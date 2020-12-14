Top champion picks for each role in League of Legends patch 10.25

With every patch comes a new meta. Ever-changing and constantly evolving, the League of Legends player base always needs to stay in the know when it comes to the top champion picks.

League of Legends patch 10.25's best champions in each role have been deemed OP not by their individual strengths but by their ability to utilize the new items introduced in the preseason.

League of Legends patch 10.25 champion picks

Top champions for top lane in League of Legends

Top lane in League of Legends has seen a resurgence of tank dominance with the strength of the new items like Sunfire Aegis, Titanic Hydra, and Gargoyle Stoneplate have made themselves staples in the builds of meta top laners. These items offer a balance of armor and magic resist, as well as an impactful bonus effect on top of the items' base stats.

Three champions to consider taking up this patch in League of Legends would be Malphite, Shen, and Kayle.

Malphite is an easy to play mega tank with versatile build paths and a hugely impactful ultimate. He currently boasts a 5.15 play percentage and a 53.72% win rate.

Shen is a solid laner who can apply map pressure and rejoin his team almost instantaneously with his ultimate. He holds a 4.75 play percentage and a 53.68% win rate.

Kayle is different from the tanks in the sense that she is more of a damage oriented carry. However, she can run the show from the top lane if she finds herself in a favorable matchup. It's no surprise that she has a 3.06 play percentage and a 52.29% win rate.

Top champions for jungle in League of Legends

Jungle is back to being a role that is primarily seen as a carry. Utility/tank junglers in League of Legends have been finding themselves obsolete because of the efficiency of cheaper damage based jungle items.

With the removal of the gold expenditure on a jungle specific item, junglers are now able to build directly into their core damage builds. This has led to the jungle being dominated by Nunu & Willump, Kayn, and Kha'zix.

Nunu has always been a strong jungler in the right hands. Now, with tank stats being so easily acquired, he can dominate in the hands of a novice player. Nunu holds a 6.08 play percentage and a 54.85% win rate.

Kayn is seeing more play than ever, and it's because he is just so dang fun and effective. Red and Blue Kayn can build quickly into being relevant with the newer items. Currently, Kayn holds a whopping 11.29 play percentage and a 54.73% win rate.

Kha'zix is often picked second to Kayn. He operates on the same level of efficiency in assassin terms and is just as rewarding to play. Kha'zix has a 10.09 play percentage and a 51.68% win rate.

Top champions for mid lane in League of Legends

Mid lane has had some odd diversity in terms of champion success. Both assassins and mages are performing well for the first time ever. Again, the credit goes to the diversity and affordability of high impact items.

Depending on a player's preference, they could find success on multiple champions in League of Legends. The ones who could potentially be the best are Fizz, Viktor, and Malzahar.

Fizz often produces highlight plays with his maneuverability and outplay potential. He is easy to play and hard to master but rewards players who can properly lane on him and get a couple of items. Those rewards are the reason he has a 4.31 play percentage and a 52.72% win rate.

Viktor has been absent from the meta for a long time but has found himself right at home in the new patch. Mid lane pressure is more important than ever, and Viktor excels in doing so. Mana items are easy to purchase early and don't really slow down the purchase of his hexcore upgrades. He holds a 3.84 play percentage and a 54.23% win rate.

Malzahar is an easy champion to pick up and has an easy time winning on. His ultimate is game-changing, and a player can't go wrong building any of the new mage items on him. Malzahar has a lower 1.52 play percentage, but he also has a 55.99% win rate, which is why he should be added to a players champion pool.

Top champions for ADC in League of Legends

It's all about lethality. Both affordable and effective, lethality ADCs hit like a truck at one and two items. This is the reason they currently dominate the meta.

It would be worthwhile for any ADC player in League of Legends who is struggling to win to try out one of these ADCs. Jhin, Miss Fourtune, and Ezreal are finding huge success in the meta.

Jhin has been hiding in the shadows up until recently. The curtain has risen, and he is finding more success than ever with multiple builds. He has a huge 16.97 play percentage and an attractive 52.35% win rate.

Miss Fourtune has survived the patch changes as she was performing well at the end of season 10. Now, however, she is feeling even better in a player's hands since she can utilize many different items. She has a 6.60 play percentage and a 52.23% win rate.

Ezreal has been struggling in recent patches, but 10.25 has revived him in a good way. He has always been a champion with multiple different build possibilities, but on this patch, they all seem to just work. Muramana is still a staple of his build, but being able to start tear helps facilitate completing the full item earlier. Ezreal boasts a 15.03 play percentage and a 50.38% win rate.

Top champions for support in League of Legends

Support is more fun than ever to play with the mass diversity players are seeing in the bot lane. Enchanters, tanks, and carries all can find a place in the bot lane with the new build possibilities.

Depending on a player's style, they can find success on champions that utilize an effective early build path. The best champions for that goal in League of Legends are Morgana, Leona, and Shen.

Morgana's power comes from her kit primarily. The ability she has to counter other popular supports is reason enough to pick her up. She also benefits from the more affordable hourglass, which has always led to huge plays with her ultimate in team fights. She has a 5.69 play percentage and a 51.65% win rate.

Leona has remained the primary tank support in the new meta. Her ability to CC multiple targets for long periods of time make her a terror in tandem with all of the new tank items. She is being played 7.44% of the time and has a 51.43% win rate.

Shen has found success in the top lane but has secretly been making his way down the bottom. Finding himself in the same situation as Leona, benefitting from cheap tank items. He is also able to deal with popular, short-range ADCs. She is worth picking up as he has an absurd 58.90% win rate. He is only being played 1.33% of the time though.

Will playing these champions improve solo queue players' win rates?

With every patch in League of Legends, the meta shifts ever so slightly. Riot has shown players that they are focused this preseason on implementing changes that allow more champions to be played successfully.

In patch 10.25 Riot directly targeted champions who were over performing with the new items. This means that Riot sees no need to nerf the items specifically, but rather the champions who are dominating with them. Amumu is a great example of this.

Identifying champions who will continue to abuse these items takes hours of testing and playing the game, but the aforementioned champions at the top of their role are worth picking up now in League of Legends.