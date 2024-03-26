League of Legends patch 14.7 preview: Smolder buffs, Rek’Sai nerfs, Camille adjustments, and more

The League of Legends preview for patch 14.7 is now live, and Riot has highlighted some of the champions and items that will be receiving changes in the upcoming update. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs that will be making their way to Smolder, Galio, and Lux.

Nerfs will it Rek’Sai after she has recently started dominating the top lane meta. Fior’s capabilities in lane will also be reduced, while picks like Camille, Karma, Nami, and Sona will be receiving some adjustments.

Below is the list of names that are expected to receive balance changes in League of Legends patch 14.7.

League of Legends patch 14.7 preview

Before moving on to the list of changes it’s important to note that the names mentioned on the list are tentative and may not be reflected entirely in the official update. Riot will test them out in the League of Legends PBE before sipping them out next week.

1) Champion Buffs:

Galio

Kayne (Blue)

Lux

Nasus

Olaf (Jungle)

Smolder

Sylas (Jungle)

2) Champion Nerfs:

Fiora

Rek’Sai

Rell (Jungle)

Volibear

3) Champion Adjustments

Camille

Karma

Nami

Nunu

Sona

4) System Nerfs

Bloodsong

Imperial Mandate

Statikk Shiv

Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

When talking about some of the changes in the patch, Riot Games stated the following:

“Some champs were over-buffed/nerfed from the last patch: Galio, Kayn, Smolder, and Karma support. We're directionally happy with where the changes for these champs landed, but the power level is a bit off. For the champs who were nerfed (Kayn, Smolder), we're aiming about halfway to where they were before and in the case of Karma Supp, getting her back to where she was, now that Mid is in a better spot. For Galio, we're aiming to put him back to where he was, but just with a power re-distribution to be more about HP builds and longer rotations.”

They continued:

“This patch, a common trend is reducing damage dealt by supports and increasing their utility outputs. We're also making some changes to move Camille's primary role back to top lane; it's OK if Camille-support is viable sometimes, but it shouldn't be at the expense of her primary role and shouldn't be her dominant role either.”

League of Legends patch 14.7 is expected to go live next week on April 4, 2024.