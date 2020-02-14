League Of Legends: BDD helps Gen.G secure 2-0 win over DAMWON Gaming

The first match of the Week 2 D3 of the League of Legends LCK Spring Split 2020 saw Gen.G go head to head with DAMWON Gaming.

And though the fans and the analysts predicted Gen.G to win, what they couldn’t predict, was how close both the games were going to be.

In game one, which was drawn out with constant back and forths, no one seemed to really all-in on their opponents. And several minutes went kill-less till Gen.G’s midlaner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-Seong took matters into his own hands.

In the last team fight, BDD went in for a ‘Hail Mary’ scoop with his Azir and caught out the opponent carries in one fell swoop helping his team to end the game then and there.

BDD looked untouchable today

Game 2 was a different story altogether; it was fast-paced with a lot of early and mid-game action. BDD went top with his Pantheon while his top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee swapped with him to the mid lane with his Sett pick, to counter Heo "ShowMaker" Su ‘s renekton better.

BDD was able to pull off a lot of some insane engages with his pick, while at the same time keeping his teammates well protected with Pantheon’s shield.

Today’s match was far closer than a lot expected, and it was not exactly because of DAMWON playing very well. Both of the teams looked rather wonky around their drafts, and their jungle to mid synergy was dismal at best.

In game one’s back and forth, both teams missed almost all of their skill shots. Showmaker’s Orianna ultimate barely hit anyone, while DAMWON’s top laner Jang "Nuguri'' Ha-gwon kept getting caught out during the early game.

With Gen.G set to face T1 this Sunday, things don’t look all that well for the super team.