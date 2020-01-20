League of Legends Patch 10.2 Preview; AD Carry position is getting slightly nerfed

Credits: Riot Games

Mark Yetter, the Lead Game Designer for League of Legends has released the unofficial notes for upcoming patch 10.2. As expected both Aphelios and Nautilus are getting nerfed while Trundle and Sona are finally getting some buffs. Cloak of Agility, which seems broken at the moment is also getting its crit chance reduced by 5%. Here is an early look at the upcoming patch 10.2-

Nerfs

Stormrazor will have its Attack damage reduced from 55 to 50

Cloak of Agility will have its crit chance reduced from 25% to 20% to nerf the 4 Cloak build on some ADCs.

Aphelios will be hit hard with nerfs to his Clibrum(Rifle/Sniper) Q Cooldown increased from 9-6 to 10-8; Mark damage reduced from 20-40+(30% Bonus AD) to 15+(20% Bonus AD). Severum(Regen Pistol) Q damage reduced from 35% Bonus AD to 30% Bonus AD per hit. Mini Crescendum(Chakram) AD values reduced.

Nautilus Q damage reduced from 80-280 to 70-250.

Qiyana W attack speed is no longer flat 20% at all levels. Will increase from 5% to 25% based on rank.

Buffs

Frozen Heart armour increased from 100 to 110.

Rift Herald health reduced from 8250-16500 to 7125-14250. Making it easier to kill.

Draven R Bonus AD increases with level now instead of flat 110% at all levels to (110%/130%/150%) increase.

Karma Q damage increased from 80-260 to 90-270. And W damage increased from 30-130 to 40-140.

Lulu base armour increased from 28.22 to 29. Base AD increased from 46.368 to 47. E cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.

Trundle W movement speed increased from 20-40% to 30-50%. E slow increased from 15-55% to 20-60%.

Viktor's Hex core has been bug fixed to now giving him base mana per level (25) instead of hex-core mana value (5-15) which gives him roughly 300 more mana at level 18.

Ziggs Q damage increased from 75-250 to 80-280. W knockback increased from 400 to 500.

Sona E haste % increased for both allies and Sona. For allies: increase from 0-14 (+3%/100 AP) to 10-16% (+4%/100 AP). For Sona: increase from 10-14 (+3%/100 AP) to 25% (+4/100 AP).

Jinx passive "Get Excited" now triggers after killing epic monsters as well.

Keep in mind the changes are for PBE and only after proper testing will go on the live servers. Overall the changes feel like a nerf to AD Carry position and will definitely shake up the meta.