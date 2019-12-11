League of Legends: Riot Games teases Mecha Kingdoms skin line

Mecha Kingdoms is the latest skin line revealed by Riot Games

The preseason is underway in League of Legends and Riot Games has released a teaser for the latest skin line called Mecha Kingdoms, that will debut in early 2020. This will probably be the first skin line that is released for the upcoming Season 10, but the official release date has not been confirmed yet.

The cinematic teaser features Jax in what looks like a metallic suit standing on the palm of a gigantic creature. In a cinematic teaser of Mecha Kingdoms, Jax says,

“The great kingdoms warred for generations, until the arrival of a new enemy, to fight back, we were blessed with gifts from the heavens. I, Jax, now stand mountains tall!”

Unfortunately, only Jax can be seen in the video but Riot Games has confirmed that apart from Jax, four other champions will receive the Mecha Kingdoms skins. Since we can see only Jax in the video, it’s likely he receives an Ultimate skin. The last skin Jax received was two years ago in the form of God Staff Jax, which is a Legendary skin. A specific teaser for a skin line might also mean that Riot Games is planning to release an event for the Mecha Kingdoms skins.

God Staff Jax was released back in 2017