League of Legends season 14 patch 14.1: All new items, old item updates, and more

League of Legends season 14 has introduced a complete itemization system overhaul with patch 14.1, changing a lot of the core mechanics in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). Mythic items have been done away with, and they are now converted into Legendary so as to allow champions to have more build variety.

The goal of the 14.1 item update was to reduce the amount of power of the items that were once Mythics. While they will not be as effective on a champion as they used to be, Riot Games claims it will help "each champion’s unique gameplay to shine."

The secondary objective is also to ensure that each of the roles and classes are properly supported and decrease the overall Ability Haste in the game so that each caste "feels more important."

Below is the list of all the new items coming to League of Legends in season 14 with patch 14.1 and the changes to all the older ones.

League of Legends season 14 patch 14.1 item changes

Here are all the item changes that dropped with patch 14.1 in League of Legends season 14:

League of Legends season 14 Passive changes

Celestial Opposition

Passive - Blessing of the Mountain: Become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 35% (melee) / 25% (ranged), lingering for 2 seconds after taking damage from a champion. When the shield breaks, unleash a shockwave around you that slows nearby enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. Effect refreshes after leaving combat for 20 seconds.

Solstice Sleigh

Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champion grants you and a nearby ally with the lowest amount of health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for 4 seconds. 20 second cooldown.

Bloodsong

Passive - Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 150% base AD damage on-hit (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, apply Expose Weakness, increasing the damage they take by 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) for 6 seconds.

Dream Maker

Passive - Dream Maker: Gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every 8 seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally blows both Dream Bubbles to them and empowers them for 3 seconds. Blue Bubble reduces 140 incoming damage on the next hit and Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.

Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

Passive - Void Explosion: Dealing ability damage to a champion causes an explosion at their current location that damages the target and nearby enemies, dealing 50 (+3% maximum health) magic damage, capped at 300 against monsters. 9-6 second cooldown (based on level).

League of Legends season 14 Enchanter Item changes

Removed:

Chemtech Putrifier

Chalice of Harmony

Glowing Mote

Total Cost: 250 gold

5 Ability Haste

Dawncore

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Bandleglass Mirror + 700 gold

40 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

150% Mana Regeneration

Passive - Dawncore: Gain 3% Heal and Shield Power and 5 Ability Power per 100% Base Mana Regeneration.

Passive - Summoner Spell Haste: Gain 18 Summoner Spell Haste.

Echoes of Helia

Total Cost: 2300 ⇒ 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Chalice of Blessings + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold ⇒ Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold

200 Health (unchanged)

125% Mana Regeneration (unchanged)

Ability Power: 30 ⇒ 40

Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 20

Passive - Soul Siphon: Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to 2. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 - 80 per health per Shard and deals 30 - 180 magic damage per Shard to the enemy. ⇒ Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 3. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 Health and deals 55 magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Passive - Dissonance removed.

Staff of Flowing Water

Total Cost: 2100 ⇒ 2300 gold

Item Recipe: Aether Wisp + Forbidden Idol + 450 gold ⇒ Fiendish Codex + Forbidden Idol + 600 gold

Ability Power: 35 ⇒ 40

Mana Regeneration: 75% ⇒ 125%

15 Ability Haste

8% Heal and Shield Power (unchanged)

5% Movement Speed removed

Passive - Rapids: Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants you and them 30 - 45 ability power and 20 ability haste for 4 seconds. ⇒ Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants the user and allied champion 30 Ability Power and 10% bonus Movement Speed over 3 seconds.

League of Legends season 14 Starting Item changes

Doran’s Blade

NEWLifesteal: 3.5%

REMOVEDOmnivamp: 2.5% ⇒ 0

Doran’s Ring

Unique Passive - Drain: Restore 1 mana per second, increased to 1.5 if you’ve damaged an enemy champion in the last 10 seconds (gain 45% of this value as health instead if you cannot gain mana) ⇒ Restore 1.25 mana per second (gain 45% of this value as health instead if you cannot gain mana)

League of Legends season 14 Mage Item changes

Removed:

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Everfrost

Leeching Leer

Demonic Embrace

Stopwatch/Perfectly Timed Stopwatch

Riftmaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 800 gold

80 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

350 Health

Void Corruption: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (max 10%). At maximum strength, gain 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged) Omnivamp.

