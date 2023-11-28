League of Legends patch 13.24 preview: Qiyana and Mordekaiser buffs, Briar nerfs, and more

The preview for League of Legends patch 13.24 is now live, and players get a chance to go over some of the changes that they can expect from the update in the coming weeks. Apart from Hwei's release, some of the bigger highlights of the patch will be the buffs making their way to both Qiyana and Mordekaiser, along with the nerfs to Ivern and Briar.

There will be a lot of quality-of-life updates for a lot of champions this time around, and when talking about the upcoming patch, the League of Legends developers started,

“With the game changing pretty significantly next patch, we're looking to make improvements to champions that will persist through the item changes. These include things like fixing champion role skews, QoL improvements, reshaping of power budgets, and feel improvements.”

League of Legends patch 13.24 preview

Before going to the list of names who are scheduled to receive changes in the update next week, it’s important to keep in mind that the list is tentative. Riot Games will first be trying out the balance changes in the League of Legends PBE before officially shipping them with patch 13.24.

1) Champion buffs

Azir

Braim

Galio

Gragas

K’Sante

Leona

Lucian

Mordekaiser

Pantheo

Qiyana

Vel’Koz

Zeri

When taling about the buffs to Qiyana, Riot stated,

“Some adjustments to Qiyana to make her more forgiving to play. She's fine in the hands of her best players, but still struggles for regular players. We're not going to be able to claw back all of this and there's no intention to make her super easy to play, but we want to lessen the burden of playing her slightly.”

2) Champion Nerfs

Briar

Ivern

For the Briar nerfs the developers stated:

“Nerfs targeted at adjusting the balance of her lethality and bruiser builds. We're keeping the nerfs on pace with players continuing to learn her and climb the mastery curve. As mentioned before, she is one of the steepest learning curve champions in the game.”

3) Champion Adjustments

Hwei release

League of Legends patch 13.24 release date

League of Legends patch 13.24 will be releasing next week on December 6, 2023. It is expected to be the final update before preseason 14 kicks in.