League of Legends: New Project Skins are here

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
17 Jul 2019, 06:11 IST

Via LOL Esports
Via LOL Esports

Riot has dropped the teaser for the upcoming Project Skin line coming to the League of Legends. We saw a few hints from here and there before the release but now we have the full teaser.

Akali, Irelia, Jinx, Pyke and Warwick will be joining the Project skin line.

All the skins are epic, except the Pyke one, as they will cost 1350 RP(NA). Pyke is getting a legendary skin, so it will cost 1850 RP(NA). Irelia will be getting a Prestige version of the skin which is obtainable via prestige points.

The skins look amazing and their splash arts are very attractive. Project skin line is one of the most fan-favorites out there and with the new skins no one should be disappointed. The last time we got a Project skin was back in 2017, which also included a legendary skin for Vayne. It also included a new game mode Overcharge at that time. It would be interesting to see if it makes a comeback but it's highly unlikely since Team fight Tactics is already running right now.

Talking about the teaser Pyke is clearly the main attraction of it. He can be seen standing in front of facility. You can also see Jinx, Pyke and Irelia beside him. He lifts up a robotic head which clearly seems to be the Project Zed head. It fits with the tag line "We can't control the monsters we create".

The skins have been added to PBE and should come to the live servers in the next to next patch. The arcade event is currently going on which also saw the release of new skins which include Arcade Caitlyn and Demacian Vice Garen etc. You can buy the pass for the Arcade event and expect another pass for the Project event.



Tags:
League of Legends
Contact Us