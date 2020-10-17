League of Legends: Wild Rift iOS expected release date

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been pretty much the talk of the town within the mobile gaming community. And Riot Games fans are quite ecstatic to be able to play their favorite MOBA on a handheld device.

The mobile gaming market, in certain regions like South and Southeast Asia, is as big as it is lucrative, and Riot now wants to dip its toes in it.

The response from the mobile gaming community towards League of Legends: Wild Rift has indeed been huge. And in a PUBG-banned nation like India, much of the player base is singing praises of this game, which is yet to hit the open beta stage.

Many have wondered when Wild Rift will get an official launch in iOS, and with the latest Apple Event, we finally got a concrete idea on an expected release date.

League of Legends: Wild Rift could see an official launch on the iOS later this year

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well.



League of Legends: Wild Rift was supposed to get its official launch in the early months of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release kept getting delayed, and it finally seems that this title can have an official launch later this year.

In the Apple Event, which was mainly held to talk about the tech giant’s latest iPhone 12 device, Wild Rift was introduced as a part of its ‘Games Chapter.’

The conference highlighted that this game would be released after the open beta, which will be concluding later in 2020, and will have a much-improved gameplay experience on the iPhone 12.

Much of the Apple Event talked in-depth about the elevated gaming experience that iPhone 12 would be bringing to the mobile esports market. Certain features of the new Apple device, like the 5G technology and the 14 Bionic chip, were highlighted as some of the most significant contributors in making the phone highly sought-after for mobile esports.