Void Infusion: Gain 2% of your bonus health as Ability Power.

Omnivamp updated with the following: Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, with reduced effect (20% effectiveness) on minions and monsters. Additionally, Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AOE damage.

Malignance

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold

80 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

600 Mana

Scorn: Gain 20 Ability Haste for your Ultimate.

Hatefog: Whenever you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, burn the ground beneath them for 3 seconds, dealing 60 (+6% AP) magic damage every second and reducing their Magic Resistance by (1 per user level) for as long as they are on the burning ground. (Note: Radius increases based on damage done 250 (+2^(Damage Amount/100)) ; with a maximum radius of 550.)

Luden’s Companion

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Hextech Alternator + 700 gold

90 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

600 Mana

Load: Gain a Shot Charge every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 6.

Fire: Damaging abilities consume all Shot charges to deal an additional 40 (+ 8% AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target per charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for each remaining Shot, repeat the damage on the primary target dealing 35% of the damage.

Stormsurge

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 950 gold

100 Ability Power

10 Magic Penetration

5% Movement Speed

Passive - Stormraider: Dealing 35% of a champion's maximum health within 3 seconds applies Stormsurge to them and grants the user 25% movement speed for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.

Passive - Stormsurge: After 2 seconds, Stormsurge strikes the target with lightning, dealing 120-260 (based on level) (+ 40% AP) magic damage to them. If they die to the lightning or before the lightning strikes, it detonates immediately in a large area around them and you gain 30 gold.

Hextech Rocketbelt

Total Cost: 2500 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Kindlegem + 600 gold

60 Ability Power

300 Health

15 Ability Haste

Active - Supersonic: Dash in a target direction, unleashing an arc of magic missiles that deal 175 (+15% AP) magic damage. 40 second cooldown.

Haunting Guise

Total Cost: 1300 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 500 gold

35 Ability Power

200 Health

Passive - Madness: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (up to a maximum of 6%).

Hextech Alternator

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 300 gold

50 Ability Power

Passive - Revved: Damaging a champion deals an additional 50-125 (based on level) magic damage. 40 second cooldown.

Liandry’s Torment

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Blasting Wand + 850 gold

90 Ability Power

300 Health

Passive - Torment: Dealing damage with abilities causes enemies to burn for 2% maximum health magic damage per second for 3 seconds.

Passive - Suffering: For each second in combat with enemy champions, gain 2% bonus damage (up to a max at 6% bonus damage).

Horizon Focus

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold

90 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

Passive - Hypershot: When you deal damage with Abilities to champions at 700 range or greater, reveal them for 6 seconds. Deal 10% increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot.

Passive - Focus: When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.

Seeker’s Armguard

Total Cost: 1600 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Cloth Armor + 500 gold

45 Ability Power

25 Armor

Active - Stasis: Use one time only to become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user is prevented from taking any other actions during this time (transforms into Shattered Armguard on use).

Cryptbloom

Total Cost: 2850 gold

Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 850 gold

60 Ability Power

10 Ability Haste

30% Magic Penetration

Passive - Life From Death: Whenever you get a takedown on an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 (+50% AP). 60 second cooldown.

Shadowflame

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Hextech Alternator + 850 gold

120 Ability Power

10 Magic Penetration

Passive - Cinderbloom: Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35% health, dealing 20% increased damage (increased to 30% increased damage for damage over time and pet effects).

Amplifying Tome

Cost: 435 ⇒ 400 gold

Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 20

Blasting Wand

Cost: 435 ⇒ 850 gold

Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 45

Needlessly Large Rod

Cost: 1250 gold (unchanged)

Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 70

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3250 gold

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Verdant Barrier + 50 gold

Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 120

Armor: 45 ⇒ 50

Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 0

Unique Passive - Stasis: Unchanged

Banshee’s Veil

Cost: 2600 ⇒ 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Verdant Barrier + 50 gold

Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 120

Magic Resistance: 45 ⇒ 50

Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 0

Passive - Annul: Grants a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability. 30 second cooldown. Cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.

