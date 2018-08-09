League of Legends: New League of Stats feature available now!

League of Legends is finally coming up with much-requested statistics windows. Since the release in 2009 League haven't worked on in-game stats windows. You can lookup for the match history in the in-game client manually but it doesn't provide much information. Players have been using third-party software for the statistics and information for a long time now.

In a statement issued on their official website, they have finally revealed the launch of the new statistics window. "See how you stack up against players in different ranks. New performance-based stats for your Summoner’s Rift games are in your profile now. Find out where your abilities surpass others and when you’re actually the reason for your losing streak.

Choose a position or champion from the Stats tab to get started. Scores break down into three categories: Combat, Income, and Map Control. Those categories separate into both familiar data points and some new ones, highlighting exactly where you’re above or below other players."

Apart from this, there are several new features that would be available to players now. Players have the ability to compare there score with other player different ranks, players on your friend list, Pro players and your own score on different champions.

These statistics have been recorded since 8.12. Data prior to that patch won't be available. The data will be available till the new season starts then it will reset. As of now, ARAM statistics won't be available.

You will be able to keep a tab on your strengths and weakness. You can see your creep score per minute, gold earned per minute and ward placed etc. You can also asses your damage chart and compare it to the enemy teams. Map control is another feature available which tells you how effective were you around the map and if you need to roam more.

This feature will surely help many players asses their gameplay and help them climb.