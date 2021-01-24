League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In: Cloud9 and 100Thieves reach the semi-finals

Image via Riot Games

The first set of quarterfinals for the League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In has concluded with Coud9 and 100Thieves securing their spot in the semifinals.

With the best LCS squads going head-to-head in a best-of-3 format, many North American League of Legends fans felt that the quarterfinals' competition would be fierce.

However, even though the second match between Cloud9 and TSM was close, the one between 100Thieves and Immortals was not.

100Thieves swept Immortals in one of the bloodiest series in LCS history.

100Thieves 2-0 Immortals in League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In quarterfinals

There were a total of 63 kills clocked in throughout the series. 100Thieves won the first game with 13 kills and the second one with 32 kills.

Two recent roster additions of 100Thieves - Ian “FBI” Huang (ADC) and Can “Closer” Çelik (Jungler) - stole the show.

Even though FBI had higher KDA, Closer was awarded the player of the series.

Closer's contributions with Nidalee in Game 1 and Graves in Game 2 gave the roster a much-needed edge over Immortals.

Cloud9 2-1 TSM in League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In quarterfinals

A huge team fight breaks out in the jungle, and @Cloud9 gain the advantage and push into the @TSM base for the series victory! #C9WIN #LCS pic.twitter.com/6UNA1VUXyH — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 24, 2021

Cloud9 were the heavy favorites going into the second match of the League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In quarterfinals. They had a much higher seed than TSM, with fans expecting Cloud9 to beat the newly formed opposing roster 2-0.

However, the narrative turned out to be quite different than expected. TSM won Game 1 with a strong performance by Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon (Top Laner) and Mingyi "Spica" Lu (Top Laner).

In Game 2, Could9 started strong with their ADC Jesper "Zven” Svenningsen going 10/0/3 on his Kai’Sa. TSM was stomped out.

The third game was close. A constant back-and-forth happened between the teams. But Cloud9 finally pulled away and snatched the baron, effectively claiming victory.

Zven was awarded the player of the series for his incredible performance and KDA.

The second half of the League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In quarterfinals kicks off today - January 24th - with Evil Geniuses going up against Golden Guardians and Team Liquid facing Flyquest.

Thank you for watching! We return tomorrow at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET with LCS Countdown followed by @EvilGeniuses vs @GoldenGuardians at 1PM PT / 10PM CET and then @TeamLiquidLoL vs @FlyQuest! #LCS pic.twitter.com/Ms3EDcGCjT — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 24, 2021

The winners of today’s matches will be facing off against Cloud9 and 100Thieves in the semifinals.