League of Legends patch 14.2 preview: Gwen buffs, Jax nerfs, Nidalee adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 14.2 preview is now live, and there are many balance changes coming to the game with the official update next week. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs making their way to Gwen, Hwei, Ezreal, Darius, Gragas, and Camille. However, nerfs will also be coming to Rumble, Teemo, and Jax, as Riot Games looks to tone them down a fair bit.

Additionally, Nidalee will be in for some adjustments. A lot of the items that were introduced in season 14 and patch 14.1 will also receive significant changes.

Given below are the names expecting changes in League of Legends patch 14.2.

League of Legends patch 14.2 preview

Expand Tweet

Before moving on to the champions that will receive changes, it’s important to note that Riot Games will test the tweaks out in the League of Legends PBE servers before shipping them with the official patch next week. This means some names may be omitted from the list before the final update.

1) Champion Buffs

Ahri

Camille

Darius

Ezreal

Garen

Gragas

Gwen

Hwei

Illaoi

Karma

Karthus

Shen

Veigar

When talking about the champion buffs, Riot said:

“Almost all of the champions in the list had a core item that they had a great synergy with either removed or reworked (or in Gwen's case, over-nerfed): Everfrost, Sunderer, Tri Force, AH for Hwei, Karthus Liandrys, etc.”

2) Champion Nerfs

Blitzcrank

Fizz

Jax

Rumble

Teemo

When talking about the nerfs, Riot said:

“The nerfs in this list are for champions who have incredible synergies with the new items: Sundered Jax, Liandrys DoT champs, Fizz Stormsurge, etc.”

3) Champion Adjustments

Nidalee

4) System Buffs

Horizon Focus

Steel Sigil

Stridebreaker

Expand Tweet

5) System Nerfs

Bloodsong

Frozen Heart

Riftmaker

Strormsurge

6) System Adjustments

Rune Stat Shards

Support Item Stacking

League of Legends patch 14.2 release date

League of Legends patch 14.2 will go live on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. It aims to bring significant balance changes to all the map and itemization updates in season 14.