League of Legends Patch 14.3 notes: Shaco buffs, Brand nerfs, and more

The latest League of Legends Patch 14.3 has been released and is now available on all servers. This update specifically makes adjustments to different champions and items impacted by the recent changes in the itemization system. Additionally, there was an earlier announcement about the introduction of Vanguard, Riot's anti-cheat software. However, the implementation of this plan has been postponed due to several complications.

Champion buffs in League of Legends Patch 14.3

League of Legends Patch 14.3: Major highlights

1) Aurelion Sol

Q (Breath of Light)

Mana Cost per Second : From 45/50/55/60/65 → 30/35/40/45/50

: From 45/50/55/60/65 → 30/35/40/45/50 Stardust Stacks per Champion Burst: 1 → 3

W (Astral Flight)

Mana Cost : 80/85/90/95/100 → 50/55/60/65/70

: 80/85/90/95/100 → 50/55/60/65/70 Cooldown : 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds → 15/14/13/12/11 seconds

: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds → 15/14/13/12/11 seconds Q Bonus Damage: 14/15.5/17/18.5/20% → 18/20/22/24/26%

E (Singularity)

Stardust Stacks per Champion Takedown : 5 → 2

: 5 → 2 Stardust Stacks per Epic monster Takedown : 5 → 2

: 5 → 2 Stardust Stacks per Cannon minion Takedown : 3 → 2

: 3 → 2 Stardust Stacks per Large monster Takedown: 3 → 2

2) Nidalee

Base Stats

Magic Resistance Growth: 1.3 → 1.45

E (Primal Surge)

Minimum Heal : 35/50/65/80/95 (+27.5% AP) → 50/75/100/125/150 (+35% AP) (maximum healing is still double the minimum)

: 35/50/65/80/95 (+27.5% AP) → 50/75/100/125/150 (+35% AP) (maximum healing is still double the minimum) Bonus Attack Speed: 20/30/40/50/60% → 30/40/50/60/70%

3) Pyke

Base Stats

Base Armor: 45 → 47

Q (Bone Skewer)

Damage : 100/150/200/250/300 (+60% bonus AD) → 100/150/200/250/300 (+75% bonus AD)

: 100/150/200/250/300 (+60% bonus AD) → 100/150/200/250/300 (+75% bonus AD) Mana Cost: 74/78/82/86/90 → 70/75/80/85/90

W (Ghostwater Dive)

Bonus Movement Speed: 40% (+1.5% per 1 Lethality) → 45% (+2% per 1 Lethality)

E (Phantom Undertow)

Damage: 105/145/185/225/265 (+100% bonus AD) → 100/150/200/250/300 (+100% bonus AD)

4) Shaco

Base Stats

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.45 → 0.35

W (Jack In The Box)

Mana Cost : 70 at all ranks → 70/65/60/55/50

: 70 at all ranks → 70/65/60/55/50 Bonus Damage to Monsters : 10/20/30/40/50 → 20/35/50/65/80

: 10/20/30/40/50 → 20/35/50/65/80 Grub Proof: Grubs no longer single-shot Shaco's Jack in the Boxes.

E (Two-Shiv Poison)

Mana Cost: 65 → 75

R (Hallucinate)

POOF : Every time Shaco's clone teleports or snaps back to Shaco, it produces an orange poof.

: Every time Shaco's clone teleports or snaps back to Shaco, it produces an orange poof. Clone Clock : Shaco’s clone duration can be seen on the HUD.

: Shaco’s clone duration can be seen on the HUD. Bugfix: The clone no longer loses its auto-attack target while casting spells.

5) Shyvana

Q (Twin Bite)

Empowered Attack Bonus Damage : 100% AD (+35% AP) → 100% AD (+50% AP)

: 100% AD (+35% AP) → 100% AD (+50% AP) Bonus Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% → 50/55/60/65/70%

W (Burnout)

Bonus Movement Speed: 30/35/40/45/50% (+0.8% AP) → 30/35/40/45/50% (+0.12% AP)

6) Taliyah

Q (Threaded Volley)

Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP) → 60/78/96/114/132 (+50% AP)

E (Unraveled Earth)

Cooldown: 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds → 14 seconds at all ranks

7) Teemo

Q (Blinding Dart)

QoL Adjustment: Teemo Q blind should now instantly apply to targets hit by the Q, preventing him from receiving damage from an auto attack following the blind has been applied. Blind duration will also be consistent with the debuff duration over the target’s health bar.

8) Wukong

Q (Crushing Blow)

Bonus Range : 75/100/125/150/175 → 135/145/155/165/175

: 75/100/125/150/175 → 135/145/155/165/175 Bonus Physical Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+45% bonus AD) → 20/45/70/95/120 (+55% bonus AD)

E (Nimbus Strike)

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds → 10/9.25/8.5/7.75/7 seconds

9) Yorick

Passive (Shepherd of Souls)

Summon Leash Range : 2000 → 1600

: 2000 → 1600 Return Speed (new): Yorick’s summons now obtain bonus movement speed when returning to him. This movement speed bonus depends on the distance between Yorick and the summon.

