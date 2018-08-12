Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

League of Legends: Riot Unveils New Skins For Irelia & Talon

Kuldeep Thapa
CONTRIBUTOR
News
68   //    12 Aug 2018, 02:10 IST

po<p>
Property of Riot Games

Riot has teased two new skins for the fans out there. Divine sword Irelia and Enduring Talon are the latest champions to get a new skin. A short video was teased on the official Brazilian Facebook page followed by other pages.

The skin follows traditional Immortal series. The last line of Immortal series was launched back in September of 2017. This will be the sixth skin for both Talon and Irelia. Talon and Irelia will follow the path of Master Yi, Janna, and Fiora who received their skin last year. The skin has a divine Asian theme giving a hint of old Chinese civilization.

Irelia last received a new skin back in 2015 so she got a much a needed fresh skin while Talon received a new skin in early 2017 in the blood moon event.

The skins look mesmerizing and worth the money. The price of the skins has not been revealed yet but it's likely to follow the old skins line. The price of old immortal series skins were 1350rp per skin. The skins come with new Animations and sound effects which are very unique and quite fun to watch.

The skin splash art looks fantastic with both the champions looking equally good. The skins are expected to hit PBE servers in patch 8.16 while it may come out in live servers in patch 8.17.

Currently, on live servers, the Pool party event is going on which marks the release of pool party skins. The new skins released are Pool party Gangplank, Pool party Caitlyn and Pool party Zoe. These skins cost 1350 rp each. Summoners can also complete different missions to unlock different rewards such as Hextech Chest, Mystery champion shard, and blue essence. Next patch is supposed to come with five new skins Cosmic Ashe, Cosmic Lulu, Cosmic Xinzhao, Mafia Braum and Mecha Aurelian Sol (1350 rp each).

Topics you might be interested in:
League of Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
CONTRIBUTOR
League of Legends: 3 Best Featured League of Legends Game...
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: How To Play League Of Legends? Get...
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: New League of Stats feature available...
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: LoL Game Modes
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: 9 Best League of Legends Cosplays You...
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: Dates and Locations of 2018 League of...
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: Final Roadmap of the year
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Gameplay Features and Improvements
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale: How To Play And Excel
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: PES, League of Legends to feature in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us