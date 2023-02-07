League of Legends patch 13.3 official notes: Aurelion Sol remake goes live, Le Blanc buffs, Kassadin nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.3 will introduce a fair number of balance updates to the MOBA, along with the highly-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework.

Nerfs will make their way to Kassadin, Annie, Amumu, and K’Sante. Meanwhile, picks like Alistar, Le Blanc, and Pyke will get a lot of quality-of-life upgrades.

League of Legends patch 13.3 preview (Image via League of Legends)

League of legends players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.3 official notes

1) Champions

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Cosmic Creator

Aurelion Sol’s damaging Abilities break down enemies into Stardust, which improves his Abilities.

Q - Breath of Light

Q bursts deal an additional (0.031% Stardust Stacks)% maximum Health magic damageW - Astral Flight: Increased distance traveled based on Stardust Stacks

E - Singularity: Increased area and execute threshold

R - Falling Star/The Skies Descend: Increased area

Q - Breath of Light

Mana Cost: 45/50/55/60/65 Mana per second

Cooldown: 3 seconds

Full Ability Description: Aurelion Sol breathes starfire for up to (3.5/3.5/3.5/3.5/9999) seconds, dealing (15/25/35/45/55 + 30-90 (scaling with level) +60% AP) magic damage per second to the first enemy hit and 50% of the damage to surrounding enemies.

Each full second of breath on the same enemy deals a burst of (40/50/60/70/80 + 20-40 (scaling with level) + 50% AP) magic damage plus (0.031% Stardust Stack)% max Health Magic Damage and absorbs 1 Stardust if they are a champion. This Ability’s range is 750 - 920 (scaling with level). Percent damage deals a max of 300 magic damage against jungle monsters.

W - Astral Flight

Mana Cost: 80/85/90/95/100 Mana

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Full Ability Description: Aurelion Sol flies in a direction. While flying, Breath of Light has no Cooldown, no maximum channel duration, and its flat damage is increased by 14%/15.5%/17%/18.5%/20%.

Takedowns on champions within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 90% of this Ability’s Cooldown. Casting Breath of Light while flying reduces flight speed by 50%. Flight speed is 335 + 100% Movement Speed.

E - Singularity

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Full Ability Description: Aurelion Sol summons a black hole, dealing (10/15/20/25/30 + 40% AP) magic damage and dragging enemies towards the center for 5 seconds.

Enemies in the center below (5 + 2.6% Stardust Stack)% maximum Health die instantly. The black hole absorbs Stardust when enemies die within it and each second an enemy champion is inside it. This Ability’s range is 750 - 920 (scaling with level).

Minions and jungle monsters inside will have 0 Movement Speed. (This ability absorbs 1 Stardust per second from Champions. Stardust absorbed from units that die in the black hole: Epic Monsters: 10 Stardust, Champions and Large monsters: 5 Stardust, Siege minions: 3 Stardust Minions and small monsters: 1 Stardust.)

R - Falling Star/The Skies Descend

Mana Cost: 100 mana

Cooldown: 120/110/100 seconds

Falling Star: Aurelion Sol plucks a star from the heavens and crashes it into the earth, dealing (150/250/350 + 65% AP) magic damage, stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, and absorbing 5 Stardust for each champion hit. The Skies Descend: Gathering 75 Stardust transforms the next Falling Star into The Skies Descend.

Aurelion Sol drags a constellation’s worth of fury down from the cosmos, dealing (187.5/312.5/437.5 + 81.25% AP) magic damage in a larger area, Knocking Up enemies hit for 1.25 seconds, and unleashing a massive shockwave that deals (150/250/350 + 60% AP) magic damage to champions and Epic monsters and slows all enemies hit by 75% for 1 second.

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Q - Bandage Toss

Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65

E - Tantrum

Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP) ⇒ 65/100/135/170/205 (+50% AP)

Annie

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Pyromania

First Flame: Annie will now spawn with her passive fully charged on game start and when she respawns

E - Molten Shield

Shield Strength: 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Retaliation Magic Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% AP) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)

Retaliation Magic Damage Conditions: When Molten Shield is active, enemies whosebasic attacks hit the shield receive magic damage ⇒ When Molten Shield is active, enemies whose basic attacks AND spells hit the shield receive magic damage [NEW] Retaliation Magic Damage Details: E - Molten Shield will now only inflict damage against opponents once per target, per shield.

Note: Tibbers’ duplicated shield counts as a new shield and can inflict damage once per target, per shield.)

