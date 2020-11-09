League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 1.0A official notes — Xin Zhao nerf, balance changes to Vayne & Blitzcrank, and more

The first official League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta patch is out, and it seems to have brought a lot of balance changes and bug fixes.

Wild Rift patch 1.0A will be the first of many, and Riot Games has dedicated this update to bringing changes to some existing champions.

While Xin Zhao will get a nerf, Vayne and Blitzcrank will receive a significant number of balance tweaks.

Patch 1.0a is here! The first balance patch of 1.0 brings nerfs to Xin Zhao, and a bugfix for... overperforming bots in Practice Mode.https://t.co/ysVirjIY7z — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) November 9, 2020

Xin Zhao has been quite overpowered in the Wild Rift open beta servers so far, and his low skill expression and tremendous amount of early level damage has made him a nightmare in ranked matchmaking.

Those looking for a detailed version of the patch and why Riot chose to make the changes they did can head over to its official website.

For a brief overview, players can read on below.

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 1.0A official notes

Champions

Blitzcrank

Blitz is supposed to rely heavily on his hook to make plays, but at this point, he can just run at opponents even without landing a hook and still solo kill squishies.

BASE STATS

Health: 690 → 650

Health Regen per level: 1.07 → 0.81

(ULT) Static Field

Damage: 250/375/500 → 200/325/450

Silence duration: 1s → 0.5s

Vayne

Vayne in Wild Rift's Duo lane seems legit, but Vayne in the Solo lane is not fun to play against. Riot is making her more vulnerable by reducing movement speed.

Her Silver Bolts passive is also taking an enormous hit since she seemed to be doing way too much true damage, with little counterplay.

Base Stats

Movement Speed: 330 → 325

(P) Night Hunter

Movement Speed bonus: [30 @ Level 1] → [15 @ Level 1] / [20 @ Level 5] / [30 @ Level 9]

(2) Silver bolts

Damage: 50/70/90/110 → 30/50/70/90

Xin Zhao

The clear outlier from Wild Rift patch 1.0, Xin Zhao’s pick rate, and win rate are very high. His full combo is sweeping foes off the map, and teammates can’t even touch him if he has his ultimate on. Riot is nerfing his most important stat, Attack Damage, while also making him much squishier.

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 70 → 64

Health per level: 115 → 105

Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9

Magic Resist: 38 → 30

(3) Audacious Charge

Cast range: 6 → 5.5

(ULT) Crescent Guard

Cooldown: 80/70/60s → 100/85/70s

Major Bug Fixes

Not every bugfix is listed here, but the most notable one is below:

Fixed an issue where bots were significantly overperforming in the Practice Mode.

Wild Rift 25th October hotfix

Riot deployed a hotfix on 25th October to re-add the 60fps mode for some devices. As they are aware that many devices are unable to access higher graphics tiers for Wild Rift, and they are continuing to monitor the impact on game crashes.