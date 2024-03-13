League of Legends patch 14.6 pre-notes: All upcoming champion balance updates

The League of Legends patch 14.6 preview is now live, providing players a glimpse of some of the major balance changes that will feature in the MOBA with the upcoming update. The major highlight of the patch will be the nerfs making their way to Smolder, along with the buffs to Sion, Shen, and Diana. Massive adjustments will hit Galio, and certain starting items will be considered Unique. Thus, players will not be able to purchase them together.

This article provides the complete pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.6.

League of Legends patch 14.6 pre-notes

1) Champion Buffs

Cho'Gath

W CD: 13-9 >>> 11-9

E Spike Damage: 22-70 >>> 22-82

Diana (Jungle)

AS Ratio: .625 >>> .694

AS Growth: 2.25% >>> 2% (this is a buff)

Level 1 AS unchanged

Passive AS: 15-40%, every 3rd level >>> 15-35%, scaling linearly (this is a buff)

Active AS: 3x for 3 seconds >>> 3x for 5 seconds

Ornn

E Cooldown: 16-12 >>> 14-12

Rek'Sai

Bug fixes on W and R

Shen

P CD refund: 4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 (Level 1/6/9/12/14/16/17/18) >>> 4-7.5, linear level scaling

This is a buff level 2-17, especially 8-16

Sion

Q min damage: 40-120 + 45-75%

tAD >>> 40-120 + 40-80% tAD

Q max damage: 90-350 + 135-225%

tAD >>> 90-350 + 120-240%

tAD W Shield: 60-160 + 8-12%

Max HP >>> 60-120 + 8-16%

Max HP (this is a buff rank 2-5 above 1k max HP)

Tryndamere

AS Growth: 2.9% >>> 3.4%

2) Champion Nerfs

Briar

W heal: 25-45% of damage >>> 24-40% of damage

WAS: 55-115% >>> 54-110%

Q can now jump towards

R Damage: 150-450 + 50% bAD >>> 150-350 + 50% bAD

Gragas (Top)

Base Health: 670 >>> 640-Q mana cost: 80-60 >>> 80

Karma (Mid)

Mana Growth: 50 >>> 40

Mana Regen Growth: .5 >>> .8

Q Mana: 45 >>> 40-80

P Refund: 5s >>> 4s — R CD: 40-31 >>> 40-34

R+E Bonus Shield: 25-175 + 45% AP >>> 50-170 + 45% AP

Senna (ADC)

Mist Wraith spawn rate on minion kill: 8.333% >>> 2.8%

Smolder

Q 225 stack execute threshold: 7.625% +0.025% further Dragon Practice Stacks >>> 6.5%, no scaling

Execute now only checks after Smolder deals damage instead of any teammate.

W missile width: 125 >>> 115 — E bonus move speed: 100% >>> 75%

Volibear

Q MS: 12-32% >>> 12-28%

R CD: 130-100 >>> 140-100

3) Champion Adjustments

Galio

P CD refunded by 3 per champ or epic monster hit with ability

P attack gains 40% AS

P Base damage: 15-200 >>> 15-115 P AP Ratio: 50% >>> 40%

Q CD: 12-8 >>> 12-7

Q AP Ratio: 75% >>> 70%

W DR 25-45% (+ 5% per 100 AP) (+12% per 100 bonus MR) >>> 20-40% (+ 4% per 100 AP) (+ 8% per 100 bonus MR) (+ 1% per 100 HP)

W base damage: 20-80 >>> 20-60

E base damage: 90-250 >>> 75-235

E non-champion damage: 50% >>> 80%

Kayn

Q locks out items during animation (Profane Hydra)

R Base/Assassin damage: 150-350 +175% bAD >>> 150-350 +150%

bAD Rhaast Q damage: 65% Total AD + 5 (+3.5% bonus AD)% Target Max HP >>> 65% Total AD + 6 (+3.5% bonus AD)% Target Max HP

4) System Buffs

Infinity Edge

Crit Damage: 40% >>> 50%

Navori Quickblades

AD: 60 >>> 65

Pickaxe >>> BF Sword (Total price unchanged)

Lord Dominik's Regards

Armor Pen: 30% >>> 35%

Mortal Reminder

Armor Pen: 30% >>> 35%

5) System Nerfs

Epic Item Stat Efficiency

Most epic items have been nerfed to 100-110% gold efficiency, placing them below one-component epics like BF Sword and NLR.

Solstice Sleigh

Buff duration: 3s >>> 2.5s

Move Speed: 25% >>> 20%

Support Item Gold Income

Active gold reduced 25%, passive gold/10 unchanged

Quest targets: 500/1000 >>> 400/800

Expected timing unchanged

6) System Adjustments

Voidgrubs

Decaying Shield on Death >>> Decaying Heal on Death (Health bar is now accurate for Smite)

Doran's, Atlas, Jungle Eggs

Now tagged as unique "Starting Items" and cannot be purchased together.