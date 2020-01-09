League of Legends Patch 10.1 Notes and Rundown

NEW SEASON BEGINS ON 10th

Upcoming Skins :

Patch will see the release of the Mecha Kingdom skins and Freljord Sylas.

Champions :

Sett, The boss

Sett, The boss hits the rift this patch. With its interesting biography and the short story the buzz around this Ionian tank skyrocketed.

Champion Changes :

Aphelios nerfs

As always, the release of a new champion on the rift immediately makes it the best champion in the lane. This patch sees some nerfs to this mystical marksman.

Aphelio's Base Movement speed and health have been reduced from 330 and 530 to 325 and 500 respectively. Infernum was always meant to be the best use of the Ultimate but they did not see it 1 shotting all champions, so they have reduces the Infernum empowered AOE damage from 100% to 75% on secondary targets.

Azir and Corki are back!

The go-to mid lane champions for all pro-players were lost in the meta changes and the game shifting towards more early game power picks. Changes introduced will help them coming back into the meta.

Azir has a longer duration on its R wall, increased from 3 seconds to 5 seconds. And more base damage at all levels.

Corki too has more base damage on its R to not buff his early wave clear but try and get him back into the meta.

Vi's much-awaited change

Vi mains rejoice this patch as its R is not unstoppable for its whole duration.

Mordekaiser getting nerfed

We did not see this coming! But with its absolute dominance in the last few patches, Mordekaiser has been hit where it hurts. His passive duration has now been decreased from 5 seconds to 4 seconds. And movement speed is now a flat 3% at all levels.

Jayce is back too?

Jayce was hit hard in the last few patches. Lethality items did give him some power but he still suffered a lot with the changes and removal of kleptomancy. So this patch Riot has tried to bring him back with buffs to Q damage later. Let's hope for a resurgence of this champion.

Support Items :

With the rework of the support items in patch 9.23, for short while support almost became the 3rd damage dealer in the team. With this patch, the items have changes to make them be more support than damage items. Targon's Buckler and Steel Shoulderguards will have added Base health regen and almost half the damage. While Spectral Sickle and Spellthief's Edge have added mana regen and less damage and health stats. So the tank supports will have more sustain and resilience and the ability-casting champions will have more mana for their abilities.

Runes :

Conqueror

Now shows the total healing in its tool tip.

Prototype: Omnistone

Due to the changes last patch not being good enough this patch sees a cool-down decreased from 7-3 seconds to 5-3 seconds for melee champions and 11-7 seconds to 9-7 seconds for ranged champions.

In conclusion, this is being touted as the season for League of Legends to be back at the top of all gaming and e-sport charts! Good luck with this season climb!