League of Legends News: What you need to know about Neeko: The Curious Chameleon

League of Legends has brought us a new adorable yet deadly mage

League of Legends has revealed their next champion, scheduled to hit the rift later this year. Neeko, The Curious Chameleon, seems to be a champion built for the mid lane or support roles, though you never can tell what the LoL community will do with a new champion.

Neeko's primary job is to catch the enemy team with their pants down, so to speak, dropping their guard before being burst down by the champion's explosive power.

Passive- Inherent Glamour

Neeko disguises herself as an ally champion. Taking or dealing damage will end the illusion.

Q- Blooming Burst

Neeko delivers a seed into an area, dealing damage in an AoE. Killing an enemy, large monster, or damaging a champion will cause the seed to bloom two times, dealing more damage.

W- Shapesplitter

Passive- Every third basic attack deals bonus damage and increases movement speed for a short time.

Active- Neeko becomes invisible, gains movement speed, and sends multiple clones of herself out in multiple directions.

E- Tangle Barbs:

Neeko sends an orb out, damaging and rooting any enemy hit runs into up to three targets. The last enemy hit is rooted in an extra amount of time, keeping an enemy immobile for three seconds.

R- Pop Blossom

Neeko charges for a second before leaping into the air. When she slams back down, she delivers an AoE nuke around her while also giving her a shield for a brief time.

Neeko's wave clearing comes through Blooming Burst, and will more than likely be the ability you max first. And while you will probably only put one point into Shapesplitter early on, the misdirection will allow you to make some big plays, and it even keeps you invisible while you activate your ultimate, allowing you to drop the Pop Blossom on an unsuspecting group of enemies.

Tangled Barbs will help you keep enemies at bay, especially if there's a mob of minions in between you and them. If you can manage to proc Tangle Barbs twice before it reaches your enemy laner, it will allow you to dish out some major damage with Blooming Burst, allowing you to win early trades before heading back to base for the first time.

Though Neeko is given a short movement speed buff from Shapesplitter, Neeko is not exactly a mobile champion and can find herself in hot water when dealing with champions who are easily able to dodge her attacks.

Considering her passive and E, you may very well see Neeko bottom lane as a support. She has a kit which allows her to both get her lane partner out of trouble and help them deal a significant amount of damage, though she won't have much in ways of protection.

Will you be playing Neeko when she arrives? What role do you plan on taking her in? Let us know in the comments below!