Verdant Barrier

Total Cost: 1000 ⇒ 1800 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Null-Magic Mantle + 550 gold

Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 40

Magic Resistance: 25 ⇒ 30

Passive - Annul: Grants a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability. 60 second cooldown. Cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.

Archangel’s Staff

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Kindlegem + Tear of the Goddess + 550 gold ⇒ Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + Tear of the Goddess + 500 gold

Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 80

20 Ability Haste: 10 ⇒ 20

Mana 500 ⇒ 600

Passive - Awe: Gain Ability Power equal to 1% bonus Mana

Passive - Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability to consume a charge and gain 5 mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 860 mana at which point this item transforms into Seraph's Embrace. Gain a new Mana Charge every 8 seconds (maximum of 5 charges).

This item transforms into Seraph’s Embrace at 360 bonus mana.

Seraph’s Embrace

Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 80

Ability Haste: 10 ⇒ 20

Mana: 860 ⇒ 1000

REMOVEDHealth: 200 ⇒ 0

Passive - Awe: Gain Ability Power equal to 2% bonus Mana.

Passive - Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30%, gain a 250 (+20% current mana) shield for 3 seconds. 90 second cooldown.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Total Cost: 3600 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod + 1100 gold (unchanged)

Ability Power: 120 ⇒ 140

Unique Passive - Magical Opus: Increase your Ability Power by 40% ⇒ Increase your Ability Power by 35%

Void Staff

Total Cost: 2800 ⇒ 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 850 gold ⇒ Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 1050 gold

Ability Power: 65 ⇒ 80

Magic Penetration: 40% (unchanged)

Rod of Ages

Total Cost: 2800 ⇒ 2600 gold

Item Recipe: Blasting Wand + Catalyst of the Aeons + Amplifying Tome + 215 gold ⇒ Blasting Wand + Catalyst of the Aeons + 550 gold

Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 50

Health: 400 ⇒ 350

Mana: 400 ⇒ 300

This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every 60 seconds up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. Upon reaching maximum stacks, gain a level.

Passive - Eternity: Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second

REMOVEDRemoved: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, gain 35% bonus movement speed that decays over 3 seconds.

Catalyst of Aeons

Total Cost: 1300 gold

Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Sapphire Crystal + 550 gold

Health: 300 ⇒ 350

Mana: 300 ⇒ 300

Passive - Eternity: Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second

Lich Bane

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Sheen +Aether Wisp + Fiendish Codex + 550 gold ⇒ Sheen + Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 150 gold

Ability Power: 85 ⇒ 100

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Bonus Movement Speed: 8% (unchanged)

Unique Passive - Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 75% base AD (+ 50% AP) magic damage ⇒ After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base AD + 50% AP magic damage.

NEWSpellblade now grants 50% Attack Speed while available.

Nashor’s Tooth

Total Cost: 3200 ⇒ 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + 750 gold ⇒ Recurve Bow + Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + 550 gold

Ability Power: 100 ⇒ 90

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 50% (unchanged)

Unique Passive - Icathian Bite: Unchanged

Morellonomicon

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + 715 gold ⇒ Oblivion Orb + Fiendish Codex + 500 gold

Ability Power: 90 (unchanged)

NEWAbility Haste: 15

REMOVEDMagic Penetration: 10 ⇒ 0

REMOVEDHealth: 200 ⇒ 0

Unique Passive - Affliction: Unchanged

League of Legends season 14 Fighter and Diver Item changes

Removed

Goredrinker

Divine Sunderer

Silvermere Dawn

Ironspike Whip

Hullbreaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Rectrix + Pickaxe + 125 gold

65 Attack Damage

350 Health

5% Movement Speed

Passive - Skipper: Every fifth basic attack against Champions and Epic Monsters deals 140% (melee) /70% (ranged) base AD (+3.5% maximum health bonus physical damage), increased to 400%/200% (+ 7% maximum health) bonus physical damage against structures.

Passive - Boarding Part: Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 20-135 (melee, based on level) /10-68 (ranged, based on level) bonus Armor and Magic Resistance.

