League of Legends News: All the new skins coming in patch 8.20

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 14 Oct 2018, 19:12 IST

Count Kledula

Patch 8.21 will be dropping soon and it will be bringing a whole lot of skins. New skins will be coming for Ekko, Janna and Kled. These skins will be Halloween themed giving it a spooky essence. Trick or Treat Ekko, Count Kledula and Bewitching Janna will all cost 1350 RP each.

This would be the first skin for Ekko after the SKT Ekko skin almost a year back. Similarly, Kled will be getting its first skin after his debut skin(Sir Kled Skin) back in August of 2016. The two champions have only a few skins in their collection. Janna, on the other hand, received her last skin in September of 2017.

K/DA Skins

K/DA skin line will also be coming in the next patch too. The new skins will be available for Akali, Ahri, Evelyn, and Kai'Sa. The skins are rumoured to be inspired by legendary K-pop Band BlackPink. Each skin will cost 1350 RP each and will come with new animations and sound effects. Players will be able to earn chromas Via the ongoing World event including the Prestige chroma for Kai'Sa which will cost 2,500 tokens.

There is no sign of Halloween event yet by Riot. This could be due to the ongoing World Championship. There might not be any specific event but small tasks rewarding with things like Icons, emotes and blue essence are to be expected.

The next patch won't have so many changes similar to patch 8.20 due to the ongoing World Championship. The Wolrd Championship missions will run till November 17 leading us to the end of the season. If players finish Gold or above at the end of the season they will be rewarded with Victorious Oriana skin. Players will get chroma for the skin if they finish Gold or above in multiple queues therefor one for each Solo queue, Flex queue, and twisted tree line.