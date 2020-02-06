League of Legends: Patch 10.3 Notes and Rundown- Champion Changes and Skins

Rundown of Patch 10.3

The new patch released for League of Legends has a lot of changes hitting the rift. It is a very big patch and one that many players considered a very important one. From pro play to solo queue every player had some qualms about the start of the season and this patch seems to be the bridge bringing balance back to the game.

We have 3 new skins this patch being Hearseeker Jinx, True Damage Senna Prestige Edition and Heartseeker Yuumi.

Champion changes

Akali

It's finally here! Akali has been reworked to make her a more balanced champion and not feel hopeless to play against. Riot had promised some majot work on Akali and they delivered.

Q cost increased.

100/95/90/85/80 energy ⇒ 120/115/110/105/100 energy

W shroud movement speed increased and now decays.

Movement in shroud : 20/25/30/35/40% movement speed ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50% decaying movement speed for 2 seconds on cast

R now targets champions, not direction.

R1 is now targeted to enemy.

R1 target range : 675

R1 dash distance : 675-825 based on distance from enemy.

Advertisement

Aphelios

Aphelios's Sniper Rifle, Calibrum has been changed so that it does not shoot from the moon.

Q marked enemy attack range no longer infinite.

Marked enemy attack range: Infinite⇒ 1800.

Azir

Both Azir and Corki have been getting small buffs each patch as the balance team tread carefully not to over buff them. But we can soon expect to see some Azir Corki matchups in pro-play.

Base mana increased.

Mana: 438 ⇒ 480

R number of soldiers increased.

Wall length: 5/6/7 soldiers ⇒ 6/7/8 soldiers.

Corki

Buffs to special delivery this patch to make him more aggressive.

W damage per second ratio increased; burn duration increased; now slows.

Damage per second ratio: 0.375 bonus attack damage, 0.05 ability power ⇒ 0.5 bonus attack damage, 0.06 ability power.

Burn Duration: 1 second ⇒ 1.5 seconds.

Carrier Pigeon: Now slows champions that are directly hit and knocked aside for 1.5 seconds.

Diana

Small nerfs to make her less oppressive in lane.

Base mana decreased.

Mana: 420 ⇒ 375

W damage per orb decreased.

Damage per orb: 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 18/30/42/54/66

Ekko

Ekko jungle seeing some nerfs this patch.

Passive monster stack damage decreased.

Passive Resonance stack damage: 200% against monsters ⇒ 150% against monsters.

Ezreal

MF outdated. Aphelios overrated. Long have you waited. No longer jebaited.

Ezreal being buffed to stand up to other champions.

Base mana growth and AS growth increased.

Mana Growth: 42 ⇒ 50

Attack Speed Growth: 1.5% ⇒ 2.5%.

Galio

Galio is getting some help to deal with skilled matchups by some changes in his Q.

Q tornado duration and damage ticks increased.

Tornado Duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds

Tornado damage ticks: 3 ⇒ 4

Leona

W and E damage decreased.

W Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200

E Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 ⇒ 50/90/130/170/210

Miss Fortune

MF is getting reduced attack speed growth to not gut her too much.

Base attack speed growth decreased.

Base attack speed growth: 3% ⇒ 2.25%.

Rumble

Cleaning up some stats to nice, clean whole numbers and pulling power out of his W defenses so he's not such a terror in the mid lane.

Base stats rounded.

Armour: 30.88 ⇒ 31

Attack Damage: 61.036 ⇒ 61.

W bonus movement speed and shield decreased.

Bonus movement speed: 20/25/30/35/40% (30/37.5/45/52.5/60% when enhanced) ⇒ 15/20/25/30/35% (22.5/30/37.5/45/52.5% when enhanced).

Shield: 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200.

Sejuani

Jankos's nightmare has become a reality with Sejuani getting some really good buffs. This should make her even more viable with certain team compositions.

Now has bonus AS at level 1.

Bonus attack speed: 0% at level 1 ⇒ 10% at level 1.

Passive: Frost Armor now removed when damaged from all monsters and champions.

Damage from epic monsters and enemy champions ⇒ Damage from all monsters and enemy champions.

Senna

True Damage Senna Prestige Edition

While we love Senna's flexibility as both a marksman and support, she's a little too strong as the former. We're adjusting the Mist Wraith drop chances to support her role as a support (say that 5 times fast).

Mist Wraith drop chance adjusted. Spoils of War now counts as kills, reducing drop Mist Wraith drop chance.

Mist wraith drop chance: 20% on minions Senna doesn't kill, 100% on cannon minions Senna kills ⇒ 25% on minions Senna doesn't kill, 1.67% on cannon minions Senna kills.

Mist wraith drop chance (Spoils of war): Minion kills via Spoils of War (Relic Shield and Steel Shoulderguards UNIQUE) that Senna gets credit for now count as kills by Senna, reducing the drop chance to 1.67%.

E bugfix.

Allies camouflaged by Curse of the Black Mist no longer become invisible if Senna dies during the ability's effect.

Sett

Some changes to tone down Sett's oppression.

Base health regen decreased.

Health Regen: 9.25 ⇒ 8.

W cooldown increased; base damage decreased later.

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10/8 seconds ⇒ 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds.

Base Damage: 90/125/160/195/230 ⇒ 90/120/150/180/210.

Sona

Sona got a little too much power last patch making her go super sonic with her E.

E self movement speed decreased.

Self Movement speed: 25% (+0.04 per 100 ability power) ⇒ 20% (+0.03 per 100 ability power).

Yuumi

Heartseeker Jinx and Yuumi

Some changes were in order for Yuumi. While she was nerfed out of pro-play even the solo queue records were not good. Changing her Q and a quality of life change to her W might not bring her back in meta but the changes are welcome none the less.

Q empowered damage decreased and now considers target's health; cost now flat.

Empowered Damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 (+0.4 ability power) ⇒ 45/80/115/150/185/220 (+0.4 ability power) (+0.02-0.08 of target's current health).

Cost: 85/90/95/100/105/110 mana ⇒ 90 mana at all ranks.

W no longer goes on cooldown from Silences.

Silence no longer counts as an immobilizing effect that places You and Me! on a 5 second cooldown

E base heal decreased, but ratio increased.

Heal: 70/110/150/190/230 (+0.3 ability power) ⇒ 70/94/118/142/166/190 (+0.4 ability power).