Blade of the Ruined King

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Vampiric Scepter + Pickaxe + Recurve Bow + 725 Gold

40 Attack Damage

25% Attack Speed

8% Lifesteal

Passive: Mist's Edge: Attacks apply an additional 12% (melee) /9% (ranged) enemy current Health physical damage on-hit.

Passive: Clawing Shadows: Your first basic attack against an enemy champion slows them by 30% for 1 second (15 second cooldown).

Phage

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Longsword + 350 Gold

15 Attack Damage

200 Health

Passive: Attacking a unit grants 20 Movement Speed for 2 seconds.

Eclipse

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Long Sword + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 800 gold

70 Attack Damage

15 Ability Haste

Passive - Ever Rising Moon: Hitting a champion with 2 separate attacks or abilities within 1.5 seconds deals 8%/4% max health bonus physical damage and grants you a 160 (+40% bonus AD) (melee)/ 80 (+20% bonus AD) (ranged) shield for 2 seconds (6 second cooldown).

Spear of Shojin

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Kindlegem + Caulfield's Warhammer + 525 Gold

55 Attack Damage

500 Health

20 Ability Haste

Passive: Your Non-Ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste.

Passive: Spell hits grant stacks. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack.

Ravenous Hydra

Total Cost: 3450 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 200 gold

70 Attack Damage

20 Ability Haste

10% Lifesteal

Active - Ravenous Crescent: Deal 100% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies within 450 units. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown.

Passive - Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 350 units of the target hit.

Titanic Hydra

Total Cost: 3350 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + Ruby Crystal + Kindlegem + 900 Gold

30 Attack Damage

450 Health

20 Ability Haste

Passive - Colossus: Basic attacks deal +1.5% maximum health (melee)/ +0.75% maximum health (ranged) bonus physical damage on-hit to your target and +3% maximum health (melee)/ +1.5% maximum health (ranged) bonus physical damage to other enemies in a cone on-hit. Cleave's damage also applies to structures.

Active - Crescent:On your next attack, Cleave will deal 6%(melee)/3%(ranged) maximum Health bonus physical damage to your target and 9%(melee)/4.5%(ranged) maximum Health bonus physical damage for the shockwave.

Tiamat

Total Cost: 1250 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 550 gold

25 Attack Damage

Passive - Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Active - Crescent: Deal 80% physical damage to nearby enemies within 450 units. 10 second cooldown.

Hearthbound Axe

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Dagger + Longsword + Dagger + 250 gold

25% Attack Speed

20 Attack Damage

Stridebreaker

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 825 gold

50 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

400 Health

Active - Breaking Shockwave: Slow nearby enemies by 30% and gain 30% bonus Movement Speed per champion hit that decays over 3 seconds. Can move while casting (15 second cooldown).

Passive - Temper: Dealing physical damage grants 20 bonus Move Speed for 2 seconds.

Experimental Hexplate

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold

55 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

300 Health

Passive: Gain 30 ultimate ability haste.

Passive: After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.

Sundered Sky

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold

55 Attack Damage

300 Health

15 Ability Haste

Passive - Lightshield Strike: The first attack against a champion will critically strike and heal for 140% base AD (+6% of missing health).

Tunneler

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold

15 Attack Damage

250 Health

Steel Sigil

Total Cost: 1200gold

Item Recipe: Longsword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold

15 Attack Damage

30 Armor

Wit’s End

Total Cost: 3200 ⇒ 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Null-Magic Mantle + Recurve Bow + 950 gold ⇒ Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 900 gold

Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 55%

Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 50

REMOVEDAttack Damage: 40 ⇒ 0

NEWTenacity: 0 ⇒ 20%

Passive - Fray: Attacks apply 15-80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit and grant the user 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds ⇒ Attacks apply 15-80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit

Trinity Force

Total Cost: 3333 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Sheen + Hearthbound Axe + + Kindlegem + 733 gold ⇒ Sheen + Phage + Hearthbound Axe + 33 gold

Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 45

Attack Speed: 33% (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (unchanged)

Passive - Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with additional 200% base AD physical damage on-hit (1.5 (begins after using the empowered attack) second cooldown).

NEWPassive - Quicken: Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds.

