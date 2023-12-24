League of Legends season 14 patch schedule: All expected update dates in 2024

League of Legends season 14 will be going live on Tuesday, January 10, 2024, introducing massive changes to both the jungle as well as how items work in the MOBA. It’s one of the most anticipated updates scheduled to go live with patch 14.1, followed by some hotfixes if there are a few things that turn out to be broken.

Riot Games has finally revealed the official patch schedule for season 14, and below are the dates when a new official update will be going live throughout 2024.

League of Legends season 14 patch schedule

Before moving on to the League of Legends patch schedule for season 14, it’s important to keep in mind that Riot has mentioned that these dates are tentative. There can be unforeseen circumstances that can delay the release of an official update.

Here are the patch release dates:

Patch 14.1

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Patch 14.2

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Patch 14.3

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Patch 14.4

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Patch 14.5

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Patch 14.6

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Patch 14.7

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Patch 14.8

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Patch 14.9

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Patch 14.10

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Patch 14.11

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Patch 14.12

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Patch 14.13

Wednesday, June 26

Patch 14.14

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Patch 14.15

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Patch 14.16

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024

Patch 14.17

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024

Patch 14.18

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Patch 14.19

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

Patch 14.20

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

Patch 14.21

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

Patch 14.22

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

Patch 14.23

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024

Patch 14.24

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

With more developments and patch release, we will be updating the article with the actual release dates.