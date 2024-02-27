League of Legends patch 14.5 preview: Veigar buffs, Twisted Fate (AD) nerfs, Smolder adjustments, and more

The Preview for League of Legends patch 14.5 is now live, and there is indeed a lot to look forward to in the upcoming update. However, the main highlights of the patch are definitely going to be the nerfs making their way to AD Twisted Fate, along with the adjustments set for Smolder.

Apart from TF, Evelynn, Maokai, as well as Brand will be receiving some nerfs in their kit. These champions have been quite difficult to play against in the current meta. Fortunately, Riot will be toning them down in 14.5.

Rek’Sai, Sivir, and Wukong will also be receiving buffs in the update next week. It will be quite interesting to see the quality of life changes that make their way to these picks.

Below is the preview for League of Legends patch 14.5.

Before moving on to the list of names, it’s important to note here that the preview is tentative and may not entirely reflect on the official patch next week. Riot will first be testing them out in the League of Legends PBE servers before shipping them with 14.5.

1) Champion Buffs

Jarvan IV

Kayne (Rhaast)

Kog’Maw

Rek’Sai

Sivir

Veigar

Wukong

When talking about Kog.Maw and Sivir, Riot stated:

“Both of these Champs have been sad for a while. Kog didn't benefit from Terminus buffs much as he builds it later.”

2) Champion Nerfs

Bel’Veth

Brand

Evelynn

Maokai

Nidalee

Senna

Twisted Fate (AD)

Vayne

Zak

When talking about the TF AD nerfs, Riot further explains:

“We didn't go hard enough last patch trying to strike the fine line between not over-nerfing AP TF who is less powerful. Trying to find the set of changes that thread the needle between the 3 roles he's being played in right now at various skill brackets. The intention is to keep AD TF good, but not overly so.”

3) Champion Adjustments

Seraphine

Smolder

Yorick

4) System Buffs:

Dream Maker

Heartsteel

Navori Quickblades

Celestial Opposition

Sunfire Cape

5) System Nerfs

Frozen Heart

Solstice Sleigh

League of Legends patch 14.5 will be releasing next week and is expected to drop on the Rift on March 6, 2024.