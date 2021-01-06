League of Legends Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.1 official notes brings minor changes before the Festival of Beasts

With the Teamfight Tactics Festival of Beasts right around the corner, Riot will not be making major changes to the League of Legends based board game any time soon.
The latest patch 11.1 will just be bringing in some minor tweaks to the game, and polish some of the existing pieces to prepare them for the event that’s going live on January 21.
Teamfight Tactics version 11.1 aims to adjust a lot of the overpowered pieces and buff the traits that feel underwhelming right now.
Players looking for a more detailed description of the new patch can visit the Teamfight Tactics official page.
But for a brief overview, here are the major highlights from the update.
League of Legends Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.1 official notes
#1. Teamfight Tactics Boarding cycling improvement
- Cycling through boards with hotkeys now skips dead players. [PC only]
#2. Teamfight Tactics Champions
One-cost champions
- Vayne: Silver Bolts Damage: 50/90/140 to 50/90/130
Two-cost champions
- Hecarim Spirit of Life Damage and Healing: 250/400/600 to 250/400/750
- Lulu Mana: 60/120 to 80/150
- Teemo Chosen Stat: Mana to Spell Power
- Teemo Sporecloud Dart Damage: 300/450/900 to 300/400/900
Three-cost champions
- Kalista Health: 550 to 650
- Veigar Mana: 0/45 to 0/55
Four-cost champions
- Aatrox Health: 800 to 900
- Aatrox Armor: 40 to 70
- Ahri Mana: 0/80 to 0/75
- Ahri Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8
- Jhin Whisper Ad Multiplier: 444/500/1234 percent to 444/475/1234 percent
- Morgana Health: 750 to 850
- Morgana Armor: 30 to 60
- Morgana Attack Range: 3 Hexes to 2 Hexes
Five-cost champions
- Lee Sin Armor and Magic Resist: 50 to 60
- Fixed a bug where Yone was shredding more Armor and Magic Resist than intended
Teamfight Tactics Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where some champions would fail to cast when affected by the slow from Azir’s Emperor’s Divide
- Sett’s Showstopper now properly fails when blocked by Trap Claw instead of still dealing AOE secondary damage
- Brains before gains: Sett will no longer interrupt Showstopper to go do sit-ups
- Sett’s been spending too much time in Night City: Fixed a bug that caused Sett to stop attacking and casting when Showstopper’s initial dash was interrupted by a state change (e.g. Guardian Angel, Zilean’s Rewind Fate)
- Fixed a bug where 11 Fortune loss was giving more Neeko’s than intended
- Recipe hints now exclude components spawned from Thieves Gloves