REMOVEDPassive - Threefold Strikes: Removed

Black Cleaver

Total Cost: 3100 ⇒ 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 850 Gold ⇒ Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 750 Gold

Health: 400 (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Ability Haste: 30 ⇒ 20

Passive - Carve: Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their armor by 5%, stacking up to 6 times. ⇒ Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their armor by 4%, stacking up to 6 times.

Passive - Rage: Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds. (Note: these is no longer a movement speed correlation between Rage and the number of Carve stacks acquired.)

Sterak’s Gage

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Pickaxe+ Phage + Ruby Crystal + 625 gold ⇒ Pickaxe+ Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 625 gold

Health: 450 ⇒ 400

NEWTenacity: 20%

Passive: Gain bonus Attack Damage equal to 50% base Attack Damage (unchanged)

Passive: Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 80% Bonus Health shield, decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 25% size and 30% tenacity for 8 seconds ⇒ Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 80% Bonus Health shield, decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 10% size for 8 seconds.

League of Legends season 14 Tank and Support Tank Item changes

Removed

Turbo Chemtank

Radiant Virtue

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate

Aegis of the Legion

Evenshroud

Radiant Virtue

Lifewell Pendant

Hollow Radiance

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Bami's Cinder + Spectre's Cowl + 550 gold

600 Health

40 Magic Resistance

100% Base Health Regeneration

Passive - Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 10 (+1.75% bonus health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect.

Passive - Desolate: Killing an enemy (non-ward, non-structure) deals 20 (+3.5% bonus health) magic damage in an area around them.

Unending Despair

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold

400 Health

55 Armor

10 Ability Haste

Passive - Anguish: While in combat with champions, every 7 seconds, deal 30-50 (based on level) (+3% bonus health) magic damage to nearby enemy champions within 650 units, healing for 250% of the damage dealt.

Kaenic Rookern

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Spectre's Cowl + Negatron Cloak + 750 gold

400 Health

80 Magic Resistance

150% Base Health Regeneration

Passive - Magebane: After not taking damage from champions for 12 seconds, gain a magic shield for 20% of your maximum health.

Heartsteel

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Giant's Belt + Crystalline Bracer + Ruby Crystal + 900 gold

800 Health

200% Base Health Regeneration

Passive - Colossal Consumption: Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 700 range of them. The charged attack deals 100 (+10% of health from Items) bonus physical damage, and grants you 12% of that value as permanent maximum health. 30 second cooldown per target.

Passive - Goliath: For each 100 maximum health, gain 3% increased size, up to 30%.

Trailblazer (formerly known as Speed with Friends)

Total Cost: 2400 gold

Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + 700 gold

250 Health

40 Armor

5% Bonus Movement Speed

Passive - Lead the Way: While moving, build up to 20 bonus Move Speed. At maximum stacks, leave a trail that raises allied champions' movespeed by 15% of your Movement Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed; for Melee champions at top speed, the Attack also Slows the target by 50% for 1 second.

Zeke’s Convergence

Total Cost: 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Glacial Shroud + 500 gold

200 Health

250 Mana

30 Armor

20 Ability Haste

Passive - Convergence: When you cast your Ultimate, gain an ice storm around yourself for 5 seconds. The storm deals 50 magic damage per second and slows enemies inside for 30%. (45 second cooldown)

Locket of the Iron Solari

Total Cost: 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Lifewell Pendant + Null-Magic Mantle + 800g ⇒ Kindlegem + Cloth Armor + Null-Magic Mantle + 650 gold

200 Health

30 Magic Resistance

30 Armor

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 10

Active - Devotion: Grant nearby allies a 200 - 360 (ally level scaling) Shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds (90 second cooldown).

