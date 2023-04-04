League of Legends patch 13.7 official notes: Annie nerfs, Katarina buffs, Thresh adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.7 notes are officially live, and there are a fair bit of balance updates that players have to look forward to this time around.

Some of the biggest highlights of the update will be the nerfs making their way to Anni, Zeri, and Veigar. Additionally, buffs will be hitting Yasuo, Katarina, and Alister, with adjustments to Kha’Zix and Thresh.

League of Legends patch 13.7 highlight

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Games’ official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.7 official notes

1) Champions

Alistar

Base Stats

Base Armor: 44 to 47

Base Health: 670 to 685

Annie

E - Molten Shield

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Shield Amount: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) to 60/95/130/165/200 (+40% AP)

Azir

Base Stats

Base Armor: 19 to 22

Attack Speed Growth: 5% to 6%

Passive - Shurima’s Legacy

Duration: 30 seconds to 45 seconds

Cast Range: 500 to 700

Q - Conquering Sands

Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 to 70/80/90/100/110

Stab Range: 370 to 325

W - Arise!

Magic Damage: 0−110 (based on level) (+50/60/70/80/90) (+55% AP) to 0−92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) (Note: Assuming W max, this is a damage per hit buff that scales from +0 to +10 by level 11 and then stays there.)

Mana Cost: 40 at all ranks to 40/35/30/25/20

Miscellaneous

[NEW] Recommended Skill Order: The game will now recommend maxing W first.

Graves

Passive - New Destiny

Critical Strike Bonus Per Pellet: 20% to 30%

R - Collateral Damage

Cooldown: 120/90/60 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds

Kalista

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 to 3.75

Passive - Oathsworn Bond

Oathsworn Ceremony Duration: 12 seconds to 8 seconds (Note: This begins when Kalista activates her Black Speak.)

[NEW] Ride Together, Channel Together: Kalista is now forced to channel on the Black Spear while her Oathsworn is reviving

Katarina

Passive - Voracity

Sinister Steel Dagger Magic Damage: 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+65/75/85/95% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP) to 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+70/80/90/100% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP)

R - Death Lotus

Physical Damage per Dagger: 18% (+30% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD to 16% (+50% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD

Kha’Zix

Q - Taste Their Fear

Isolation Range: 425 to 375

W - Void Spike

Evolved Slow: 60% to 40%

Evolved Slow Against Isolated Targets: 90% to 75%

R - Void Assault

Buff Duration: 10 seconds to 12 seconds

Lee Sin

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 68 to 66

Base Armor: 36 to 34

Olaf

Passive - Berserker’s Rage

Attack Speed: 60-100% (based on level) to 50-100% (based on level)

Q - Undertow

Physical Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD) to 65/115/165/215/265 (+100% bonus AD)

Rammus

W - Defensive Ball Curl

Bonus Armor: 35 (+40/55/70/85/100% total armor) to 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armor)

Sejuani

Passive - Fury of the North

Damage Cap against Epic Monsters: 300 to 250

Q - Arctic Assault

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds to 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds

R - Glacial Prison

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds to 130/110/90 seconds

Thresh

Q - Death Sentence

Cooldown Refunded On Hit: 3 seconds to 2 seconds

Veigar

Q - Baleful Strike

AP Ratio: 60% at all ranks to 45/50/55/60/65%

W - Dark Matter

AP Ratio: 100% at all ranks to 70/80/90/100/110%

E - Event Horizon

Sneaky Stuns: Veigar can no longer hide his E VFX from enemies by placing it inside certain walls.

R - Primordial Burst

AP Ratio: 75% at all ranks to 65/70/75%

Vi

Q - Vault Breaker

Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+70% bonus AD) to 45/70/95/120/145 (+80% bonus AD)

Maximum Physical Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+140% bonus AD) to 90/140/190/240/290 (+160% bonus AD)

E - Relentless Force

Physical Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+110% AD) (+90% AP) to 5/20/35/50/65 (+120% AD) (+100% AP)

Wukong

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 68 to 66

W - Warrior Trickster

Cooldown: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds to 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

E - Nimbus Strike

Bonus Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% to 35/40/45/50/55%

Yasuo

Passive - Way of the Wanderer

Shield Amount: 100/105/110/115/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/200/220/250/290/350/410/475 to 100/105/110/115/125/135/145/160/175/195/220/250/275/325/375/425/500/575

E - Sweeping Blade

Damage Increase per Stack: 25% of E’s base damage to 15-25% of E’s totaldamage (scales linearly, levels 1-18)

