League of Legends 10.8 official Patch notes revealed and explained

This patch, there is another follow-up to the funnel mechanics and a couple of wider jungle changes that should help with pacing, mainly around early game impact. We’re slightly reducing how much a gank will punish an enemy, and giving junglers a steadier stream of XP mid to late game. These adjustments should help you bounce back and stabilize from early setbacks. Alongside this, we're helping out players who aren't hyper-optimizing their jungle clearing, giving them some breathing room with extra sustain so they're not always punished for taking a a little too much damage from a Raptor.

We're also adding a couple of QoL changes to things like champion ability timers to better indicate how much time you have on an ability's cast or empowerment and the Practice Tool.

Patch Notes 10.8 notes Highlights

Champions

Aphelios

Passive bonus armor penetration removed, lethality added. Q ability level scaling takes longer for base damage and cooldowns, damage ratio increased.

Passive - The Hitman And The Seer

Aphelios no longer gains 3/6/9/12/15/18% bonus armor penetration

Aphelios now gains 2/4/6/8/10/12 lethality

Q - Weapons Of The Faithful

Base Damage And Cooldown Level Scaling: Aphelios' weapons actives' base damage and cooldowns scale over levels 1-9 ⇒ levels 1-13

Aphelios' weapons actives' base damage and cooldowns scale over levels 1-9 ⇒ levels 1-13 Moonshot Damage Ad Ratio: 0.42-0.6 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage

0.42-0.6 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage Onslaught Damage Ad Ratio: 0.21-0.3 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage

0.21-0.3 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage Binding Eclipse Damage Ratio: 0.26-0.35 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage

0.26-0.35 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage Duskwave Damage Ratio: 0.56-0.8 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage

0.56-0.8 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage Sentry Damage Ratio: 0.35-0.5 (levels 1-13) bonus attack damage

Ashe

Q bonus attack speed increased.

"Strike quickly—now even quicker. Ashe has been weaker than we’d like, so we’re amping up her main DPS ability as frost-ing on the cake."

Q - Ranger's Focus

Bonus Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60%

Evelynn

Q damage increased.

"We're upping some of Eve's damage to help her saunter her way through early skirmishes and the jungle more reliably."

Q - Hate Spike

Base Spike Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (90/105/120/135/150 maximum damage)

Kalista

Base armor reduced. E slow decreased.

"We're reeling in a bit of Kalista's power with a focus on her early game CC so that she can’t kite enemies as easily without backup, and has to rely more on her support for utility."

Base Stats

ARMOR: 21

E - Rend

Slow: 10/18/26/34/42%

Master Yi

R bonus attack speed decreased.

"We've been seeing Yi snowball too often, especially in average play, so we're nudging him back by pulling a little power out of his ult."

R - Highlander

Bonus Attack Speed: 25/45/65%

Orianna

W movement speed modifier increased later. E shield ratio increased.

"We’re giving our Golem gal more oomph in her CC and utility so she can run more like clockwork."

W - Command: Dissonance

Ally Haste/enemy Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% movement speed

E - Command: Protect

Shield Ratio: 0.5 ability power

Ryze

Base health, armor, and damage rounded up. Q movement speed increased.

"Cautiously giving Ryze some power while cleaning up some uneven stats."

Base Stats

Health: 575

Armor: 22

Attack Damage: 56

Q - Overload

Bonus Movement Speed: 28/32/36/40/44% when consuming 2 runes

Senna

Passive Mist Wraith spawn chance decreased.

"Trimming some power from Senna since players are continuing to get better with her."

Passive - Absolution

Mist Wraith Spawn Chance: 22% on minions Senna doesn't kill

Sett

W base damage decreased.

"We’ve been seeing players rely on Sett’s W for its consistent early wave control, so we’re giving his enemies a bit of breathing room before he can, uh, set them straight."

W - Haymaker

Base Damage: 80/105/130/155/180

Soraka

Base mana increased. Q cost decreased.

"Star Guardians get a lot of mana. It's a thing. Loosening her restrictions on her aggressive output so she can have some more presence in lane."

Base Stats

MANA: 425

Q - Starcall

COST: 45/50/55/60/65 mana

Tristana

E bonus damage ratio increased.

"We're giving Tristana a bump up to help her core kit combo to continue razing her enemies throughout the game."

E - Explosive Charge

Explosion Damage Ratio: 50/75/100/125/150% bonus attack damage

Urgot

E bugfixes. R cooldown decreased.

"We’re fixing some bugs to Disdain and giving him more opportunities to bring the fear. And death. And all that."

E - Disdain

Movement Speed Bugfix: Fixed an issue where he wasn't getting extra movement speed on dash

Stun Bugfix: Urgot now properly has a total CC duration of 1.5 seconds, including stun duration and time elapsed when enemy champion is flung, as intended from patch 10.6. (tooltip also now correctly reflects said total CC duration).

Varus

R cooldown increased.

"We're looking to curb a bit of Varus' power while making sure both of his meta builds are still equally viable, so we decided to balance one of the tools in his kit that would balance across both versions without chaining him down."

R - Chain Of Corruption

COOLDOWN: 130/100/70 seconds

Xayah

E damage per feather hit increased.

"Buffing those sweet Bladecallers so Xayah can keep ruffling her enemies’ feathers."