Q (Last Rites)

Heal : 10-68 (based on level), doubled when below 50% health → 10-68 (based on level) (+4/5/6/7/8% missing health), halved vs non-champions

: 10-68 (based on level), doubled when below 50% health → 10-68 (based on level) (+4/5/6/7/8% missing health), halved vs non-champions Mana Cost: 25 → 20

E (Mourning Mist)

Cast Time: 0.33 → 0.25 seconds

R (Eulogy of the Isles)

Bonus Damage when Attacking Maiden’s Target: 3/6/9% maximum health (capped at 100/200/300 vs monsters), 2-second cooldown → 2/2.5/3% maximum health (capped at 100 vs monsters), no cooldown

10) Zeri

Base Stats

Base AD: 53 → 56

R (Lightning Crash)

Cooldown: 100/85/70 → 80/75/70

11) Ziggs

Base Stats

Base Armor : 18 → 21

: 18 → 21 Armor Growth: 4.5 → 4.7

W (Satchel Charge)

Cooldown: 24/21/18/15/12 → 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Champion nerfs in League of Legends Patch 14.3

1) Azir

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration: 7 → 5

2) Brand

Passive (Blaze)

Damage to Monsters Modifier : 220% → 200%

: 220% → 200% Bugfix: Blaze's maximum health damage in a single application is now limited to 2%.

Q (Sear)

Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+65% AP) → 70/100/130/160/190 (+65% AP)

3) Ezreal

Q (Mystic Shot)

Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+135% AD) (+15% AP) → 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP)

R (Trueshot Barrage)

Damage: 350/525/700 (+120% bonus AD) (+90% AP) → 325/500/675 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP)

4) Karma

R (Mantra)

Soulflare Damage: 35/140/245/350 (+70% AP) → 40/130/220/310 (+50% AP)

5) Lillia

Passive (Dream-Laden Bough)

Maximum Health Damage: 5% (+1.5% AP) → 5% (+1.25% AP)

Q (Blooming Blows)

Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+90% AP) → 70/90/110/130/150 (+70% AP)

6) Rengar

Base Stats

Base Health: 620 → 590

Q (Savagery)

Bonus Damage : 30/60/90/120/150 (+0/5/10/15/20% AD) → 30/60/90/120/150 (+0/3.75/7.5/11.25/15% AD)

: 30/60/90/120/150 (+0/5/10/15/20% AD) → 30/60/90/120/150 (+0/3.75/7.5/11.25/15% AD) Empowered Bonus Damage: 30-235 (based on level) (+40% AD) → 30-235 (based on level) (+30% AD)

7) Trundle

Base Stats

Base Health: 686 → 650

Q (Chomp)

Bonus Attack Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+15/25/35/45/55% AD) → 10/30/50/70/90 (+15/25/35/45/55% AD)

Champion adjustments in League of Legends Patch 14.3

1) Corki

Passive (Special Delivery)

Package Duration: 60 seconds → 45 seconds

W (Valkyrie)

Cooldown : 20/19/18/17/16 seconds → 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds → 20/18/16/14/12 seconds Mana Cost : 100 → 80

: 100 → 80 Damage per Second: 60/90/120/150/180 (+40% AP) → 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP)

R (Missile Barrage)

Item Interaction Adjustment (removed): Malignance will no longer affect Eclipse's passive.

2) Illaoi

Passive (Prophet of the Elder God)

Tentacle Range : 800 → 925

: 800 → 925 Tentacle Damage: 10-180 (based on level) (+120% AD) (+40% AP) → 9-162 (based on level) (+115% AD) (+40% AP)

3) Maokai

Base Stats

Base Mana Regeneration: 7.2 → 6

Passive (Sap Magic)

Maximum Health Heal: 4-34 (based on level) (+4%-12% (based on level) → 4-12.8% (based on level)

Q (Bramble Smash)

Cooldown : 8/7.25/6.5/5.75/5 → 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds

: 8/7.25/6.5/5.75/5 → 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds Mana Cost: 60 → 40

E (Sapling Toss)

Cooldown : 14 → 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

: 14 → 16/15/14/13/12 seconds Mana Cost: 45/55/65/75/85 → 60/65/70/75/80

R (Nature’s Grasp)

Cooldown: 120/110/100 → 130/110/90 seconds

4) Zyra

Base Stats

Base Mana Regeneration : 13 → 7

: 13 → 7 Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.4 → 0.8

Q (Deadly Spines)

Mana Cost: 70 → 55

W (Rampart Growth)

Seed Charge Progression on Minion or Monster Takedown: 20% → 35%

Item changes in League of Legends Patch 14.3

1) Essence Reaver

Attack Damage: 55 → 60

2) Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Item Recipe : Amplifying Tome + Hearthbound Axe + Long Sword + 1050 gold → Amplifying Tome + Recurve Bow + Pickaxe + 1025 gold

: Amplifying Tome + Hearthbound Axe + Long Sword + 1050 gold → Amplifying Tome + Recurve Bow + Pickaxe + 1025 gold Attack Damage : 30 → 35

: 30 → 35 Ability Power: 30 → 35

3) Hullbreaker

Big Bugfix: A bug has been fixed that caused the Hullbreaker buff to minions to unintentionally drop off when an allied champion is nearby.

