League of Legends News: Marvel to collaborate with LOL to bring out first LOL Comic!

League of Legends: Ashe: Warmother

Comics Industry Giant Marvel is collaborating with League of Legends and will be releasing Graphic Novel. Fans have been wanting to get something based on the lore of League Characters since they are so intriguing and now Marvel is finally giving one!

The Graphic novel will be based on Ashe and her story. Odin Austin Shafer will be the main writer while art and lettering will be done by Nina Vakueva and Cardinal Rae respectively. The Graphic novel will be called League of Legends: Ashe: Warmother and it will be released in May of 2019 while its digital copy will be released this year on December 19.

The story will follow the original lore of Ashe the Iceborn warrior and all the challenges she had to face growing up and while leading her tribe carefully.

In an article issued by Marvel, they tell how keenly they are looking forward to this collaboration-

"Many fans of the Marvel Universe and comics share their interests and passion for storytelling with the gaming community,” said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel. “'League of Legends' is one of the most well-known games in the industry, and their unique world and extensive roster of rich characters and are a perfect fit for comic books. We’re excited to partner with Riot and help build the League of Legends Universe for fans and players around the world."

"We love comics as a way to tell stories because it gives 'League of Legends' fans an opportunity to see the world of Runeterra and not just read about it,” said Greg Street, Head of Creative Development at Riot Games. “We see similarities between the League of Legends Universe and the Marvel Universe, as both of them feature an array of characters with compelling and diverse backgrounds. Marvel's success at developing a world through comics and creating great stories is industry-defining, and we're thrilled to be working with them to bring our own stories to life."