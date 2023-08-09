League of Legends PBE patch 13.16 cycle: All champion and item balance changes

A new set of changes have made its way to the League of Legends PBE patch 13.16 cycle and there is quite a number of champion and item balance changes expected to make their way to the Rift next week. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs making their way to Lulu, Caitlyn, Akali, and Brand with nerfs making their way to Shaco (AP) and Shyvanna.

However, the PBE patch 13.16 changes are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official update next week. Riot Games will be testing the changes out in the test server before officially shipping them with the update which is expected to go live on August 16, 2023.

Below is a list of all the champion and item changes that have made their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 13.16 cycle.

League of Legends PBE patch 13.16 changes

1) Champion Buffs

Caitlyn

P number of headshot stacks reduced from 6 to 5

P crit ratio formula rewritten to be less cringe (damage is unchanged)

Akali

Q base damage increased from 40 - 140 to 40 - 145

Q energy cost reduced from 130 - 70 to 110 - 70

Brand

P mana restore increased from 20 - 40 to 30 - 50

Q AP ratio increased from 55% to 65%

E AP ratio increased from 45% to 50%

Ekko

Q outgoing base damage increased from 60 - 120 to 70 - 130

Q slow increased from 32% - 60% to 40% - 60%

W base shield increased from 70 - 150 to 100 - 180

Karma

Q AP ratio increased from 40% to 50%

R cooldown reduced from 40 - 34 seconds to 40 - 31

R Q explosion AP ratio increased from 60% to 70%

Lulu

Health growth increased from 88 to 92

Q AP ratio increased from 40% to 50%

Q reduced AP ratio increased from 10% to 15%

E damage AP ratio increased from 40% to 50%

Sylas

Base mana increased from 310 to 400

Wukong

Mana regen growth increased from 0.65 to 0.8

Q mana cost reduced from 40 to 20

W mana cost reduced from 80 - 40 to 60 - 40

2) Champion Nerfs

Shyvana

W base damage per tick reduced from 10 - 35 to 10 to 30

W bonus AD ratio per tick reduced from 15% to 10%

W on-hit damage changed from 50% of DoT damage to 5 - 13 + 5% bonus AD

On live this nerf would be: 5 - 17.5 + 7.5% bonus AD to 5 - 13 + 5% bonus AD, but factoring in the nerf it would only be a -2 base damage nerf at max rank

Shaco nerfs:

Base mana regen reduced from 7.15 to 6

W mana cost increased from 50 - 70 to 70 flat

3) Champion Adjustments

Tristana

Base health reduced from 670 to 640

Base armor increased from 26 to 30

Armor growth increased from 4.2 to 4.5

Base MR reduced from 30 to 28

Milio

Q slow reverted from 40% - 70% to 40% - 60%

Q base damage reduced from 80 - 340 to 80 - 320 (90 - 270 on live)

E AP ratio increased from 25% to 30%

4) Item Buffs

Axiom Arc

Base ult cooldown refund increased from 5% to 10%

Prowler's Claw

Cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 5

Bonus AD ratio increased from 45%/30% to 55%/35%

Umbral Glaive

Lethality increased from 10 to 13

Serpent's Fang

Lethality increased from 12 to 15

5) Item nerfs

Duskblade of Draktharr nerf

Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 30

Maximum damage reduced from 20% to 18%

League of Legends patch 13.16 release date

League of Legends patch 13.16 is expected to go live next week and is expected to make its way to the Rift on August 16, 2023.