League of Legends patch 13.3 official notes: Aurelion Sol remake goes live, Le Blanc buffs, Kassadin nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.3 will introduce a fair number of balance updates to the MOBA, along with the highly-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework.
Nerfs will make their way to Kassadin, Annie, Amumu, and K’Sante. Meanwhile, picks like Alistar, Le Blanc, and Pyke will get a lot of quality-of-life upgrades.
League of legends players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 13.3 official notes
1) Champions
Aurelion Sol
Passive - Cosmic Creator
- Aurelion Sol’s damaging Abilities break down enemies into Stardust, which improves his Abilities.
Q - Breath of Light
- Q bursts deal an additional (0.031% Stardust Stacks)% maximum Health magic damageW - Astral Flight: Increased distance traveled based on Stardust Stacks
- E - Singularity: Increased area and execute threshold
- R - Falling Star/The Skies Descend: Increased area
- Q - Breath of Light
- Mana Cost: 45/50/55/60/65 Mana per second
- Cooldown: 3 seconds
Full Ability Description: Aurelion Sol breathes starfire for up to (3.5/3.5/3.5/3.5/9999) seconds, dealing (15/25/35/45/55 + 30-90 (scaling with level) +60% AP) magic damage per second to the first enemy hit and 50% of the damage to surrounding enemies.
Each full second of breath on the same enemy deals a burst of (40/50/60/70/80 + 20-40 (scaling with level) + 50% AP) magic damage plus (0.031% Stardust Stack)% max Health Magic Damage and absorbs 1 Stardust if they are a champion. This Ability’s range is 750 - 920 (scaling with level). Percent damage deals a max of 300 magic damage against jungle monsters.
W - Astral Flight
- Mana Cost: 80/85/90/95/100 Mana
- Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
Full Ability Description: Aurelion Sol flies in a direction. While flying, Breath of Light has no Cooldown, no maximum channel duration, and its flat damage is increased by 14%/15.5%/17%/18.5%/20%.
Takedowns on champions within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 90% of this Ability’s Cooldown. Casting Breath of Light while flying reduces flight speed by 50%. Flight speed is 335 + 100% Movement Speed.
E - Singularity
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 mana
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Full Ability Description: Aurelion Sol summons a black hole, dealing (10/15/20/25/30 + 40% AP) magic damage and dragging enemies towards the center for 5 seconds.
Enemies in the center below (5 + 2.6% Stardust Stack)% maximum Health die instantly. The black hole absorbs Stardust when enemies die within it and each second an enemy champion is inside it. This Ability’s range is 750 - 920 (scaling with level).
Minions and jungle monsters inside will have 0 Movement Speed. (This ability absorbs 1 Stardust per second from Champions. Stardust absorbed from units that die in the black hole: Epic Monsters: 10 Stardust, Champions and Large monsters: 5 Stardust, Siege minions: 3 Stardust Minions and small monsters: 1 Stardust.)
R - Falling Star/The Skies Descend
- Mana Cost: 100 mana
- Cooldown: 120/110/100 seconds
Falling Star: Aurelion Sol plucks a star from the heavens and crashes it into the earth, dealing (150/250/350 + 65% AP) magic damage, stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, and absorbing 5 Stardust for each champion hit. The Skies Descend: Gathering 75 Stardust transforms the next Falling Star into The Skies Descend.
Aurelion Sol drags a constellation’s worth of fury down from the cosmos, dealing (187.5/312.5/437.5 + 81.25% AP) magic damage in a larger area, Knocking Up enemies hit for 1.25 seconds, and unleashing a massive shockwave that deals (150/250/350 + 60% AP) magic damage to champions and Epic monsters and slows all enemies hit by 75% for 1 second.
Amumu
Q - Bandage Toss
- Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65
E - Tantrum
- Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP) ⇒ 65/100/135/170/205 (+50% AP)
Annie
Passive - Pyromania
- First Flame: Annie will now spawn with her passive fully charged on game start and when she respawns
E - Molten Shield
- Shield Strength: 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- Retaliation Magic Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% AP) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)
Retaliation Magic Damage Conditions: When Molten Shield is active, enemies whosebasic attacks hit the shield receive magic damage ⇒ When Molten Shield is active, enemies whose basic attacks AND spells hit the shield receive magic damage [NEW] Retaliation Magic Damage Details: E - Molten Shield will now only inflict damage against opponents once per target, per shield.
Note: Tibbers’ duplicated shield counts as a new shield and can inflict damage once per target, per shield.)
