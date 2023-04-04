League of Legends patch 13.7 official notes: Annie nerfs, Katarina buffs, Thresh adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.7 notes are officially live, and there are a fair bit of balance updates that players have to look forward to this time around.
Some of the biggest highlights of the update will be the nerfs making their way to Anni, Zeri, and Veigar. Additionally, buffs will be hitting Yasuo, Katarina, and Alister, with adjustments to Kha’Zix and Thresh.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Games’ official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 13.7 official notes
1) Champions
Alistar
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 44 to 47
- Base Health: 670 to 685
Annie
E - Molten Shield
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
- Shield Amount: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) to 60/95/130/165/200 (+40% AP)
Azir
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 19 to 22
- Attack Speed Growth: 5% to 6%
Passive - Shurima’s Legacy
- Duration: 30 seconds to 45 seconds
- Cast Range: 500 to 700
Q - Conquering Sands
- Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 to 70/80/90/100/110
- Stab Range: 370 to 325
W - Arise!
- Magic Damage: 0−110 (based on level) (+50/60/70/80/90) (+55% AP) to 0−92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) (Note: Assuming W max, this is a damage per hit buff that scales from +0 to +10 by level 11 and then stays there.)
- Mana Cost: 40 at all ranks to 40/35/30/25/20
Miscellaneous
- [NEW] Recommended Skill Order: The game will now recommend maxing W first.
Graves
Passive - New Destiny
- Critical Strike Bonus Per Pellet: 20% to 30%
R - Collateral Damage
- Cooldown: 120/90/60 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds
Kalista
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 to 3.75
Passive - Oathsworn Bond
- Oathsworn Ceremony Duration: 12 seconds to 8 seconds (Note: This begins when Kalista activates her Black Speak.)
- [NEW] Ride Together, Channel Together: Kalista is now forced to channel on the Black Spear while her Oathsworn is reviving
Katarina
Passive - Voracity
- Sinister Steel Dagger Magic Damage: 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+65/75/85/95% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP) to 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+70/80/90/100% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP)
R - Death Lotus
- Physical Damage per Dagger: 18% (+30% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD to 16% (+50% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD
Kha’Zix
Q - Taste Their Fear
- Isolation Range: 425 to 375
W - Void Spike
- Evolved Slow: 60% to 40%
- Evolved Slow Against Isolated Targets: 90% to 75%
R - Void Assault
- Buff Duration: 10 seconds to 12 seconds
Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 68 to 66
- Base Armor: 36 to 34
Olaf
Passive - Berserker’s Rage
- Attack Speed: 60-100% (based on level) to 50-100% (based on level)
Q - Undertow
- Physical Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD) to 65/115/165/215/265 (+100% bonus AD)
Rammus
W - Defensive Ball Curl
- Bonus Armor: 35 (+40/55/70/85/100% total armor) to 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armor)
Sejuani
Passive - Fury of the North
- Damage Cap against Epic Monsters: 300 to 250
Q - Arctic Assault
- Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds to 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds
R - Glacial Prison
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds to 130/110/90 seconds
Thresh
Q - Death Sentence
- Cooldown Refunded On Hit: 3 seconds to 2 seconds
Veigar
Q - Baleful Strike
- AP Ratio: 60% at all ranks to 45/50/55/60/65%
W - Dark Matter
- AP Ratio: 100% at all ranks to 70/80/90/100/110%
E - Event Horizon
- Sneaky Stuns: Veigar can no longer hide his E VFX from enemies by placing it inside certain walls.
