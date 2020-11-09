League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 1.0A official notes — Xin Zhao nerf, balance changes to Vayne & Blitzcrank, and more

The first official League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta patch is out, and it seems to have brought a lot of balance changes and bug fixes.
Wild Rift patch 1.0A will be the first of many, and Riot Games has dedicated this update to bringing changes to some existing champions.
While Xin Zhao will get a nerf, Vayne and Blitzcrank will receive a significant number of balance tweaks.
Xin Zhao has been quite overpowered in the Wild Rift open beta servers so far, and his low skill expression and tremendous amount of early level damage has made him a nightmare in ranked matchmaking.
Those looking for a detailed version of the patch and why Riot chose to make the changes they did can head over to its official website.
For a brief overview, players can read on below.
League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 1.0A official notes
Champions
Blitzcrank
Blitz is supposed to rely heavily on his hook to make plays, but at this point, he can just run at opponents even without landing a hook and still solo kill squishies.
BASE STATS
Health: 690 → 650
Health Regen per level: 1.07 → 0.81
(ULT) Static Field
Damage: 250/375/500 → 200/325/450
Silence duration: 1s → 0.5s
Vayne
Vayne in Wild Rift's Duo lane seems legit, but Vayne in the Solo lane is not fun to play against. Riot is making her more vulnerable by reducing movement speed.
Her Silver Bolts passive is also taking an enormous hit since she seemed to be doing way too much true damage, with little counterplay.
Base Stats
Movement Speed: 330 → 325
(P) Night Hunter
Movement Speed bonus: [30 @ Level 1] → [15 @ Level 1] / [20 @ Level 5] / [30 @ Level 9]
(2) Silver bolts
Damage: 50/70/90/110 → 30/50/70/90
Xin Zhao
The clear outlier from Wild Rift patch 1.0, Xin Zhao’s pick rate, and win rate are very high. His full combo is sweeping foes off the map, and teammates can’t even touch him if he has his ultimate on. Riot is nerfing his most important stat, Attack Damage, while also making him much squishier.
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 70 → 64
- Health per level: 115 → 105
- Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9
- Magic Resist: 38 → 30
(3) Audacious Charge
- Cast range: 6 → 5.5
(ULT) Crescent Guard
- Cooldown: 80/70/60s → 100/85/70s
Major Bug Fixes
Not every bugfix is listed here, but the most notable one is below:
- Fixed an issue where bots were significantly overperforming in the Practice Mode.
Wild Rift 25th October hotfix
Riot deployed a hotfix on 25th October to re-add the 60fps mode for some devices. As they are aware that many devices are unable to access higher graphics tiers for Wild Rift, and they are continuing to monitor the impact on game crashes.Published 09 Nov 2020, 23:40 IST