REMOVEDPassive - Consecrate: Passively grant nearby allies armor and magic resistance

Warmog’s Armor

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Giant's Belt + Crystalline Bracer + Kindlegem + 500 gold ⇒ Giant's Belt + Crystalline Bracer + Winged Moonplate + 600 gold

Health: 800 ⇒ 750

Base Health Regeneration: 200% (unchanged)

NEWMovement Speed: 5%

REMOVEDAbility Haste: 10 ⇒ 0

Passive - Warmog's Heart: If you have at least 1100 bonus health, restore health per second if damage hasn't been taken within 6 seconds (3 seconds for non-Champions) ⇒ If you have at least 1300 bonus health, restore health per second and gain 10% Movement Speed if damage hasn't been taken within 6 seconds (3 seconds for non-Champions)

Jak’Sho the Protean

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold ⇒ Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold

Health: 400 ⇒ 300

Armor: 30 ⇒ 50

Magic Resistance: 30 ⇒ 50

REMOVEDAbility Haste: 20 ⇒ 0

Passive - Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat, gain a stack, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. At maximum stacks become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by30% until end of combat. (unchanged)

Dead Man’s Plate

Total Cost: 2900 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold (unchanged)

Health: 300 (unchanged)

Armor: 45 (unchanged)

Movement Speed: 5% (unchanged)

Passive - Shipwrecker: While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage. At maximum stacks, the target is also slowed by 50% ⇒ While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage

NEWPassive - Unsinkable: The strength of movement slowing effects on you is reduced by 30%.

Randuin’s Omen

Total Cost: 2700 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Warden's Mail + Giant's Belt + 800 gold (unchanged)

Health: 400 (unchanged)

Armor: 60 ⇒ 55

Passive - Rock Solid: Every first incoming instance of post-mitigation basic attack damage is reduced by 5 (+3.5 per 1000 maximum health), maximum 20% reduction per attack. (unchanged)

Passive - Critical Resilience: Critical Strikes deal 25% less damage to you ⇒ Critical Strikes deal 30% less damage to you.

Force of Nature

Total Cost: 2800 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Winged Moonplate + Ruby Crystal + 700 gold (unchanged)

Health: 400 (unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 60 ⇒ 55

Movement Speed: 5% (unchanged)

Passive - Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (up to a maximum of 8) for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second.

Dissipate: While at 8 stacks of Steadfast, gain 70 Magic Resist and 10% increased Movement Speed.

Iceborn Gauntlet

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 2600 gold

Item Recipe: Sheen + Kindlegem + Chain Vest + 700 gold ⇒ Sheen + Ruby Crystal + Chain Vest + 600 gold

Health: 400 ⇒ 300

Armor: 50 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

Passive - Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base Attack Damage physical damage and creates a frost field for 2.5 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are also Slowed by 15% (+4% per 1000 health) [melee] / 10% (+2% per 1000 health) [ranged]. Your primary target is slowed for double the amount and has their damage against you reduced by 10% for 2.5 seconds (1.5 (begins after using the empowered attack) second cooldown) ⇒ After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base Attack Damage physical damage and creates a frost field for 2 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are also Slowed by 20% (+ 4% per 1000 health) [melee] / 10% (+ 2% per 1000 health) [ranged]

Winter’s Approach / Fimbul Winter

Total Cost: 2600 ⇒ 2400 gold

All other stats unchanged

Sunfire Aegis

Total Cost: 2700 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Bami's Cinder + Chain Vest + 900 gold (unchanged)

Health: 500 ⇒ 450

Armor: 50 (unchanged)

Unique Passive - Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 15 (+ 1.75% bonus health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds, stacking up to 6 times for a total 60% increase ⇒ Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 12 (+ 1.75% bonus health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds, stacking up to 6 times for a total 60% increase

Knight’s Vow

Total Cost: 2200 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Lifewell Pendant + Crystalline Bracer + 350 gold ⇒ Kindlegem + Chain Vest + 600 gold

Health: 350 ⇒ 300

Armor: 25 ⇒ 45

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

REMOVEDBase Health Regeneration: 125% ⇒ 0

Passive/Active: Unchanged

Frozen Heart

Total Cost: 2700 ⇒ 2300

Item Recipe: Warden’s Mail + Glacial Buckler + 400 gold

Armor: 90 ⇒ 70

Ability Haste: 20 (unchanged)

Mana: 400 (unchanged)

Unique Passive - Rock Solid: Unchanged

League of Legends season 14 Assassin Item changes

Voltaic Cyclosword

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive - Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.

Passive - Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds (20% for ranged users).

Profane Hydra

Total Cost: 3400 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 813 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Active - Heretical Slash: Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 120% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.

Passive - Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Hubris

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive - Ego: When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself, if you already have a statue this statue upgrades.

