League of Legends: All the important details from Riot Games' 10 year-anniversary stream
9 // 16 Oct 2019, 18:32 IST
Riot Games 10-year anniversary stream has ended, and there is a lot to digest. The company revealed a plethora of information regarding all the new things that will come soon. This includes new games, League of Legends update, Team Fight Tactics update, and a new animated series.
Here are the major highlights from League of Legends' 10-year anniversary stream-
League of Legends
- Senna is the latest champion that will join the League of Legends roster. She is a non-traditional marksman and will primarily play in the bot lane.
- Elemental Dragon takedown will now affect the theme of the entire map.
- Elder Dragon takedown will grant an ability to execute low health targets.
- New locations and terrains will make its way to the Summoner’s Rift.
Team Fight Tactics
- Two new champions along with New Classes, New Origin, and New items will be added to the game.
- TFT will be playable on mobile platforms and cross-platform(mobile and desktop players can play together) will be available.
Wild Rift
- League of Legends will come to mobile devices and consoles.
- The game will be an entirely different version of its desktop counterpart.
- The game will hit beta next year.
League of Runterra
- League of Runterra will be Riot Games' take on a card game.
- The game will revolve around champions and their synergies.
- The beta version will go live in early 2020.
- The game will also come to mobile devices.
Project A
- Riot Games is planning to dive into the FPS market with its own shooting game.
- The game will have a dedicated support team similar to the League of Legends.
- No official date announced yet.
Project L
- This will be Riot Games venture into the fighting genre.
- It will be a 2D environment fighting game similar to Tekken and Mortal Kombat.
- No official date announced yet.
LOL Esports manager
- Manage your League team in a fantasy game style.
- The game will be available next year.
League of Legends animated series
- League of Legends will get its own animated series, which will revolve around different characters and their backgrounds.
