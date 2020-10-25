League of Legends: Shyvana might be receiving new VGU updates in season 11

League of Legends is a MOBA which consists of over 150 playable champions, and it does indeed get difficult to keep the ability graphics of the older characters up to date. Shyvana is one of the legends that has been touted to receive a rework in the coming months.

There are a lot of outdated champions in League of Legends at the moment, and a large portion of them do require some much-needed visual overhaul.

In the 2019 fan poll, it was Fiddlesticks and Volibear who were picked by the community to gain a remake, and this time around it would seem that its Shyvana’s turn.

In a recent Reddit post, Design Director of League of Legends, Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon opened up about his thoughts on Shyvana, and why she will be receiving a VGU update in Season 11.

Shyvana to get visual updates in League of Legends season 11

In the Reddit post, a League of Legends player who goes by the handle of LeAnime addresses RiotMeddler and writes,

“What are your thoughts on Shyvana? She was a prospect on the VGU table and has such great potential with her amazing lore and theme, but it is blatantly obvious that her current kit does not satisfy her fantasy. She has been stuck for a significant time in a state that has divided her player base between two styles and I am afraid that Riot will solidify her into the new playstyle that only exists because her original bruiser/Juggernaut playstyle is worthless currently. Is she being looked into or will she be another Taliyah, Karma, Sona, Quinn, Skarner, etc?”

Meddler replies by saying,

“I think Shyvana does need a VGU. The only question for me is how to prioritize her versus other highly in need champs like Udyr for example. I wouldn't consider a VGU that didn't strongly support a fighter playstyle as appropriate given her history and fantasy.”

The point that Meddler raises about Udyr having more priority on the VGU board, than Shyvana, is quite a potent one. And in League of Legends’ Season 11, we feel that both Shyvana and Udyr can have their visuals updated.

However, Riot is yet to confirm that, and the team is more focused on updating Dr. Mundo at this very moment.