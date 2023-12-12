League of Legends patch 13.24b: Massive 2v2v2v2 Arena changes, Hwei buffs, Sylas nerfs, and more

League of Legends will be receiving a 13.24b micro-patch, which will look to introduce a significant number of balance changes to the 2v2v2v2 Arena, along with champion nerfs and buffs for Summoners Rift. A fair number of champions will be receiving changes in the Arena, while picks like Corki, Hwei, and Naafiri will be up for buffs in Summoners Rift.

Additionally, Sylas will finally be on the nerfing list this time around, along with Orianna, Syndra, and Yone.

When talking about the changes coming to Arena, the developers stated:

“We want Arena to have a mix of tactical and strategic depth and decision-making. There should be situations where players high roll and there's not much tactically you can do about it. In these instances, you take your top 2 and we want each champion long term to have access to this kind of thing. (Access to giga highrolls like 30k HP may not be super equal rn). We're targeting some champions as more swingy highroll-y and some being more consistent, with lower ceilings.”

League of Legends patch 13.24b notes

1) Arena changes

Buffs:

Liandry’s

Scorcerer’s Shoes

Zilean

Karthus

Neeko

Dark Blessing

Dashing

Orbital Lazer

Quest: Steel your Heart

Spin to win

Stackosaurus Rex

Nerfs:

Stalling Comps

Gragas

Pyke

Jhin

Leona

Center of the Universe

When further talking about the Arena balance changes for League of Legends patch 13.24b Riot stated:

“Overall, the classes seem pretty balanced in terms of average placements, with the exception being mages that are systemically quite weak. We'll be buffing up some systemic mage options (in particular ones that are good at tank busting, like Liandrys). There are some strong outliers that we're tapping down, like Leona etc. Also pulling up some of the weaker champions like Karthus, Zilean, etc. We don't observe curses or tanks in the average case to be overly performant (can be shredded by marksmen, fighters, etc.)”

2) Summoner’s Rift

Champion Buffs:

Corki

Hwei

Naafiri

Warwick

When talking about the Hwei buffs for League of Legends patch 13.24b, Riot stated:

“His learning curve has been improving, but we still think he's overall a bit weak. His late game is good and we want to keep his early game weakness intact for this, but it's probably a bit too extreme rn. We've noticed that WE and EW still require a bit more of a learning curve for players to get used to and WE in particular is essential to playing him well in not being overly mana constrained and for unleashing full burst combos. We expect players to get better at this over time”

Champion Nerfs:

Orianna

Sylas

Syndra

Yone