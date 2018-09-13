LoL News: Patch notes for 8.18

Property of Riot Games

Season end is around the corner and so is Worlds 2018. These changes in the patch 8.18 will lead up to Worlds patch. Changes around competitive play aren't that many since most of the changes would be included in the patch just before worlds. Here are the major notables in the patch-

* Nexus Blitz will finally leave-

The game mode has been around for a couple of patches now but it will be finally leaving. This was the first time Nexus Blitz was introduced and the fast-paced game mode sure was fun. The game has some unique interactions which made it more hilarious and we hope that the game mode will be back soon.

* Hello Odyssey Extraction-

With Nexus Blitz leaving we will be getting a new Game mode called Odyssey Extraction. The game mode has a Space like themed where 5 players will fight monsters and gain level as they kill them. The difficulty increases with each level with the final being onslaught. You can however only choose from a list of 5 champions which are Jinx, Malphite, Sona, Yasuo, and Ziggs.

*Odyssey Skin Line-

With the new game mode, we will also be getting new skins for Jinx, Kayn, Malphite, Sona, Yasuo, and Ziggs. Except for Kayn, every skin will come with chromas. The skins look stunning visually. The price of the skin has not been revealed yet but it's expected to be around 1350 RP for Jinx, Malphite, Sona, Yasuo, and Ziggs(Epic). The price of skin for Kayn is expected to be around 1820 RP(Legendary).

*Miscellaneous changes-

Minimap Icon will now scale with Minimap size on all the existing game modes giving people with 4k monitors a better view.

*Bug Fixes and Champion Nerfs/Buffs-

This patch is not a major patch hence only bringing small adjustments to several champions with more major changes are expected to come in patch 8.19.