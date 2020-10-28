League of Legends: Wild Rift region-specific open beta officially launched for Android and iOS

League of Legends is a team-based MOBA game developed by Riot Games. It continues to be highly popular in the community even though it is over a decade old, which is why Riot had recently announced the mobile version, called League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The open beta of this mobile version was expected to release in the first half of 2020, but got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And after facing many hiccups, yesterday, the first phase of the open beta for Wild Rift went live for the Android platform.

Phase 1 of the open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift went live in the following countries:

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s open beta officially out

Earlier today, a tweet from Wild Rift News had notified the community that the release of the beta for iOS users would be delayed due to some technical issues. However, this is not the case..

The Regional Open Beta is NOW LIVE in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand!



Android ✅

iOS ✅#wildrift pic.twitter.com/lYN8OBM6Mi — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) October 28, 2020

That is because the open beta is now finally out on both the Android and iOS platforms. League of Legends: Wild Rift's cinematic trailer was also released, as seen below:

Advertisement

Users from the countries above can directly download the open beta from Google Play Store/Apple App Store and try out this 5v5 MOBA.

The Regional Open Beta is NOW LIVE in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand!



Read more: https://t.co/9arB71eMu1 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 28, 2020

The tweet from Wild Rift's official Twitter handle reads:

"The Regional Open Beta is NOW LIVE in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand!"

As it is a beta version, players can expect some bugs to be present. They are recommended to report any glitches to aid the developers in resolving these issues.

The developers have started an entire open beta bug megathread on their official subreddit, accessible here.

Watch the gameplay trailer below:

Advertisement

Also read: Wild Rift: Dev explains why it’s taking so long to launch beta servers in India, North America, and South America