R - Summon: Tibbers

Tibbers’ Health: 1300/2200/3100 ⇒ 1300/2200/3100 (+75% AP)

Tibbers’ Resistances: 30/60/90 Armor and MR ⇒ 30/60/90 (+5% AP) Armor and MR

Tibbers’ Movespeed: 350 at all ranks ⇒ 350/375/400

Jarvan IV

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Armor: 34 ⇒ 36

W - Golden Aegis

Cooldown: 9 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD)

Shield Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

K'Sante

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health Growth: 108 ⇒ 114

Q - Ntofo Strikes

Q3 Knock Up Duration: 1 second ⇒ 0.65 seconds

Q3 Stun Duration: 1-1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second

W - Path Maker

Minimum Stun Duration: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 seconds ⇒ 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5 seconds

R - All Out

Resistances Lost: 65% Bonus Resistances ⇒ 85% Bonus Resistances

Kassadin

Image via Riot Games

E - Force Pulse

Base Damage: 80/105/130/155/180 (+85% AP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% AP)

Cooldown from Nearby Casts:1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds

R - Riftwalk

Magic Damage: 80/100/120 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana) ⇒ 70/90/110 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana)

Bonus Damage per Stack: 40/50/60 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana) ⇒ 35/45/55 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana)

Kayle

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Divine Ascent

Exalted Bonus Move Speed: 8% ⇒ 10%

E - Starfire Spellblade

Passive On-hit Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+25% AP)

Kayn

Image via Riot Games

Passive - The Darkin Scythe

Shadow Assassin Bonus: 13-40% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions ⇒ 15-45% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions

Q - Reaping Slash

Physical Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+65% bonus AD) ⇒ 75/95/115/135/155 (+80% bonus AD) (Note: This will not affect Rhaast’s damage, as he has separate Q values)

LeBlanc

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Mana Regeneration: 6 ⇒ 8

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.8 ⇒ 1Q - Sigil of Malice

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 ⇒ 50 at all ranks

R - Mimic

Cooldown: 60/45/30 seconds ⇒ 50/40/30 seconds

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike

Sonic Wave Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD)

Resonating Strike Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD) (Note:Maximum damage is still double the value of the minimum damage)

E - Tempest / Cripple

Total Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 35/65/95/125/155 (+100% bonus AD)

Slow: 20/30/40/50/60% ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80%

Trundle

Image via Riot Games

W - Frozen Domain

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Zac

Image via Riot Games

W - Unstable Matter

Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+4% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+3% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health

E - Elastic Slingshot

Magic Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+90% AP) ⇒ 60/105/150/195/240 (+80% AP)

2) Items

Radiant Virtue

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3200

Passive - Guiding Light Cooldown:60 seconds ⇒ 90 seconds

Passive - Guiding Light Cooldown Maximum Health Gained: 10% ⇒ 15%

Total Healing: 8-16% maximum health over 9 seconds (note: includes

healing amp passive) ⇒ 12% maximum health over 9 seconds

REMOVED] Ability Haste: You and all allies within 1200 units gain 20

Ability Haste ⇒ REMOVED

Umbral Glaive

Cooldown: 40 seconds ⇒ 50 seconds

[UPDATED] Ranged Champion Reduced Damage to Wards: When a ranged champion using Umbral Glaive attacks a ward they will deal 2 true damage to it (Note: Melee champions will still deal 3 damage to wards using Umbral Glaive) [REMOVED] Trap Interactions: Umbral Glaive will no longer instantly kill traps, but it will still reveal them

3) Melee Support Adjustments

Alistar

Image via Riot Games

Passive- Triumphant Roar

Self Heal: 23-142 (based on level) ⇒ 5% maximum health

Ally Heal: 46-284 (based on level) ⇒ 6% of Alistar’s maximum health

Q - Pulverize

Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) ⇒

60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)

W - Headbutt

Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+70% AP) ⇒

55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP)

E - Trample

Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Total Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+40% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+70% AP)

Braum

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Concussive Blows

Target Immunity Duration: 8/6/4 seconds (levels 1/7/13) ⇒ 8/6/4 (levels 1/6/11)

Q - Winter's Bite

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 secondsW

Stand Behind Me

Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10/14/18/22/26 ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40

Nautilus

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Staggering Blow

Bonus Damage: 8-110 (based on level) ⇒ 14-116 (based on level)

W - Titan's Wrath

Mana Cost: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Shield Strength: 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)

E - Riptide

Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) ⇒ 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)

Pyke

Image via Riot Games

E - Phantom Undertow

Physical Damage: 105/135/165/195/225 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 105/145/185/225/265 (+100% bonus AD)

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Q - Gleaming Quill

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 45

Base Heal: 30-115 (based on level) (+55% AP) ⇒ 40-210 (based on level) (+55% AP)

W - Grand Entrance

Magic Damage: 70/125/180/235/290 (+70% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP)

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Q - Death Sentence

Magic Damage: 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) ⇒ 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) (Note: Thresh’s AP ratio can be interpreted as 0.8 damage per soul, unless you’re going AP Thresh... but you do you friend)

