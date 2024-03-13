League of Legends patch 14.6 pre-notes: All upcoming champion balance updates

The League of Legends patch 14.6 preview is now live, providing players a glimpse of some of the major balance changes that will feature in the MOBA with the upcoming update. The major highlight of the patch will be the nerfs making their way to Smolder, along with the buffs to Sion, Shen, and Diana. Massive adjustments will hit Galio, and certain starting items will be considered Unique. Thus, players will not be able to purchase them together.
This article provides the complete pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.6.
League of Legends patch 14.6 pre-notes
1) Champion Buffs
Cho'Gath
- W CD: 13-9 >>> 11-9
- E Spike Damage: 22-70 >>> 22-82
Diana (Jungle)
- AS Ratio: .625 >>> .694
- AS Growth: 2.25% >>> 2% (this is a buff)
- Level 1 AS unchanged
- Passive AS: 15-40%, every 3rd level >>> 15-35%, scaling linearly (this is a buff)
- Active AS: 3x for 3 seconds >>> 3x for 5 seconds
Ornn
- E Cooldown: 16-12 >>> 14-12
Rek'Sai
- Bug fixes on W and R
Shen
- P CD refund: 4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 (Level 1/6/9/12/14/16/17/18) >>> 4-7.5, linear level scaling
- This is a buff level 2-17, especially 8-16
Sion
- Q min damage: 40-120 + 45-75%
- tAD >>> 40-120 + 40-80% tAD
- Q max damage: 90-350 + 135-225%
- tAD >>> 90-350 + 120-240%
- tAD W Shield: 60-160 + 8-12%
- Max HP >>> 60-120 + 8-16%
- Max HP (this is a buff rank 2-5 above 1k max HP)
Tryndamere
- AS Growth: 2.9% >>> 3.4%
2) Champion Nerfs
Briar
- W heal: 25-45% of damage >>> 24-40% of damage
- WAS: 55-115% >>> 54-110%
- Q can now jump towards
- R Damage: 150-450 + 50% bAD >>> 150-350 + 50% bAD
Gragas (Top)
- Base Health: 670 >>> 640-Q mana cost: 80-60 >>> 80
Karma (Mid)
- Mana Growth: 50 >>> 40
- Mana Regen Growth: .5 >>> .8
- Q Mana: 45 >>> 40-80
- P Refund: 5s >>> 4s — R CD: 40-31 >>> 40-34
- R+E Bonus Shield: 25-175 + 45% AP >>> 50-170 + 45% AP
Senna (ADC)
- Mist Wraith spawn rate on minion kill: 8.333% >>> 2.8%
Smolder
- Q 225 stack execute threshold: 7.625% +0.025% further Dragon Practice Stacks >>> 6.5%, no scaling
- Execute now only checks after Smolder deals damage instead of any teammate.
- W missile width: 125 >>> 115 — E bonus move speed: 100% >>> 75%
Volibear
- Q MS: 12-32% >>> 12-28%
- R CD: 130-100 >>> 140-100
3) Champion Adjustments
Galio
- P CD refunded by 3 per champ or epic monster hit with ability
- P attack gains 40% AS
- P Base damage: 15-200 >>> 15-115 P AP Ratio: 50% >>> 40%
- Q CD: 12-8 >>> 12-7
- Q AP Ratio: 75% >>> 70%
- W DR 25-45% (+ 5% per 100 AP) (+12% per 100 bonus MR) >>> 20-40% (+ 4% per 100 AP) (+ 8% per 100 bonus MR) (+ 1% per 100 HP)
- W base damage: 20-80 >>> 20-60
- E base damage: 90-250 >>> 75-235
- E non-champion damage: 50% >>> 80%
Kayn
- Q locks out items during animation (Profane Hydra)
- R Base/Assassin damage: 150-350 +175% bAD >>> 150-350 +150%
- bAD Rhaast Q damage: 65% Total AD + 5 (+3.5% bonus AD)% Target Max HP >>> 65% Total AD + 6 (+3.5% bonus AD)% Target Max HP
4) System Buffs
Infinity Edge
- Crit Damage: 40% >>> 50%
Navori Quickblades
- AD: 60 >>> 65
- Pickaxe >>> BF Sword (Total price unchanged)
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Armor Pen: 30% >>> 35%
Mortal Reminder
- Armor Pen: 30% >>> 35%
5) System Nerfs
Epic Item Stat Efficiency
- Most epic items have been nerfed to 100-110% gold efficiency, placing them below one-component epics like BF Sword and NLR.
Solstice Sleigh
- Buff duration: 3s >>> 2.5s
- Move Speed: 25% >>> 20%
Support Item Gold Income
- Active gold reduced 25%, passive gold/10 unchanged
- Quest targets: 500/1000 >>> 400/800
- Expected timing unchanged
6) System Adjustments
Voidgrubs
- Decaying Shield on Death >>> Decaying Heal on Death (Health bar is now accurate for Smite)
Doran's, Atlas, Jungle Eggs
- Now tagged as unique "Starting Items" and cannot be purchased together.