R - Summon: Tibbers
- Tibbers’ Health: 1300/2200/3100 ⇒ 1300/2200/3100 (+75% AP)
- Tibbers’ Resistances: 30/60/90 Armor and MR ⇒ 30/60/90 (+5% AP) Armor and MR
- Tibbers’ Movespeed: 350 at all ranks ⇒ 350/375/400
Jarvan IV
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 34 ⇒ 36
W - Golden Aegis
- Cooldown: 9 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds
- Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD)
- Shield Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds
K'Sante
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 108 ⇒ 114
Q - Ntofo Strikes
- Q3 Knock Up Duration: 1 second ⇒ 0.65 seconds
- Q3 Stun Duration: 1-1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second
W - Path Maker
- Minimum Stun Duration: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 seconds ⇒ 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5 seconds
R - All Out
- Resistances Lost: 65% Bonus Resistances ⇒ 85% Bonus Resistances
Kassadin
E - Force Pulse
- Base Damage: 80/105/130/155/180 (+85% AP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% AP)
- Cooldown from Nearby Casts:1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds
R - Riftwalk
- Magic Damage: 80/100/120 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana) ⇒ 70/90/110 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana)
- Bonus Damage per Stack: 40/50/60 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana) ⇒ 35/45/55 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana)
Kayle
Passive - Divine Ascent
- Exalted Bonus Move Speed: 8% ⇒ 10%
E - Starfire Spellblade
- Passive On-hit Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+25% AP)
Kayn
Passive - The Darkin Scythe
- Shadow Assassin Bonus: 13-40% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions ⇒ 15-45% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions
Q - Reaping Slash
- Physical Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+65% bonus AD) ⇒ 75/95/115/135/155 (+80% bonus AD) (Note: This will not affect Rhaast’s damage, as he has separate Q values)
LeBlanc
Base Stats
- Mana Regeneration: 6 ⇒ 8
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.8 ⇒ 1Q - Sigil of Malice
- Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 ⇒ 50 at all ranks
R - Mimic
- Cooldown: 60/45/30 seconds ⇒ 50/40/30 seconds
Lee Sin
Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike
- Sonic Wave Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD) (Note:Maximum damage is still double the value of the minimum damage)
E - Tempest / Cripple
- Total Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 35/65/95/125/155 (+100% bonus AD)
- Slow: 20/30/40/50/60% ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80%
Trundle
W - Frozen Domain
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Zac
W - Unstable Matter
- Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+4% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+3% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health
E - Elastic Slingshot
- Magic Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+90% AP) ⇒ 60/105/150/195/240 (+80% AP)
2) Items
Radiant Virtue
- Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3200
- Passive - Guiding Light Cooldown:60 seconds ⇒ 90 seconds
- Passive - Guiding Light Cooldown Maximum Health Gained: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Total Healing: 8-16% maximum health over 9 seconds (note: includes
- healing amp passive) ⇒ 12% maximum health over 9 seconds
- REMOVED] Ability Haste: You and all allies within 1200 units gain 20
- Ability Haste ⇒ REMOVED
Umbral Glaive
- Cooldown: 40 seconds ⇒ 50 seconds
- [UPDATED] Ranged Champion Reduced Damage to Wards: When a ranged champion using Umbral Glaive attacks a ward they will deal 2 true damage to it (Note: Melee champions will still deal 3 damage to wards using Umbral Glaive) [REMOVED] Trap Interactions: Umbral Glaive will no longer instantly kill traps, but it will still reveal them
3) Melee Support Adjustments
Alistar
Passive- Triumphant Roar
- Self Heal: 23-142 (based on level) ⇒ 5% maximum health
- Ally Heal: 46-284 (based on level) ⇒ 6% of Alistar’s maximum health
Q - Pulverize
- Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70
- Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) ⇒
- 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)
W - Headbutt
- Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70
- Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+70% AP) ⇒
- 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP)
E - Trample
- Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70
- Total Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+40% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+70% AP)
Braum
- Passive - Concussive Blows
- Target Immunity Duration: 8/6/4 seconds (levels 1/7/13) ⇒ 8/6/4 (levels 1/6/11)
Q - Winter's Bite
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 secondsW
Stand Behind Me
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10/14/18/22/26 ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40
Nautilus
Passive - Staggering Blow
- Bonus Damage: 8-110 (based on level) ⇒ 14-116 (based on level)
W - Titan's Wrath
- Mana Cost: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
- Shield Strength: 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)
E - Riptide
- Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) ⇒ 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)
Pyke
E - Phantom Undertow
- Physical Damage: 105/135/165/195/225 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 105/145/185/225/265 (+100% bonus AD)
Rakan
Q - Gleaming Quill
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
- Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 45
- Base Heal: 30-115 (based on level) (+55% AP) ⇒ 40-210 (based on level) (+55% AP)
W - Grand Entrance
- Magic Damage: 70/125/180/235/290 (+70% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP)
Thresh
Q - Death Sentence
- Magic Damage: 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) ⇒ 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) (Note: Thresh’s AP ratio can be interpreted as 0.8 damage per soul, unless you’re going AP Thresh... but you do you friend)
W - Dark Passage
- Shield per Soul: 2 ⇒ 1.5E - Flay
- Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+40% AP) ⇒ 75/110/145/180/215 <strong<(+60% AP) (Note: Same note applies here, this will result in an 0.6 damage per soul)
4) Tenacity
Group A
- Mercury Treads
- Anathema's Chains
- Elixir of Iron
- Iceborn Gauntlet
- Legend: Tenacity
- Unflinching
- Mosstomper Effect
- Chemtech Dragon Buff
Group B
- Silvermere Dawn Active
- Cleanse
- Modes Buffs for URF/Ultimate Spellbook
Group C
- Brittle (Orrn W)
- Courage (Garen W)
5) Jungle Adjustments
- Gold per Treat: 30 ⇒ 20
- Experience per Jungle Camp with a Companion: Experience for clearing a jungle camp has been increased by 5 experience per camp
- Stealth Ward Trinket Cooldown: 240-120 (based on average champion level) ⇒ 210-120 (based on average champion level)
- Turret Damage: 192-344 (0-14 minutes) ⇒ 182-35- (0-14 minutes)
- [REMOVED]Smite Fights are for Champions: Jungle companions can no longer deal lethal damage to epic monsters.
