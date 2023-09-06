League of Legends PBE patch 13.18 cycle: Upcoming buffs, nerfs, and adjustments

The League of Legends PBE patch 13.18 cycle is well on its way and Rito Games is introducing changes to the test server to try them out before shipping them with the official update next week. One of the biggest highlights of the changes is the changes making their way to Briar, along with the buffs to picks like Thresh, Senna, and Gwen.

Along with the buffs, nerfs will be hitting Xayah, Rell, and Kayne with adjustments to Statikk Shiv’s wave clar.

However, it’s important to note here that the changes listed below are tentative and may not reflect entirely on the official patch next week.

The League of Legends PBE is the test server, and Riot Games will be testing the new changes before including them in patch 13.18 which is expected to be released on September 13, 2013

League of Legends PBE patch 13.18 changes

1) Champion Buffs

Kennen

E energy cost reduced from 100 - 80 to 80 flat • R cooldown reduced from 120 seconds flat to 120 - 80

Gwen

Health growth increased from 109 to 115 • P monster damage cap increased from 6 + 10% AP to 15 + 20% AP

Irelia

R cooldown reduced from 140 - 100 seconds to 125 - 85

Thresh

W shield per soul increased from 1.5 to 2

Senna

Crit damage increased from 160.125 to 175% (normal)

2) Champion nerfs

Xayah

Base health reduced from 660 to 630 • Health growth increased from 102 to 106

E cooldown increased from 11 - 9 seconds to 13 - 9

Tryndamere

Health growth reduced from 115 to 108 • Base AD reduced from 68 to 66

Rell

E MS reduced from 15% - 25% to 12% - 20%

Kayn

Rhaast P healing reduced from 20 - 30% to 25% flat

Rhaast R AD ratio reduced from 13% per 100 bonus AD to 10%

Jarvan IV

P damage reduced from 8% current HP to 6%

3) Champion Adjustments

Briar

Berserk now prioritizes epic and large monsters over other non-champions

P Healing amp now properly works with regen (doran's shield, potions, etc)

W Now prioritizes large monsters over small ones

R Now dispels CC's on Briar when the missile hits. Does NOT dispel Morde R. +Various bugfixes

4) Item nerfs

Spear of Shojin

AD reduced from 60 to 55

Crown of the Shattered Queen changes:

Damage reduction reduced from 50% to 40%

5) Item Adjustments

Statikk Shiv

Minion damage reduced from 250 - 350 to 200 flat • AD increased from 45 to 50