League of Legends: Wild Rift - Best tips and tricks to reduce ping

High ping is a major issue in online games, including League of Legends: Wild Rift. Server issues and poor network connections often cause the ping to go up, producing a lot of lag for players. Fortunately, there are a few tricks that could help the game stabilize. These tips should improve the gameplay and minimize lag during matches.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Fix the high ping issue in League of Legends: Wild Rift with these tips and tricks

Enable dual-channel communication

League of Legends: Wild Rift settings (Image via Riot Games)

An unstable Wi-Fi or mobile network affects the ping in League of Legends: Wild Rift greatly. Therefore, it is advisable to use a proper channel while playing the game.

You are recommended to turn on the dual-channel communication feature in Wild Rift to boost your network’s stability. The game will automatically choose the channel that produces adequate speed, ping, and network strength.

Use premium VPNs

VPNs have become an important part of a gamer’s library. However, free VPNs tend to connect to IP addresses with poor network strength.

Therefore, you are recommended to use premium or paid VPNs when playing Wild Rift. The premium features of such VPNs allow you to connect to high-strength networks, thereby reducing your high ping considerably. In this way, you can play the game without any lagging issues.

Poor network

League of Legends: Wild Rift tends to run on high ping on poor network strength. A troublesome network would hinder your chances of winning matches in this MOBA, so you are advised to always check your network signal bars.

You can try putting your phone on airplane mode and then turning it off, resetting the network strength. If that doesn’t work, check if your paid plans are active. You can also ask your service provider about your poor network.

Close background apps

Having multiple apps running in the background hinders network speed. This is because high bandwidth usage divides the speed among the different apps.

You are recommended to close all the background apps before playing Wild Rift. This should stabilize the network speed considerably.

Remove unused apps

League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay during high ping (Image via Riot Games)

High-ping lags can also be caused by a lack of space in your device. This often happens when your device has too many unused apps.

Your device's RAM and network go hand in hand, so it is recommended to uninstall all unwanted apps before playing Wild Rift.

To conclude, you need to take care of your device to run League of Legends: Wild Rift smoothly. If you use the tips and tricks above, your high ping lags should be considerably reduced.