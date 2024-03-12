League of Legends patch 14.6 preview: Smolder nerfs, Tryndamere buffs, Galio adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 14.6 preview is now live, and the upcoming update has a lot of balance updates in store. Some of the biggest highlights of the upcoming patch will be the nerfs making their way to Smolder, Senna, and Karma (Mid). These champions have been incredibly difficult to deal with in the current meta. Fortunately, Riot is toning them down in 14.6.

Apart from the nerfs, there will be a lot of buffs as well this time around. Picks like Cho’Gath, Tryndamere, and Diana will be getting some quality-of-life improvements. Galio will also be set for some adjustments in 14.6.

Below are the names of the champions and items that will be receiving changes in League of Legends 14.6.

League of Legends patch 14.6 preview

Expand Tweet

Before moving onto the list of names that will be receiving updates in 14.6, it’s important to note here that Riot will first test the tweaks in the League of Legends PBE before officially shipping them with the update.

1) Champion Buffs:

Cho’Gath

Diana (Jungle)

Ornn

Shen

Sion

Tryndamere

When talking about the Champion buffs, Riot stated,

“Each of these champions were intended to benefit from Sunfire and Heartsteel changes and the items are now in a reasonable spot, but the champions are still weak. They're all receiving a small buff. We're hearing you on wanting more Ornn items.”

They continued,

“Making Ornn items is technically a lot more difficult than it seems, to the point that it's unsustainable to keep making them in the manner that we have been & we need a new system for making these. We've been thinking about how to go about this, but also don't want to leave Ornn weak while we're doing it. Hopefully we'll have some good news to share on this front soon.”

2) Champion Nerfs:

Briar

Gragas (Top)

Karma (Mid)

Senna (ADC)

Smolder

Volibear

When talking about the Smolder nerfs, Riot stated,

“We overshot on the Smolder changes last patch (underestimating how much the E damage did in particular).Our hotfix nerfs pulled him back halfway, but we're looking to pull back a bit more, similar to his previous power level, but with the feels improvements from the changes.”

3) Champion Adjustments:

Galio

4) System Buffs:

Infinity Edge

Navori Quickblades

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Mortal Reminder

Expand Tweet

5) System Nerfs:

Epic Item Stat efficiency

Solstice Sleigh

Support Item Gold Income

6) System Adjustments:

Voigrub Shield on Death >>> Heal on Death

Doran’s Atlas, and Jungle Egg Items are all unique starting items and cannot be purchased together.

League of Legends patch 14.6 will go live next week on March 20, 2024.