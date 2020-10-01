League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta accounts to reset on 3rd October 2020

Riot Games are currently running the closed beta testing for League of Legends: Wild Rift in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Android users from these regions can register for the closed beta program on Google Play Store while iOS users can go to the official website of the game to enroll in the program.

The developers of the game are now planning to add more players to the closed beta, along with some other improvements to the game. For this, the servers of the game will be taken down for maintenance, and the accounts of all players will be reset.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Accounts Reset

Starting on 3rd October 2020, the Regional Closed Beta will go offline for a few days and all the accounts will get reset during this break. During this time, any Wild Cores spent by the players will be returned with 20% extra, which is a bonus for everyone.

Meanwhile, the friend list, chat history, custom item loadouts and other settings/permissions will remain untouched. After the servers go online again, more players will be invited to the game, and it will be made available to more regions.

The Regional Closed Beta is going offline for a few days starting Oct 3 so get your playtime in! We're resetting all accounts during this break, and any Wild Cores you spent will be returned with 20% extra because you deserve nice things.



League of Legends: Wild Rift Release Date & Requirements

While the exact release date of League of Legends: Wild Rift is yet to be announced, the game will be out in most of the regions by the end of 2020. Here are the minimum requirements that your device must have to install the game:

Android Devices:

RAM: Above 1.5GB

Above 1.5GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 GPU: Adreno 306 GPU

iOS Devices:

iPhone 6 and later