R - Primordial Burst
- AP Ratio: 75% at all ranks to 65/70/75%
Vi
Q - Vault Breaker
- Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+70% bonus AD) to 45/70/95/120/145 (+80% bonus AD)
- Maximum Physical Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+140% bonus AD) to 90/140/190/240/290 (+160% bonus AD)
E - Relentless Force
- Physical Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+110% AD) (+90% AP) to 5/20/35/50/65 (+120% AD) (+100% AP)
Wukong
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 68 to 66
W - Warrior Trickster
- Cooldown: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds to 22/20/18/16/14 seconds
E - Nimbus Strike
- Bonus Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% to 35/40/45/50/55%
Yasuo
Passive - Way of the Wanderer
- Shield Amount: 100/105/110/115/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/200/220/250/290/350/410/475 to 100/105/110/115/125/135/145/160/175/195/220/250/275/325/375/425/500/575
E - Sweeping Blade
- Damage Increase per Stack: 25% of E’s base damage to 15-25% of E’s totaldamage (scales linearly, levels 1-18)
- Maximum Stack Amount: 2 to 4
Zeri
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 115 to 100
Passive - Living Battery
- Shield Absorption: 60% of damage dealt to 45% of damage dealt
R - Lightning Crash
- Magic Damage: 175/275/375 (+100% bonus AD) (+110% AP) to 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) (+110% AP)
2) Items
Death’s Dance
- Attack Damage: 65 to 55
- Ability Haste: 0 to 15
- Armor: 50 to 45
- Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Pickaxe + 750 gold to Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caulfield's Warhammer + 525 gold
Catalyst of Aeons
- Health: 225 to 300
- Combine Cost: 350 gold to 550 gold
- Total Cost: 1100 gold to 1300 gold
Abyssal Mask
- Health: 500 to 550
- Combine Cost: 650 gold to 450 gold
Rod of Ages
- Combine Cost: 415 gold to 215 gold
Grievous Wounds Items
- Shields Can’t Save You Now: Items that apply Grievous Wounds on damage dealt to the target will now apply it even if the damage you dealt was completely nullified by a shield. Grievous Wounds will still not apply to Invulnerable targets or targets who blocked the spell with a spell shield.
3) ARAM Adjustments
Nerfs
- Karthus: Passive Duration: 7 seconds to 5 seconds
- Sion: Passive Form Lifesteal: 100% to 50%
- Veigar: E Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds to 23/21.5/20/18.5/17 seconds
4) Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Urgot’s W to continually proc Yuumi’s W on-hit healing.
- Fixed a bug where Draven’s Q animation would not properly play after using his E or R where Draven's axes would not spin after using his E or R.
- Fixed a bug where if Vladmir’s target died as he was casting Q, the ability would not cast but would still go on cooldown.
- Fixed a bug that caused Milio’s Passive and W to not correctly interact with Shurelya’s Battlesong.
- Fixed a bug that caused Ornn’s Masterwork items to sell for 0 gold which seems rude given the amount of work he puts into each one.
- Fixed a bug that caused Yuumi’s R to not proc Summon Aery when hitting an ally champion.
- Fixed a bug that cause Yuumi’s Passive buff SFX to not play for enemies when they are attacked from the Fog of War.
- Fixed a bug that caused Tibber’s enraged buff to return to its original state if Annie used her W to stun two or more enemies while summoning Tibbers.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Seraph’s Embrace’s cooldown time item icon to not accurately display the actual remaining cooldown.
- Fixed a bug that caused Zoe’s W Smite icon to sometimes display the old Smite icon and not the new one.
- Fixed a bug that caused Syndra’s Q + E combo to still damage and stun enemies if she died while using her E.
- Fixed a bug where Ashe’s W would leave critical strike VFX on enemies that had been revealed.
- Fixed a bug where Darius attacked at the end of his W would cause the auto attack to fail.
- Fixed a bug where after possessing Aurelion Sol, Viego would still see Aurelion Sol’s E execution threshold.
- Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s W cooldown would get reset if a clone timed out within his E.
- Fixed a bug where an ally would get double the amount of friendship stacks on kills if Yuumi attached, detached, and attached herself to them before they killed the enemy.
- Fixed a bug where Randuin’s Omen would reduce the true damage dealt from Kraken Slayer.
- Fixed a few visual bugs that occurred with Faerie Court Milio’s fuemigos and their VFX.
- Fixed a bug where Pyke's Health bar would display when he was under the effect of Lissandra passive
- Fixed a bug where pinging Watchful Wardstone or Vigilant Wardstone where pinging the item with no charges would show up as “Ready” instead of “No Charges.”
- Fixed a bug where Chemtech Drakes total health would be less than all other elemental dragons.
- Fixed a bug where Rek’Sai could see untargetable units such as jungle companions with her Tremor Sense.
- Fixed a bug where Frozen Fist’s buff from the item’s passive would not be displayed on the player’s buff bar.
- Fixed a visual bug where Milio’s W VFX would appear too dark on Howling Abyss.
- Fixed a bug when Renata’s R would give incorrect kill credit when used on Caitlyn during her R.
Skin Bugfixes
- Headhunter/Challenger Nidalee : Restored Pounce (W) trail VFX when jumping towards marked targets.
- Dawnbringer/Cosmic Huntress/DWG/Ocean Song Nidalee: restored animation transition between run and idle.
- Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin Chromas: Dancing Grenade (Q) VFX no longer becomes bigger after bouncing from the first target.