100/120/140/160/180/200% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/9/11): 100/100/120% of base health (levels 1/2/3), +10% per level up to 270% at level 18

Health Scaling - All Other Jungle Monsters (excluding Scuttle): 100/120/140/160/180/200% of base health (levels 1/3/5/7/9/11): 100/100/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/190/200% of base health (levels 1-11), +5% per level up to 235% at level 18

Rift Scuttler

Rift Scuttler is an important objective, which means it needs to have an appropriate amount of health for its value. Its rewards also need to align better with other jungle camps. Since other camps only scale in experience while Scuttler increases in both gold and XP, we've adjusted Scuttler's rewards to now scale more slowly.

Health:1550-3202.5 (levels 1-18, linear scaling): 1550-5580 (levels 1-18, non-linear scaling)

Gold Given: 55-99 (levels 1-9, linear scaling): 55-126.5 (levels 1-18, non-linear scaling)

Experience Given: 20-180 (levels 1-9, linear scaling): 20-230 (levels 1-18, non-linear scaling)

Monster Attack Damage Formula

100/100/120/120/130/130/140/150/180/180/200/220/230/250/260/280/300/300% of base AD: 100/100/110/115/120/125/135/145/155/165/180/195/210/225/240/260/280/300% of base AD

Sustain in the Jungle

Health Restored on Large Monster Kill: 30-166 (up to 2.25x based on missing health): 12% missing health

Mana Restored on Large Monster Kill: 19-87 (up to 2.25x based on missing mana): 20% missing mana

Jungle Companion Scaling

Jungle Companion Damage: 16 (+10% bonus AD) (+12% AP) (+10% bonus armor) (+10% bonus magic resistance) (+3% bonus health) true damage: 16 (+10% AP) (+20% bonus armor) (+20% bonus magic resistance) (+3% bonus health) (Note: the armor and magic resistance changes mean that bonus armor/MR will provide similar damage per gold to bonus health)

Companion Damage Radius: 900: 650 (Note: this makes it less likely that your companion will damage Epic monsters while fighting Rift Scuttler)

Companion Heal per Second: 70% of damage dealt (note: this is unchanged)

Companion Heal per Second Cap: Companion's heal per second is now capped at 12-45 (levels 1-12)

Anti-Poaching Adjustments

Jungle Item Bonus Damage to non-Epic Monsters: 20%: 42%

Large Monster Armor & Magic Resistance: 20: 42

Small Monster Armor & Magic Resistance: 0: 20

Lane Minion Experience Adjustments for Junglers

Minion Experience Penalty Disable: 1.1 levels behind the game average: 1.5 levels behind the game average

Minion Experience Received: 40-75% at minutes 0-14, then 100%: 30-100% at minutes 0-20

Bugfix: Minion Experience penalty is no longer locked in whenever jungle item is finished

4) League of Legends patch 13.20 Starter Item Buffs

Doran's Blade

Attack Damage: 8: 10

Health: 80: 100

Doran's Ring

Ability Power: 15: 18

Health:70: 90

Doran's Shield

Health: 80: 110

Regeneration when Damage: 0-40 health over 8 seconds: 0-45 over 8 seconds (Note: maximum is unchanged at 25% remaining health.

Dark Seal

Stack Friendly: Dark Seal is not unique with other Doran's items, so feel free to pick both up

Health: 40: 50

Relic Shield

Ability Power: 5: 7

Health: 30: 50

Steel Shoulderguards

Attack Damage: 3: 4

Health: 30: 50

Spectral Sickle

Attack Damage: 5: 6

Health: 10: 25

Spellthief's Edge

Ability Power: 8: 10

Health: 10: 25

Waterwalking

Adaptive Force: 5-30 (based on level): 13-30 (based on level)

Movement Speed: 25: 10

Dragon Slayer

Cloud Drake: 7% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed: 5% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed

Hextech Drake: 7.5 ability haste and 7.5% bonus attack speed: 5 ability haste and 5% bonus attack speed