6) Bugfixes
- Fixed an interaction where Orianna’s R - Command Shockwave would not correctly follow enemies that were dashing
- Fixed a bug where the location of Bard chimes, Azir’s passive Turret, and Skarner’s
- Spires would appear on the minimap were visible for allies and the enemy team.
- Fixed an interaction so that Senna can now Flash to reroute her W.
- Fixed a bug that caused Kalista’s W to sometimes not go in the intended direction.
- Fixed a bug that was causing 2023 seasonal challenges to not be displayed .
- Fixed a bug where Neeko’s passive would be dispelled when disguising herself in Udyr’s E form.
- Fixed a bug where Kog’Maw’s passive form would have 5 less movement speed than intended.
- Fixed a bug where Iceborn Gauntlet’s damage reduction would not occur while shielded.
- Fixed a bug that caused Nimbus Cloak to not activate from casting Unleashed Teleport.
- Fixed a bug where upgrading Syndra’s E would sometimes reset its cooldown.
- Fixed a bug where Radiant Virtue would not proc on Nidalee if purchased while she was in her Cougar form.
- Fixed a bug where jungle monsters would not respond to being damaged by Yuumi if she aggroed the camp and swapped allies with her W.
- Fixed a bug that caused the heal from jungle companions to desync Rengar’s spell stack HUD.
- Fixed a bug where Champion unique quests would not trigger (namely Kha’Zix and Rengar).
- Fixed a bug that was causing Galio’s passive to make support item executes to prioritize lower HP enemies instead of the original target.
- Fixed a bug that caused jungle camps to attack Ivern. Some bugs just go too far…
- Fixed a bug that caused Mordekaiser’s W tooltip to display double the value of damage taken converted to W passive.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Navori’s Quickblade to not show up under the “critical strike chance” tag in shop.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Garen’s VO line upon killing Darius to not play. Fixed a bug that was causing Tahm Kench’s R to gain Ability haste from Radiant Virtue, despite it being an ultimate ability.
- Fixed a bug that caused Garen’s E recast information tooltip to display old values.
- Updated Smite’s tooltip in the champion select screen.
- Fixed a bug that cause Miss Fortune’s R - Bullet Time area of effect to be misplaced is she moved during casting
- Fixed a bug that was causing jungle companions to not properly aggro champion summons like Elise’s spiders
- Fixed a bug that caused the protection buff from Scorchclaw and Gustwalker to take effect when fighting a large monster instead of just epic monsters.
- Fixed a bug that caused jungle monsters to sometimes not be affected by a champion’s cc ability
- Fixed a bug that was causing Gromp to turn around while in combat
- Fixed a bug that was causing enemy turret plates to not display on the minimap until the first turret plate was destroyed.
- Fixed a bug that was causing turrets to do 200% damage to Shaco’s R clone instead of 150%
- Fixed a bug that allowed Heartsteel’s health proc to trigger against Fiora’s while using her W- Riposte
- Fixed a bug that was causing the objective voting panel to occasionally not display correctly.
- Fixed a bug where Pyke’s R would cause Radiant Virtue to grant bonus AD for only 0.5 seconds instead of the full 9.
- Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s Q to grant him a shield even if that cast didn’t complete.
- Fixed a bug where Sett’s R would cause graphical tearing if hit with certain abilities
- Fixed a bug that caused the Jungle companion protection buff to count clones as allies
- Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s E on-hit damage to deal damage to structures
- Fixed a bug that cause jungle companion dash attacks to do less damage than intended.
7) Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- Heartache Amumu
- Heartthrob Caitlyn & Heartache Vi
The following chromas will be released this patch:
- Heartache Amumu
- Heartache Vi
- Heartthrob Caitlyn