League of Legends: What to build on Senna as a support player

Senna's kit is overloaded with different mechanics

League of Legends next champion Senna is now playable on the PBE servers, and her abilities are finally out.

Senna, the Redeemer, is a marksman who will primarily act as a support. Her kit seems overloaded at first glance as she has damage, heals, and shields in her abilities. She can also act as a secondary carry if built accordingly.

Senna is a versatile champion, and her kit synergizes with a lot of items. There is no specific build for her at the moment, as she was just released, but here is the most optimal build for Senna right now.

Runes:

She can take Dark Harvest or Domination as her primary Rune tree. Cheapshot, Eyeball Collection, and Ultimate Hunter should fill the rest of the primary tree. This will provide Senna with burst damage for quick skirmishes. Sorcery is the most optimal Rune for the secondary tree as this will cover the mana issues that Senna might face in the early game. Sorcery should be followed by Manaflow Band and Gathering Storm.

Recommended Rune Path:

Primary tree- Dark Harvest, Cheapshot, Eyeball Collection, and Ultimate Hunter.

Secondary tree- Sorcery, Manaflow Band, and Gathering Storm.

Items:

After the new changes to the support items, Senna is compatible with both Spellthief’s Edge and Relic Shield. It depends on the player as Spellthief’s Edge provides more damage, while Relic Shield provides more bulkiness. Despite Senna being a Marksman, her attack speed ratios are low. Attack speed items won’t be as effective on her as it would on any other Marksman. Senna scales incredibly well with Lethality, so items like Duskblade and Youmuu’s Ghostblade synergize very well with her kit.

Black Cleaver is a perfect item for Senna along with Guardian’s Angel for additional survivability. Senna can add Redemption to the build if her team requires extra healing. Boots of Mobility are a perfect choice for Senna as it will allow her to roam in the game.

Recommended final build:

Duskblade, Black Clever, Spellthief's Edge(Maxed), Guardian Angel and Boots of Mobility.

Senna, the Redeemer pic.twitter.com/O3h8b416aj — League of Legends 🥳 (@LeagueOfLegends) October 27, 2019

