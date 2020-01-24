League of Legends: Legends of Runeterra beta access launched today

Legends of Runeterra Beta access is out now

With League of Legends becoming a decade old, Riot has decided to let the fans in on what they are developing next as a part of the game's 10-year anniversary project.

From a card-based game (much like Hearthstone) to a fighting game (like Tekken) to even a first-person shooter, Riot seems to have a lot in store for us.

The CCG or the card game is called Legends of Runeterra, which fans have been anxiously awaiting for months now, and its beta access has just gotten its release today.

Players are facing 'staggered access'

Players are experiencing staggered access before they can enjoy the game.

Beta launches for any online game come with their own problems, most of which revolve around server overload. So to avoid the servers from getting too packed or crashing, Riot is going to delay some players from getting into the game through staggered access.

The beta was launched today on the 24th of January at 12 am IST, but it was only several hours after the launch time that players got complete access to the game.

Pre-registered players got early access

Pre-registered players are getting a one-day head-start for building their dream deck

To those players who pre-registered for the game, Riot has sent out an email which states, “Beta Season officially begins January 24, but since you’ve already pre-registered, you’ll be able to play the Legends of Runeterra open beta a day early. Access will be granted starting at 11 am PST on Jan. 23 and roll out over the next few hours.”

However, the staggered access affects both types of players; the pre-registered ones get no special privileges apart from an earlier access time.

The staggered access for the Legends of Runeterra beta release is set to ensure that the servers remain stable. It will prevent the game from crashing or taking a very long time to fix.

League of Legends fans are excited!

Legends of Runeterra is a very fresh, new take on the CCG genre.

Players are itching to try their hands on the new card game, which many have said comes with a very unique and fun gameplay mechanic.

LoR has gone through a lot of updates and improvements ever since the early access of its closed beta last month, and it looks like a very fresh and new take on the CCG genre.