Infernal Drake: 5% attack damage and ability power: 3% attack damage and ability power

Mountain Drake: 8% bonus armor and magic resistance: 5% bonus armor and magic resistance

Ocean Drake: restore 2.5% missing health every 5 seconds: restore 2% missing health every 5 seconds

5) League of Legends patch 13.20 Misc changes

Dragon Soul

Cloud Drake: 15% bonus movement speed: 20% bonus movement speed

Hextech Drake: 40% base slow (30% for ranged champions): 45% base slow (35% for ranged champions)

Infernal Drake: 80 base adaptive damage for explosion: 100 base adaptive damage for explosion

Mountain Drake: 180 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds: 220 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds

Ocean Drake: 130 base heal, 80 base mana regeneration: 150 base heal, 100 base mana regeneration

Rift Herald

Local Gold Given: 200: 100

Baron Nashor

Base Health: 12600: 15000 (Note: health scaling of +180 health per minute is unchanged)

Death Timer Adjustments

Level 1 Death Timer: 6 seconds: 6 seconds (unchanged)

Level 2 Death Timer: 8 seconds: 6 seconds

Level 3 Death Timer: 10 seconds: 8 seconds

Level 4 Death Timer: 12 seconds: 8 seconds

Level 5 Death Timer: 14 seconds: 10 seconds

Level 6 Death Timer: 16 seconds: 12 seconds

Level 7 Death Timer: 21 seconds: 16 seconds

Level 8 Death Timer: 27.5 seconds: 21 seconds

Level 9 Death Timer: 30 seconds: 26 seconds

Turret Plating

Gold per Plate: 175: 125

6) League of Legends patch 13.20 Rune Adjustments

Conqueror

Attack Damage per Stack: 1.2-2.7 (based on level) bonus AD: 1.08-2.4 (based on level) bonus AD

Ability Power per Stack: 2-4.5 (based on level) AP: 1.8-2.4 (based on level) AP

Attack Damage at Maximum Stacks: 14.4-32.4 (based on level) bonus AD: 12.96-28.8 (based on level) bonus AD

Ability Power at Maximum Stacks: 24-54 (based on level) bonus AP: 21.6-48 (based on level) bonus AP

Lethal Tempo

Attack Speed per Stack (Melee): 10-15%: 9-13.5%

Attack Speed per Stack (Ranged): 4-9%: 3.6-8%

Electrocute

Damage: 30-180 (based on level) (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP): 30-220 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)

Dark Harvest

Adaptive Damage: 20-60 (based on level) (+ 5 per Soul) (+25% bonus AD) (+15% AP): 20-80 (based on level) (+ 5 per Soul) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)

Arcane Comet

Adaptive Damage: 30-100 (based on level) (+35% bonus AD) (+20% AP): 30-130 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)

Summon Aery

Adaptive Damage: 10-40 (based on level) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP): 10-50 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)

Shield: 30-75 (based on level) (+35% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP): 30-100 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)

Fleet Footwork

Heal: 10-100 (based on level) (+30% bonus AD) (+20% AP): 10-130 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)

First Strike

Bonus True Damage: 9%: 8%

Taste of Blood

Healing: 16-30 (based on level) (+15% bonus AD) (+8% AP): 16-40 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+5% AP)

7) League of Legends patch 13.20 ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Rek'Sai: 100% Damage Dealt: 105% Damage Dealt

Nerfs

Jhin: 100% Damage Taken: 105% Damage Taken

Lissandra: 95% Damage Dealt: 90% Damage Dealt

Malzahar: 75% Minion AoE Damage: 60% Minion AoE Damage

Behavioral Systems

ARAM and Rotating/Event Game Modes will no longer count toward the 5 game ranked restriction penalty

8) League of Legends patch 13.20 Ping Adjustments

Allied scoreboard pings are now sent to your premade party instead of being self only.

For 10 seconds after getting a champion takedown, all allied scoreboard pings directed at your champion are visible to the team.