Passive - Eminence: When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per rank of Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.

Opportunity

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + 800 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

6% Movement Speed

Passive - Preparation: After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gain 5-10 Lethality (based on level). This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions.

Passive - Extraction: If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

Rectrix

Total Cost: 900 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold

20 Attack Damage

4% Movement Speed

The Brutalizer

Total Cost: 1337 gold

Item Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold

25 Attack Damage

10 Ability Haste

8 Lethality

Serylda’s Grudge

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold

45 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive - Rancor: Gain 20 (+11%) Lethality Armor Penetration

Passive - Bitter Cold: Damaging abilities slow enemies by 30% for 1 second

Serrated Dirk

Total Cost: 1100 ⇒ 1000

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 400 gold ⇒ Long Sword + Long Sword + 300g

Attack Damage: 30 ⇒ 25

Unique Passive - Gouge: Unchanged

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Total Cost: 3100 ⇒ 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold ⇒ Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + 1100 gold

Attack Damage: 60 (unchanged)

Lethality: 18 (unchanged)

REMOVEDAbility Haste: 15 ⇒ 0

Active - Wraith Step: Gain 25% movement speed and ghosting for 6 seconds ⇒ Gain 20% movement speed and ghosting for 6 seconds

Passive - Haunt: Gain 40 Move Speed while out of combat (Note: the Spectral Shard mechanic has been removed

Axiom Arc

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 800 gold ⇒ The Brutalizer + Caulfield's Warhammer + 563g

Attack Damage: 55 (unchanged)

Lethality: 18 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 25 (unchanged)

Passive - Flux: Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 (+0.4% per 1 Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown ⇒Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 (+30% Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown

Umbral Glaive

Total Cost: 2300 ⇒ 2600

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold ⇒ Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 500 gold

Attack Damage: 50 (unchanged)

Lethality: 13 ⇒ 15

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Passive - Blackout: When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds (50 second cooldown). Attacks do 2 (melee)/ 1 (ranged) damage to Wards ⇒ When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds (50 second cooldown). Attacks do 3 (melee)/ 2 (ranged) damage to Wards

Serpent’s Fang

Total Cost: 2600 ⇒ 2500

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + 625 gold ⇒ Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + 525 gold

Attack Damage: 55 (unchanged)

Lethality: 15 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Unique Passive - Shield Reaver: Unchanged

League of Legends season 14 Marksmen Item changes

Removed

Rageknife

Galeforce

Terminus

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Recurve + B.F. Sword + Dagger + 700 gold

40 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

Passive - Shadow: Attacks apply 30 magic damage on-hit.

Passive - Juxtaposition: Alternate between Light and Dark on-hits each attack. Light attacks grant 3-5 armor and magic resist (up to 15-25) for 5 seconds. Dark attacks grant 6% armor penetration and magic penetration (up to 30%) for 5 seconds.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Total Cost: 3200 ⇒ 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Rageknife + Pickaxe + Amplifying Tome + 690 gold ⇒ Amplifying Tome + Hearthbound Axe + Long Sword + 1050 gold

Attack Damage: 30 (unchanged)

Ability Power: 30 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 25% (unchanged)

Passive - Wrath: Attacks deal 30 bonus magic damage on-hit. You convert every 1% critical strike chance into 1.5 additional bonus magic damage on-hit, capped at 100% critical strike chance, for a maximum of 180 bonus magic damage on-hit. This damage is affected by Critical strike modifiers ⇒ Attacks deal 30 bonus magic damage on-hit. Critical Strike conversion removed.

Passive - Seething Strike: Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a maximum of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effects twice. (Note: Phantom Hit’s synergy with Kraken Slayer has been reintroduced.)

