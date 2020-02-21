League of Legends: Patch 10.4 hotfix details

The League of Legends Patch 10.4 hotfix is out. Just a day after the new patch was released we have some hotfixes coming with some key changes. Mark Yetter tweeted the changes on his twitter page:

Immolate item hotfix

Pulse countdown from all items changed from 10 to 12

Bami pulse damage : 6-23(+2% bonus HP) ⇒ 6-23(+1% bonus HP)

Sunfire pulse damage : 26-43(+5% bonus HP) ⇒ 26-43(4% bonus HP)

Forgefire pulse damage : 26-43(+5% bonus HP) ⇒ 26-43(4% bonus HP)

Cinderhulk pulse damage : 12-29(+4% bonus HP) ⇒ 12-29(3% bonus HP)

Soraka Top nerf

W cooldown : 8-2 ⇒ 6-2

W mana cost : 50-70 ⇒ 40-60

Health cost reduction when rejuvenated 40-100% ⇒ 60-100%

Sona Top nerf

Base AD : 49 ⇒ 45

AD per level : 3 ⇒ 2

E self haste : 20% ⇒ 10-14%

The changes might put Soraka back into her support position, removing her from the top lane altogether. Sona too should not be able to perform in the top lane.

The changes to the tank items with Frozen heart in the last patch and Bami in this patch has surely put tanks back in the meta. Some must try champions would be Poppy, Ornn in the top lane and Rammus and Amumu in the jungle.