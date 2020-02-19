League Of Legends: Gen.G dominate HLE with a very creative draft for a 2-0 victory

In Season 10 of the League of Legends LCK Spring Split, you can blame Hanwha Life for many things (like team fighting and execution), but drafting a very creative and solid team composition is not one of them.

So when Gen.G, who are known for ‘picking nothing but a single-minded meta comp,’ out draft HLE, then you know that something has gone horribly wrong in that narrative.

HLE had taken out T1 in the first week of the LCK with a superior draft. They truly looked like some of the best when it came to the pick and ban phase, so HLE getting out-drafted this time around was something that no fan expected.

In-game one, Gen.G, went for a very standard team composition, but they rounded out their ban and pick phase with a Rumble support. Now, Rumble is a very strong pick for the support role at the moment, and many pro teams are yet to abuse him in that way.

Because of this pick, the Gen.G ADC and support duo had a very dominant laning phase, and Kim “Life” Jeong-min got two kills early on and helped snowball his ADC Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk.

HLE’s Son "Lehends" Si-woo was on a Braum and was hardly able to do anything in the entire game, and Life took full advantage of that.

The second game of the series was even more one-sided than the first. Life picked Sett for support in the game, and not only was he able to successfully surprise the fans with this pick, but he seemed to have surprised HLE as well.

Life was incredible on his two very unique support picks

HLE looked confused and indecisive throughout the entirety of the game. And though their drafting was pretty much on point this time around, Gen.G just overpowered them with their mechanical prowess.