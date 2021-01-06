League of Legends Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.1 official notes brings minor changes before the Festival of Beasts

Image via Riot games

With the Teamfight Tactics Festival of Beasts right around the corner, Riot will not be making major changes to the League of Legends based board game any time soon.

The latest patch 11.1 will just be bringing in some minor tweaks to the game, and polish some of the existing pieces to prepare them for the event that’s going live on January 21.

Teamfight Tactics version 11.1 aims to adjust a lot of the overpowered pieces and buff the traits that feel underwhelming right now.

Players looking for a more detailed description of the new patch can visit the Teamfight Tactics official page.

But for a brief overview, here are the major highlights from the update.

League of Legends Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.1 official notes

#1. Teamfight Tactics Boarding cycling improvement

Cycling through boards with hotkeys now skips dead players. [PC only]

#2. Teamfight Tactics Champions

One-cost champions

Vayne: Silver Bolts Damage: 50/90/140 to 50/90/130

Two-cost champions

Hecarim Spirit of Life Damage and Healing: 250/400/600 to 250/400/750

Lulu Mana: 60/120 to 80/150

Teemo Chosen Stat: Mana to Spell Power

Teemo Sporecloud Dart Damage: 300/450/900 to 300/400/900

Three-cost champions

Kalista Health: 550 to 650

Veigar Mana: 0/45 to 0/55

Four-cost champions

Aatrox Health: 800 to 900

Aatrox Armor: 40 to 70

Ahri Mana: 0/80 to 0/75

Ahri Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8

Jhin Whisper Ad Multiplier: 444/500/1234 percent to 444/475/1234 percent

Morgana Health: 750 to 850

Morgana Armor: 30 to 60

Morgana Attack Range: 3 Hexes to 2 Hexes

Five-cost champions

Lee Sin Armor and Magic Resist: 50 to 60

Fixed a bug where Yone was shredding more Armor and Magic Resist than intended

Teamfight Tactics Bug fixes