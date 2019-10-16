×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

League of Legends: All the important details from Riot Games' 10 year-anniversary stream

Kuldeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    16 Oct 2019, 18:32 IST

Riot Games celebrates 10-year anniversary with a bang
Riot Games celebrates 10-year anniversary with a bang

Riot Games 10-year anniversary stream has ended, and there is a lot to digest. The company revealed a plethora of information regarding all the new things that will come soon. This includes new games, League of Legends update, Team Fight Tactics update, and a new animated series.

Also read: Riot Games reveal teaser ahead of new champion release

Here are the major highlights from League of Legends' 10-year anniversary stream-

League of Legends

  • Senna is the latest champion that will join the League of Legends roster. She is a non-traditional marksman and will primarily play in the bot lane.
  • Elemental Dragon takedown will now affect the theme of the entire map.
  • Elder Dragon takedown will grant an ability to execute low health targets.
  • New locations and terrains will make its way to the Summoner’s Rift.

Team Fight Tactics

  • Two new champions along with New Classes, New Origin, and New items will be added to the game.
  • TFT will be playable on mobile platforms and cross-platform(mobile and desktop players can play together) will be available.

Wild Rift

  • League of Legends will come to mobile devices and consoles.
  • The game will be an entirely different version of its desktop counterpart.
  • The game will hit beta next year.

League of Runterra

  • League of Runterra will be Riot Games' take on a card game.
  • The game will revolve around champions and their synergies.
  • The beta version will go live in early 2020.
  • The game will also come to mobile devices.

Project A

  • Riot Games is planning to dive into the FPS market with its own shooting game.
  • The game will have a dedicated support team similar to the League of Legends.
  • No official date announced yet.

Project L

  • This will be Riot Games venture into the fighting genre.
  • It will be a 2D environment fighting game similar to Tekken and Mortal Kombat.
  • No official date announced yet.

LOL Esports manager

  • Manage your League team in a fantasy game style.
  • The game will be available next year.
Advertisement

League of Legends animated series

  • League of Legends will get its own animated series, which will revolve around different characters and their backgrounds.

Get the latest Esports update only on Sportskeeda.







Tags:
League of Legends
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us