League of Legends players can now check the total amount of time that they spent on the MOBA

League of Legends players have often wondered how much time they have spent (and oftentimes wasted) on their favorite MOBA.

Considering how addictive the game can be, League of Legends is one of the hardest online multi-players to let go of.

The game always finds a way to squeeze itself back into the lives of those who are trying their hardest to move on to other titles.

Naturally, it’s not surprising that players want to know the amount of time that they have spent in the MOBA, especially the veterans who have been a part of the League of Legends community from the very first day of its release.

Image via Wasted on Lol

Unlike some other titles like Monster Hunter: World and CS: GO (which comes with its own Steam support), the League of Legends client doesn’t tell players the total amount of time that they have invested in the game.

Players can now rely on the third-party application Wasted On LoL to get to know exactly how much of their lives they have spent in climbing the League of Legends ranked Ladder.

How to check the total amount of time spent in League of Legends

Image via Wasted on lol

Checking the total amount of time a player has spent in League of Legends is quite simple.

All one has to do is visit the Wasted On LoL website, select the region they play in, and just type in their usernames.

However, it’s important to note that the resulting time will not only be for League of Legends but for the MOBA inspired “auto-chess” game Teamfight Tactics as well, as it’s integrated into the client.

The resulting time will be a cumulation of hours spent in ranked matchmaking, normal games, ARAM, and other special game modes like URF, One-For-All, and the now-removed 3v3 Twisted Treeline.

Moreover, to provide players with a magnitude of the amount of time they spent on the game, the website tells them just how many books they could have read in the time they spent in a League of Legends server.