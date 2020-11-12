League of Legends sources suggest that Yamato Cannon might be signing up with Fnatic as head coach

Latest rumors would suggest that the Fnatic League of Legends roster will be going through some major changes before the Season 11 Spring Split takes off.

In a recent tweet, former ESPN journalist Jacob Wolf stated that according to some of his sources, Yamato “YamatoCannon” Mebdi, might be the next head coach for Fnatic.

Sources: @FNATIC will sign @YamatoMebdi as their new head coach, marking his return to coaching in Europe ahead of the 2021 season.



In 2020, YamatoCannon became the first Westerner to coach a League of Legends team in South Korea when he joined SANDBOX Gaming. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 12, 2020

Jacob Wolf writes,

“Sources: @FNATIC will sign @YamatoMebdi as their new head coach, marking his return to coaching in Europe ahead of the 2021 season.”

If Fnatic does sign Medbi, it will indeed be a big change, and EU League of Legends fans will be quite excited to see what the former SANDBOX Gaming and Team Vitality coach brings to the table.

Yamato Mebdi has been a well-recognized figure in the LEC for some time now. From being an onstage analyst, caster, and an incredible coach for Team Vitality, he has had years of experience in the scene. This is the very expertise that Fnatic will like to tap into in the new season, and once again, become the kings of European League of Legends.

Yamato can be an incredible addition to Fnatic’s League of Legends roster

Advertisement

After his move to SANDBOX in 2020, Yamato Mebdi became “the first Westerner to coach a League of Legends team in South Korea.”

And though he didn’t attain much success during his tenure with the Korean team, he will be looking to change all of that if he joins Fnatic.

Fnatic has played second fiddle to G2 esports for four seasons now, and with their early exit at the hands of Top Esports during the quarterfinals of League of Legends Worlds 2020, it’s not all that surprising that the org is trying to shift some things around.

However, if Yamato does come to Fnatic, the question that begs to be asked is where does Alfonso “Mithy” Rodriguez go after this move?

So what happens with @mithygg? His future is undecided, according to sources, but one scenario is swirling around a lot behind-the-scenes.



If @G2esports and @Cloud9 can reach a buyout agreement for @G2Perkz, Mithy could end up an assistant coach for C9, reuniting with Perkz. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

Jakob Wolf weighs in on what he thinks will be the future for Fnatic’s current head coach, and says that,

“So what happens with @mithygg? His future is undecided, according to sources, but one scenario is swirling around a lot behind-the-scenes. If @G2esports and @Cloud9 can reach a buyout agreement for @G2Perkz, Mithy could end up an assistant coach for C9, reuniting with Perkz.”

If C9 does indeed get their hands on both Perkz and Mithy, then the North American outfit might just become the most dominant team in the region.