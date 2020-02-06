League of Legends: LEC Week 2 power rankings

LEC week 2 was very eventful

With week 2 of League of Legends European championship coming to an end, lets take a look at the Power rankings and how the teams have faired so far.

#10. Vitality (0 wins - 4 losses)

One of the two winless teams in the league, Vitality have really had a tough going so far. Playing without their mid-laner Milica and the lacklustre performances have plagued the team in the first two weeks of the split. We have seen some glimpses of the 2018 Cabochard but it is definitely not enough to win against top teams this year with the competition being so tough. If week 3 and 4 don't see an improvement then its time for the team to think start focusing on the Summer split because coming back from 0-8 will be near impossible.

#9. Schalke 04 (0 wins-4 losses)

The memes became reality after Schalke lost to Fnatic and Mad Lions. The schedule seems to be weighing hard on the team but with many analysts and players rating them highly preseason this is not what was expected. Forg1ven has not been able to carry on the older or the newer adcs. Gilius also has had a rough time in the jungle after getting good starts, only to lose the lead and then make the game uneventful for the team. But Schalke are higher than Vitality because they have somewhat been in the driving seat for some part of the game before they make a huge mistake and negate all their lead.

#8. SK Gaming (1 win-3 losses)

SK went 0-2 this week with losses to Fnatic and Misfits Gaming. Both their loses had glimses of good plays mixed with inexperienced decision making. Not much can be said for the roster and its only a waiting game to see how they perform in week 3 against Mad Lions and Rogue.

#7. Misfits Gaming (2 wins - 2 losses)

Febiven shut down critics

This was redemption week for Misfits Gaming going 2-0 with some very good play. After most analysts called them out for being the worst performing team in week 1, Febiven and Dan Dan showed up. Febiven shut down the criticism about him not being able to play assassins in the mid lane by carrying the team on his Qiyana and Le Blanc plays. Dan Dan is a star in the making and this week was just a step in the right direction for him too. All in all a good week and result for MSF, but lets hope this continues through the rest of the split.

#6. MAD Lions (2 wins - 2 losses)

With a 1-1 weekend not much can be said about Mad Lions. They have kept their leads and have made them through good plays and the team seems to have decent synergy. Their development will be something to look forward to.

#5. Excel Esports (2 wins-2 losses)

With the inclusion of the 6-star General Youngbuck the team already was a playoff contender. And the rookies have really showed us how good the structure of the national leagues in EU is. Mickey with his Pantheon has been giving us highlight reel after highlight reel. The team can only look forward to going from strength to strength from here contesting Rogue for their spot if they keep up with their performances.

#4. Rogue (3 wins-1 loss)

Rogue have continued their good performances

Rogue is definitely a top 4 of the league. With Larssen and Finn really showing us some good skills, the team has come together in a really good way. The loss to Origen was a hard one but they sure have the potential to bounce back stronger in week 3 with a match against G2 Esports.

#3. Fnatic (3 wins -1 loss)

Pic Credits: Riot Games

Fnatic have really showed us some powerful early game performances, snowballing leads into very quick objectives and then ending the game under 25 minutes. This week we saw a more slow and calculated Fnatic winning games in true Fnatic fashion but also showing some really good team co-ordination especially Selfmade with the bot lane. With the coming match of the week against G2 its going to be interesting to see how they perform against the top teams.

#2. Origen (3 wins - 1 loss)

Pic Credits: Riot Games

Showing us some good league of legends this week. Origen were outdrafted in their match against G2 which showed us some gaps in their play. Lets hope it is not a repeat of last year where such a loss turned into a nightmare for the team.

#1. G2 Esports ( 4 wins - 0 loss )

G2 are still undefeated this split. (Pic credits: Riot Games)

G2 have been undefeated in the 2 weeks and rightfully so. After some shaky starts in week 1, this week saw them providing some immaculate gameplay and some really clutch team decisions to win the games. The team showed us the toplane Soraka which is now at 100% win-rate in the league. Week 3 is another test with 2 very strong match ups of Rogue and Fnatic in 2 days. Will G2 be able to continue their streak?