E - Bladecaller

ADDITIONAL FEATHER HIT DAMAGE: 5% less damage per feather

Champion Ability Timers

"We saw some players request QoL changes for more abilities with reactivations/recasts, so we added more indicators to show recast ability timers."

Border (recast or channel)

Camille's E - Hookshot/Wall Dive

Illaoi's W - Harsh Lesson

Janna's Q - Howling Gale

Jax's W - Empower

Jax's E - Counter Strike

Lux's E - Lucent Singularity

Nocturne's R - Paranoia

Swain's R - Demonflare

Thresh's Q - Death Sentence

Varus' Q - Piercing Arrow

Vi's Q - Vault Breaker

Mark (Snowballs in Howling Abyss)

Bar (state/empowerment)

Draven's Q - Spinning Axe

Gnar's W - Hyper

Gnar's E - Hop

Camille's E - Hookshot/Wall Dive attack speed

attack speed Camille's R - The Hextech Ultimatum

Funnel Mechanics

"Our attempts at reducing the effectiveness of funnel have notably cut the playrate of the strategy, but it's still proving to be a successful one for those who continue to do it. We want to see if modifying our current levers work to further curb pairings like Master Yi and Taric's success."

UNIQUE - Monster Hunter

MINION GOLD PENALTY TRIGGER: Gold earned from minion kills is greater than 40% of your gold earned from monsters

MINION GOLD PENALTY REMOVAL: At 20:00

Death Changes

"We're adjusting the potential teams have to snowball early to make sure that your games don't go wildly out of control as often and give teams more chances to participate in an even game. Kill experience coupled with Homeguards means that early kills are still very powerful, but they're not quite as game-ending as before. Shifting the type of kills to solo ones also help give individual agency, which is something we still want to promote, especially since we're seeing such a heavy skew towards shared kills.

We understand these pacing changes may hurt the jungle more than other roles, but we're making sure that we put back power into places that make sense for the role. (Read below for more information on that)."

PITY ZOOMS: On death, gain a smaller version of Homeguards which gives the player about 2.5 seconds less time to get back to lane

LONE WOLF: At levels 1-6, a champion's solo kills grant 20% more experience and assisted kills grant 20% less experience. At levels 7-8, these numbers are reduced to 10%

Jungle Buffs And QOL Item Changes

"Junglers are appropriately influential as a role, but we want to reduce the perception that they have to have an aggressive early presence to be effective. Instead, we're giving them opportunities for more personal power through proper farming as the game progresses.

We also want to make sure the jungle is accessible to players who can't kite perfectly or who don't have proper setups for the cutthroat role, so we're giving some extra sustain to people who fall critically low in the jungle, helping them stay alive when the going gets rough."

HUNTER'S MACHETE UNIQUE PASSIVE - NAIL Now heals for 50% more when below 30% maximum health

HUNTER'S TALISMAN UNIQUE PASSIVE - TOOTH Now heals for 50% more when below 30% maximum health

SKIRMISHER'S SABRE UNIQUE PASSIVE - TOOTH/NAIL Now heals for 50% more when below 30% maximum health

STALKER'S BLADE UNIQUE PASSIVE - TOOTH/NAIL Now heals for 50% more when below 30% maximum health

Practice Tool Additions

"We have a bunch of new Practice Tool cheats coming in for all your Gangplank-barrel-training endeavors and your get-better-at-CSing plans. Good luck!"

Target Dummy/Bot

Add 100 HP to Unit

Subtract 100 HP from Unit

Add 10 Armor/MR to Unit

Subtract 10 Armor/MR from Unit

Game Clock

Time Fast Forward 600s (note: Time Fast Forward 30s already exists)

Neutral Camps

Spawn Baron Nashor

Spawn Rift Herald

Player Control

Kill Player Character (Suicide)

Fully Stack Legend: Alacrity, Legend: Tenacity, Legend: Bloodline, Manaflow Band, Zombie Ward, Ghost Poro, Eyeball Collection, Ravenous Hunter, Ingenious Hunter, Relentless Hunter, and Ultimate Hunter runes.

Clash UI Update

"We added a Clash Award subtab to the Clash tab which allows players to now see all the Trophies, Banners, and Logos they've earned in Clash!"

Bugfixes

Evelynn's W - Allure properly damages at all levels from any range when cast on Baron Nashor

properly damages at all levels from any range when cast on Baron Nashor Oracle Lens can be used immediately if it is the player's first purchased trinket instead of defaulting to a 90 second cooldown

Lissandra's Frozen Thrall from Passive - Iceborn Subjugation now properly appears whenever an enemy champion dies nearby her, regardless of whether or not she's attacked them

now properly appears whenever an enemy champion dies nearby her, regardless of whether or not she's attacked them Neeko now properly deals basic attack damage to any enemy target when transformed as Wukong with Passive - Inherent Glamour

Mordekaiser can no longer cast Teleport while being in his R - Realm of Death

When Ornn recasts his R - Call Of The Forge God it will properly redirect in the direction of the dash, not towards Ornn's pathing

it will properly redirect in the direction of the dash, not towards Ornn's pathing Ally clones will no longer take damage from Tahm Kench's W - Devour

Annie's W - Incinerate can no longer be seen in Fog of War by her enemies

Upcoming Skins & Chromas

Cover Morgana

cover LeBlanc

cover Zyra

cover Zyra prestige edition