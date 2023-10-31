League of Legends patch 13.22 preview: Mage attack speed buffs, Senna and Tahm Kench nerfs

The League of Legends patch 13.22 preview is now live and there will be a fair bit of changes and balance updates to unpack in the official update once it goes live next week. Some of the biggest highlights of the upcoming version will be the attack speed buffs that every mage will be receiving with the game, along with the nerfs to the duo of Senna and Tahm Kench in the bot lane.

There will be some adjustments heading their way to Brand, and Seraphine as well, with Riot Games looking to shift the former from being a support powerhouse to being a more reliable pick in the mid-lane and in the jungle.

When talking about the mage attack speed sweep, the League of Legends developers stated:

“For a while now, mages have been taking Attack Speed rune shards. While this is great that players love pushing/harassing, it is more indicative of mages' slow attack frames that have become pretty outdated over time and are an unnecessary barrier of entry to their satisfaction. We're going to be setting these Attack Speed values to what feels right first, such that the mages don't feel required to take the shard and then address any balance fallout after.”

They continued:

“We need to be careful about buffing ranged too much in the early game, especially against melee (and especially if they play top). If it ends up being quite a lot of power, we'll put back in that area. There are some mages whose attack frames are intentionally slow; eg. Karthus, Cassio because they have an auto attack replacement and we want them to use that, so we're not adjusting them as much.”

League of Legends patch 13.22 preview

Expand Tweet

Before moving on to the list of names that are expected to receive changes in League of Legends patch 13.22, it’s important to keep in mind that the picks below are temporary and may not be reflected entirely in the official update next week. Riot Games will first test the changes out in the League of Legends PBE before deploying them with the official update.

1) Champion Buffs

Dr. Mundo

Mage Attack Speed Sweep

Rammus

2) Champion Nerfs

Briar

Graves

Kassadin

Nilah

Senna

Tahm Kench

Ziggs

Senna and Tahm Kench have been one of the most oppressive duos to deal with in the bot lane in League of Legends season 13. The Fasting-Senna strategy is very hard to play against during both the laning phase and late-game team fights, and there is not much that players can do in response. Fortunately, Riot will be nerfing them in patch 13.22.

3) Champion Adjustments

Brand (shift from support to mid lane and jungle)

Janna

Seraphine

Expand Tweet

League of Legends patch 13.22 release date

League of Legends patch 13.22 is expected to go live next week and will be deployed on the Rift on November 8, 2023. It will be one of the updates leading into preseason 14.