Infinity Edge

Total Cost: 3400 ⇒ 3300 gold

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 625 gold ⇒ B.F. Sword + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 525 gold

Critical Strike Damage: 45% ⇒ 40%

Attack Damage: 65 (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 45% (unchanged)

Navori Quickblades

Total Cost: 3400 ⇒ 3300 gold

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Caulfield's Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 400 gold ⇒ Pickaxe + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 725 gold

Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Ability Haste: 15%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Unique Passive - Transcendence: Your attacks reduce your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown ⇒ Your attacks reduce your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown

Passive - Impermanence: Unchanged

Guardian Angel

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Chain Vest + Stopwatch + 150 gold ⇒ B.F. Sword + Steel Sigil + 950 gold

Armor: 40 ⇒ 45

Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 55 Attack

Passive - Rebirth: Upon taking lethal damage, restore 50% of base health and restore 30% of maximum mana. 300 second cooldown ⇒ Upon taking lethal damage, restores 50% of base health and 100% of maximum mana after 4 seconds of stasis. 300 second cooldown.

Immortal Shieldbow

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 625 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 50 (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Lifesteal: 10% ⇒ 12%

Passive - Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 290 - 500 health shield for 3 seconds ⇒ Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 320-530 health shield for 3 seconds. Attack speed bonus upon triggering Lifeline has been removed.

Kraken Slayer

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Recurve Bow + 400 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 40 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 35%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passive - Bring it Down: Unchanged (Note: Kraken Slayer’s interaction with Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s Phantom Hits passive is being reintroduced)

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility + 950 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 35 ⇒ 40

Armor Penetration: 30% (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passive - Giant Slayer: Deal up to 22% bonus damage against enemy champions with greater maximum health than you. Maximum damage increase reached when health difference is greater than 2500 ⇒ Deal up to 15% bonus physical damage to champions with greater maximum health than you. Maximum damage increase reached when health difference is greater than 2000

Phantom Dancer

Total Cost: 2800 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Zeal + 600 gold ⇒ Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold

Attack Damage: 20 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 30%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Movement Speed: 7% ⇒ 10%

Unique Passive - Spectral Waltz: Basic attacks on-attack grant ghosting, 7% bonus movement speed, and a stack of Spectral Waltz for 3 seconds, up to 4 stacks. While at 4 stacks, gain 30% bonus attack speed. ⇒ Attacks grant Ghosting and a stack of 7% Attack Speed up to 5 stacks (Maximum 35% Attack Speed) for 3 seconds

Rapid Firecannon

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Zeal + Kircheis Shard + 850 gold (unchanged)

30 Attack Damage (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Movement Speed: 7% (unchanged)

Passives - Energized & Sharpshooter: Unchanged

Statikk Shiv

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 400 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 50 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 30% (unchanged)

Critical Strike Change: 20% (unchanged)

Passive - Energized: Moving and attacking will generate an energized attack.

Passive - Electroshock: Your Energized Attack fires chain lightning that deals 100 - 180 (based on level) (+15% AP) bonus magic damage, increased to 150 against minions. Hits 6/9/12 targets. ⇒ Your Energized Attack fires a chain lightning that deals 100-180 (based on level) magic damage hitting up to 6 targets. Hits 6 targets.

Stormrazor

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 450 gold ⇒ Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 500 gold

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 60

Attack Speed: 15% (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passives - Energized and Bolt: Unchanged

The Collector

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 425 gold ⇒ Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 525 gold

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 60

Lethality: 18 ⇒ 16 (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passive - Death and Taxes: Unchanged

Essence Reaver

Total Cost: 2900 ⇒ 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Sheen + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 300 gold

Attack Damage: 55 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passive - Spellblade: Unchanged

League of Legends season 14 Support Item and Quest changes

Removed

Relic Shield

Targon’s Buckler

Steel Shoulderguards

Runesteel Spaulders

Spellthief’s Edge

Frostfang

Spectral Sickle

Harrowing Crescent

World Atlas

Total Cost: 400 gold

30 Health

25% Mana Regeneration

25% Health Regeneration

3 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods: 1) Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold and 2) killing a minion by any means grants you 20 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

Runic Compass

Total Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold.

100 Health

50% Mana Regeneration

50% Health Regeneration

5 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 1000 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods:

Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 34 (melee) / 32 (ranged) gold.

Killing a minion by any means grants you 28 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

Bounty of Worlds

Total Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1000 gold.

100 Health

50% Mana Regeneration

50% Health Regeneration

5 gold per 10 seconds

All Upgraded Item Forms

As a note, all upgraded items will share the same stats with the differentiator being the upgrades mentioned below.

200 Health

75% Mana Regeneration