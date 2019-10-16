League of Legends: All the important details from Riot Games' 10 year-anniversary stream

Kuldeep FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 16 Oct 2019, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Riot Games celebrates 10-year anniversary with a bang

Riot Games 10-year anniversary stream has ended, and there is a lot to digest. The company revealed a plethora of information regarding all the new things that will come soon. This includes new games, League of Legends update, Team Fight Tactics update, and a new animated series.

Here are the major highlights from League of Legends' 10-year anniversary stream-

League of Legends

Senna is the latest champion that will join the League of Legends roster. She is a non-traditional marksman and will primarily play in the bot lane.

Elemental Dragon takedown will now affect the theme of the entire map.

Elder Dragon takedown will grant an ability to execute low health targets.

New locations and terrains will make its way to the Summoner’s Rift.

Team Fight Tactics

Two new champions along with New Classes, New Origin, and New items will be added to the game.

TFT will be playable on mobile platforms and cross-platform(mobile and desktop players can play together) will be available.

Wild Rift

League of Legends will come to mobile devices and consoles.

The game will be an entirely different version of its desktop counterpart.

The game will hit beta next year.

League of Runterra

League of Runterra will be Riot Games' take on a card game.

The game will revolve around champions and their synergies.

The beta version will go live in early 2020.

The game will also come to mobile devices.

Project A

Riot Games is planning to dive into the FPS market with its own shooting game.

The game will have a dedicated support team similar to the League of Legends.

No official date announced yet.

Project L

This will be Riot Games venture into the fighting genre.

It will be a 2D environment fighting game similar to Tekken and Mortal Kombat.

No official date announced yet.

LOL Esports manager

Manage your League team in a fantasy game style.

The game will be available next year.

Advertisement

League of Legends animated series

League of Legends will get its own animated series, which will revolve around different characters and their backgrounds.

Get the latest Esports update only on Sportskeeda.