Maximum Stack Amount: 2 to 4

Zeri

Base Stats

Health Growth: 115 to 100

Passive - Living Battery

Shield Absorption: 60% of damage dealt to 45% of damage dealt

R - Lightning Crash

Magic Damage: 175/275/375 (+100% bonus AD) (+110% AP) to 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) (+110% AP)

2) Items

Death’s Dance

Attack Damage: 65 to 55

Ability Haste: 0 to 15

Armor: 50 to 45

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Pickaxe + 750 gold to Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caulfield's Warhammer + 525 gold

Catalyst of Aeons

Health: 225 to 300

Combine Cost: 350 gold to 550 gold

Total Cost: 1100 gold to 1300 gold

Abyssal Mask

Health: 500 to 550

Combine Cost: 650 gold to 450 gold

Rod of Ages

Combine Cost: 415 gold to 215 gold

Grievous Wounds Items

Shields Can’t Save You Now: Items that apply Grievous Wounds on damage dealt to the target will now apply it even if the damage you dealt was completely nullified by a shield. Grievous Wounds will still not apply to Invulnerable targets or targets who blocked the spell with a spell shield.

3) ARAM Adjustments

Nerfs

Karthus: Passive Duration: 7 seconds to 5 seconds

Sion: Passive Form Lifesteal: 100% to 50%

Veigar: E Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds to 23/21.5/20/18.5/17 seconds

4) Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused Urgot’s W to continually proc Yuumi’s W on-hit healing.

Fixed a bug where Draven’s Q animation would not properly play after using his E or R where Draven's axes would not spin after using his E or R.

Fixed a bug where if Vladmir’s target died as he was casting Q, the ability would not cast but would still go on cooldown.

Fixed a bug that caused Milio’s Passive and W to not correctly interact with Shurelya’s Battlesong.

Fixed a bug that caused Ornn’s Masterwork items to sell for 0 gold which seems rude given the amount of work he puts into each one.

Fixed a bug that caused Yuumi’s R to not proc Summon Aery when hitting an ally champion.

Fixed a bug that cause Yuumi’s Passive buff SFX to not play for enemies when they are attacked from the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Tibber’s enraged buff to return to its original state if Annie used her W to stun two or more enemies while summoning Tibbers.

Fixed a bug that was causing Seraph’s Embrace’s cooldown time item icon to not accurately display the actual remaining cooldown.

Fixed a bug that caused Zoe’s W Smite icon to sometimes display the old Smite icon and not the new one.

Fixed a bug that caused Syndra’s Q + E combo to still damage and stun enemies if she died while using her E.

Fixed a bug where Ashe’s W would leave critical strike VFX on enemies that had been revealed.

Fixed a bug where Darius attacked at the end of his W would cause the auto attack to fail.

Fixed a bug where after possessing Aurelion Sol, Viego would still see Aurelion Sol’s E execution threshold.

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s W cooldown would get reset if a clone timed out within his E.

Fixed a bug where an ally would get double the amount of friendship stacks on kills if Yuumi attached, detached, and attached herself to them before they killed the enemy.

Fixed a bug where Draven’s Q animation would not properly play after using his E or R where Draven's axes would not spin after using his E or R.

Fixed a bug where Randuin’s Omen would reduce the true damage dealt from Kraken Slayer.

Fixed a few visual bugs that occurred with Faerie Court Milio’s fuemigos and their VFX.

Fixed a bug where Pyke's Health bar would display when he was under the effect of Lissandra passive

Fixed a bug where pinging Watchful Wardstone or Vigilant Wardstone where pinging the item with no charges would show up as “Ready” instead of “No Charges.”

Fixed a bug where Chemtech Drakes total health would be less than all other elemental dragons.

Fixed a bug where Rek’Sai could see untargetable units such as jungle companions with her Tremor Sense.

Fixed a bug where Frozen Fist’s buff from the item’s passive would not be displayed on the player’s buff bar.

Fixed a visual bug where Milio’s W VFX would appear too dark on Howling Abyss.

Fixed a bug when Renata’s R would give incorrect kill credit when used on Caitlyn during her R.

Skin Bugfixes

Headhunter/Challenger Nidalee : Restored Pounce (W) trail VFX when jumping towards marked targets.

Dawnbringer/Cosmic Huntress/DWG/Ocean Song Nidalee: restored animation transition between run and idle.

Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin Chromas: Dancing Grenade (Q) VFX no longer becomes bigger after bouncing from the first target.

