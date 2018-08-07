Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

League of Legends reveals the final Roadmap of year

Kuldeep Thapa
CONTRIBUTOR
News
21   //    07 Aug 2018, 22:42 IST

E
property of LeagueofLegends/RiotGames

Riot has released the Champion Roadmap. This Roadmap will be the last Roadmap going onto next season. Riot issued a statement "Hey guys, we’re back with the final Champion Roadmap of the year. This season, the Champions Team has been focusing slightly more on VGUs and slightly less on new champs, so I won’t be mimicking the last couple blog posts exactly. Instead, I’ll be focusing mostly on the upcoming VGUs. We do have a few new champions in development—including a rather colorful mage that won’t stay hidden for too much longer—but it’s a bit far away to go into specific details yet." Here are the highlights of the complete Roadmap -

Nunu changes are incoming-

Nunu is one of the oldest champions in the game. His kit is pretty outdated and he doesn't provide much to the team. Riot has finally decided to update the champions and here are the major points-

* His ultimate and Consume ability will remain the same as It's an integral part of the kit.

* According to Riot his new kit will revolve around setting up plays which will be hilarious to watch.

* Nunu will keep its identity as an Objective control jungler.

Ezreal ability changes-

Ezreal is one of the most played ADC. The champion has a high skill cap which makes him a fan favorite. However, his current iteration of W which is Essence Flux is quite redundant. The ability doesn't do much and the ability is hardly used. The new version of the ability will be coming soon. His Visuals and Voiceover are changing too!

Kayle and Morgana changes-

Kayle and Morgana will also be receiving some changes moving forward. Morgana is still viable to play and often can be seen in games, however, Kayle is pretty outdated as her kit is pretty straightforward and doesn't provide any real thrill. Morgana will be receiving small changes while Kayle will receive big ones. The duo will also get their Lore and storyline rewritten.

Apart from this Riot have revealed that they are working on a new champ which is supposed to be a mage. The release date has not be revealed yet.



Topics you might be interested in:
League of Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
CONTRIBUTOR
League of Legends Game Modes
RELATED STORY
Dates and Locations of 2018 League of Legends...
RELATED STORY
How To Play League Of Legends? Get Your Basics Right 
RELATED STORY
9 Best League of Legends Cosplays You Will Ever See
RELATED STORY
3 Best Featured League of Legends Game Modes
RELATED STORY
The International 2018 and the History of The...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: PES, League of Legends to feature in...
RELATED STORY
10 Important Tips For DOTA 2 - Ultimate Guide For Beginners
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale: How To Play And Excel
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could be on the cover of WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us