W - Dark Passage

Shield per Soul: 2 ⇒ 1.5E - Flay

Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+40% AP) ⇒ 75/110/145/180/215 <strong<(+60% AP) (Note: Same note applies here, this will result in an 0.6 damage per soul)

4) Tenacity

Group A

Mercury Treads

Anathema's Chains

Elixir of Iron

Iceborn Gauntlet

Legend: Tenacity

Unflinching

Mosstomper Effect

Chemtech Dragon Buff

Group B

Silvermere Dawn Active

Cleanse

Modes Buffs for URF/Ultimate Spellbook

Group C

Brittle (Orrn W)

Courage (Garen W)

5) Jungle Adjustments

Gold per Treat: 30 ⇒ 20

Experience per Jungle Camp with a Companion: Experience for clearing a jungle camp has been increased by 5 experience per camp

Stealth Ward Trinket Cooldown: 240-120 (based on average champion level) ⇒ 210-120 (based on average champion level)

Turret Damage: 192-344 (0-14 minutes) ⇒ 182-35- (0-14 minutes)

[REMOVED]Smite Fights are for Champions: Jungle companions can no longer deal lethal damage to epic monsters.

6) Bugfixes

Fixed an interaction where Orianna’s R - Command Shockwave would not correctly follow enemies that were dashing

Fixed a bug where the location of Bard chimes, Azir’s passive Turret, and Skarner’s

Spires would appear on the minimap were visible for allies and the enemy team.

Fixed an interaction so that Senna can now Flash to reroute her W.

Fixed a bug that caused Kalista’s W to sometimes not go in the intended direction.

Fixed a bug that was causing 2023 seasonal challenges to not be displayed .

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s passive would be dispelled when disguising herself in Udyr’s E form.

Fixed a bug where Kog’Maw’s passive form would have 5 less movement speed than intended.

Fixed a bug where Iceborn Gauntlet’s damage reduction would not occur while shielded.

Fixed a bug that caused Nimbus Cloak to not activate from casting Unleashed Teleport.

Fixed a bug where upgrading Syndra’s E would sometimes reset its cooldown.

Fixed a bug where Radiant Virtue would not proc on Nidalee if purchased while she was in her Cougar form.

Fixed a bug where jungle monsters would not respond to being damaged by Yuumi if she aggroed the camp and swapped allies with her W.

Fixed a bug that caused the heal from jungle companions to desync Rengar’s spell stack HUD.

Fixed a bug where Champion unique quests would not trigger (namely Kha’Zix and Rengar).

Fixed a bug that was causing Galio’s passive to make support item executes to prioritize lower HP enemies instead of the original target.

Fixed a bug that caused jungle camps to attack Ivern. Some bugs just go too far…

Fixed a bug that caused Mordekaiser’s W tooltip to display double the value of damage taken converted to W passive.

Fixed a bug that was causing Navori’s Quickblade to not show up under the “critical strike chance” tag in shop.

Fixed a bug that was causing Garen’s VO line upon killing Darius to not play. Fixed a bug that was causing Tahm Kench’s R to gain Ability haste from Radiant Virtue, despite it being an ultimate ability.

Fixed a bug that caused Garen’s E recast information tooltip to display old values.

Updated Smite’s tooltip in the champion select screen.

Fixed a bug that cause Miss Fortune’s R - Bullet Time area of effect to be misplaced is she moved during casting

Fixed a bug that was causing jungle companions to not properly aggro champion summons like Elise’s spiders

Fixed a bug that caused the protection buff from Scorchclaw and Gustwalker to take effect when fighting a large monster instead of just epic monsters.

Fixed a bug that caused jungle monsters to sometimes not be affected by a champion’s cc ability

Fixed a bug that was causing Gromp to turn around while in combat

Fixed a bug that was causing enemy turret plates to not display on the minimap until the first turret plate was destroyed.

Fixed a bug that was causing turrets to do 200% damage to Shaco’s R clone instead of 150%

Fixed a bug that allowed Heartsteel’s health proc to trigger against Fiora’s while using her W- Riposte

Fixed a bug that was causing the objective voting panel to occasionally not display correctly.

Fixed a bug where Pyke’s R would cause Radiant Virtue to grant bonus AD for only 0.5 seconds instead of the full 9.

Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s Q to grant him a shield even if that cast didn’t complete.

Fixed a bug where Sett’s R would cause graphical tearing if hit with certain abilities

Fixed a bug that caused the Jungle companion protection buff to count clones as allies

Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s E on-hit damage to deal damage to structures

Fixed a bug that cause jungle companion dash attacks to do less damage than intended.

7) Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Heartache Amumu

Heartthrob Caitlyn & Heartache Vi

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Heartache Amumu

Heartache Vi

Heartthrob Caitlyn