4) Kaenic Rookern

Magic Shield Strength : 20% of maximum health → 18% of maximum health

: 20% of maximum health → 18% of maximum health Shield Refresh Cooldown: 12 seconds without taking damage → 15 seconds without taking damage

5) Rod of Ages

Health : 350 → 400

: 350 → 400 Mana: 300 → 400

6) The Collector

Attack Damage: 60 → 55

7) Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Out of Combat Bonus Movement Speed : 40 → 40 (melee) / 20 (ranged)

: 40 → 40 (melee) / 20 (ranged) Active Bonus Movement Speed: 20% → 20% (melee) / 15% (ranged)

AP item and proc damage changes in League of Legends Patch 14.3

1) Archangel's Staff / Seraph's Embrace

Total Cost : 3000 → 2900

: 3000 → 2900 Combine Cost: 500 → 400

2) Echoes of Helia

Damage per Shard : 55 → 45

: 55 → 45 Heal per Shard: 20 → 40

3) Hextech Alternator

Revved Damage: 50-125 (based on level) → 65 at all levels

4) Hextech Rocketbelt

Supersonic Damage: 125 (+15% AP) → 100 (+10% AP)

5) Kraken Slayer

Bring It Down Damage: 35-85 (levels 8-18) (+65% total AD) (+60% AP) → 140-310 (levels 8-18)

6) Lich Bane

Spellblade Damage: 100% base AD (+50% AP) → 75% base AD (+50% AP)

7) Luden’s Companion

Total Cost : 3000 → 2900

: 3000 → 2900 Combine Cost : 700 → 600

: 700 → 600 Ability Power : 90 → 95

: 90 → 95 Fire Damage: 40 (+8% AP) → 45 (+4% AP)

8) Malignance

Total Cost : 2800 → 2700

: 2800 → 2700 Combine Cost : 700 → 600

: 700 → 600 Damage per Second : 60 (+6% AP) → 60 (+5% AP)

: 60 (+6% AP) → 60 (+5% AP) Magic Resist Shred: 6-12 (based on level) → 10 at all levels

9) Profane Hydra

Passive Cleave Damage : 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) → 50% AD (melee) / 25% AD (ranged)

: 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) → 50% AD (melee) / 25% AD (ranged) Active Heretical Cleave Damage Against Targets Below 50% Maximum Health: 150% total AD → 130% total AD

10) Statikk Shiv

Total Cost : 3000 → 2700

: 3000 → 2700 Combine Cost : 400 → 100

: 400 → 100 Electroshock Damage to Champions: 100-180 (based on level) → 90 at all levels

11) Stormrazor

Bolt Damage : 90 (+25% total AD) → 100

: 90 (+25% total AD) → 100 Bolt Bonus Movement Speed: 1 → 1.5 seconds

12) Stormsurge

Ability Power : 90 → 95

: 90 → 95 Squall Damage: 100-200 (level 1-18) (+20% AP) → 140 (+20% AP)

13) Sundered Sky

Attack Damage : 55 → 45

: 55 → 45 Health: 300 → 450

14) Titanic Hydra

Health : 500 → 550

: 500 → 550 Active Titanic Crescent Damage to Primary Target: 6% maximum health (melee) / 3% maximum health (ranged) → 4% maximum health (melee) / 2% maximum health (ranged)

System changes in League of Legends Patch 14.3

Herald changes in League of Legends Patch 14.3

Rift Herald

Slow Start (new) : For the first three seconds after spawning, the Rift Herald has very high maneuverability and will be easier to turn. Every two seconds, the Herald slowly becomes less maneuverable as its speed increases.

: For the first three seconds after spawning, the Rift Herald has very high maneuverability and will be easier to turn. Every two seconds, the Herald slowly becomes less maneuverable as its speed increases. Damage from Wall Collision : Crashing into a wall while driving the Herald will deal damage equal to that of crashing into a turret to Shelly → Crashing into a wall while driving the Herald will deal 20% of the damage received compared to crashing into a turret to Shelly.

: Crashing into a wall while driving the Herald will deal damage equal to that of crashing into a turret to Shelly → Crashing into a wall while driving the Herald will deal 20% of the damage received compared to crashing into a turret to Shelly. We Don’t Have All Game: Player-summoned Herald trinket spawning has been sped up by one second.

That covers all the League of Legends Patch 14.3 notes.