The bait ping has been replaced with the enemy vision ping, and the hold ping has been replaced with the need vision ping.

The vision cleared ping and the vision ping wheel have been removed.

9) League of Legends patch 13.20 Worlds Clash update

Since Worlds Clash is 16-team bracket instead of the usual 8-team bracket, there will be an additional level of rewards based on number of wins/losses in the orbs and capsules:

Basic Ticket: 0W, 3L: 3 Win XP Boost, 1 Mystery Icon, 1 Clash Logo

Basic Ticket: 1W, 3L: 1 Mystery Emote, 640 Ward Skin, 1 Clash Logo

Basic Ticket: 2W, 2L: 640 Ward Skin, 975 Skin Shard,1 Mystery Icon, 1 Mystery Emote, 1 Clash Logo, 1 Basic Ticket

Basic Ticket: 3W, 1L: 640 Ward Skin, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Mystery Icon, 1 Mystery Emote, 1 Chibi Icon, 1 Clash Logo, 1 Basic Ticket

Basic Ticket: [World's Clash ONLY] 4W: 640 Ward Skin, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Mystery Icon, 1 Mystery Emote, 1 Chibi Icon, 1 Clash Logo, 1 Basic Ticket, Worlds Orb/Capsule

Premium Ticket: 0W, 3L: 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

Premium Ticket: 1W, 3L: 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

Premium Ticket: 2W, 2L: 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

Premium Ticket: 3W, 1L: 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard,1 Chibi Icon, 10 Mythic Essence, 1350 Skin, 1 Logo

Premium Ticket: [World's Clash ONLY] 4W: 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard,1 Chibi Icon, 10 Mythic Essence, 1350 Skin, 1 Logo, Worlds Orb/Capsule

10) League of Legends patch 13.20 Mythic Shop Rotation

Now Available

Prestige Star Guardian Syndra

Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine

Prestige Dark Star Malphite

Prestige Porcelain Lux

Neo PAX Jax

Leaving the Mythic Shop

Prestige Star Guardian Ekko

Prestige Pulsefire Lucian

Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo

Prestige Battle Queen Diana

Mythic Chroma Star Guardian Jinx

11) League of Legends patch 13.20 Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug that caused Kraken Slayer and Stormrazor to ignore Shen's W - Spirit Refuge.

Fixed a bug that caused Aatrox's movement speed buff VFX from his R - World Ender to disappear prematurely when it should have been extended from a takedown.

Fixed a bug that caused the scoreboard to desync if a takedown occurred while blinded.

Fixed a bug with the shop that would cause visual issues with the UI when searching for certain items.

Fixed a bug that caused the Elemental Drakes and Elder Dragons' leash ranges to be inconsistent.

Fixed a bug that caused Vayne's Passive - Night Hunter buff to not display the movement speed speed buff in the buff bar when activated.

Fixed a bug that caused Illaoi's E - Test of Spirit to not work on Briar unless she was frenzied.

Fixed a bug that caused Mecha Kingdom Jax's E - Counterstike VFX ring to remain after counterattacking multiple hits in a single cast.

Fixed a bug where Invictus Gaming Rakan would snap back to his idle position when Zhonya's Hourglass was activated during his Recall (B).

Fixed a bug where Star Guardian Rakan's Homeguard animation would not play as intended if activated prior to the 14 minute mark.

Fixed a bug where some of the on-ground VFX were not following the moving target during Bewitching Elise's Rappel (E).

12) League of Legends patch 13.20 Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Worlds 2023 Renekton

Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan

Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah

Coven Nami

Coven Nilah

Coven Akali

Coven Elise

Old God Mordekaiser

Prestige Coven Akali

Neo PAX Jax

Coven Syndra has been delayed to next patch.

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Worlds 2023 Renekton

Coven Nami

Coven Nilah

Coven Akali

Coven Elise

Old God Mordekaiser

Nemesis Jax

Mecha Kingdoms Jax

Empyrean Jax