League of Legends: Sneaky is at it again, but this time with a spectacular Star Guardian Xayah cosplay.

If the former League of Legends pro Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi is known for anything else other than his spectacular skills in the ADC role, it’s his amazing ability to cosplay.

Sneaky has gotten the Star Guardian Xayah cosplay aesthetic perfectly

And he is at it again, but this time in a new avatar. Sneaky’s latest cosplay captures Star Guardian Xayah’s design perfectly; he dawns a blue and bubble gum pink wig to match the outfit that he is wearing, which too shares a similar aesthetic.

Not the first time Sneaky startled the internet with his cosplay

This Star Guardian Xayah makeover will not be the first time that Sneaky takes over the internet with his cosplaying skills.

Sneaky and Bang in the 2018 All-Star Event

Previously during the 2018 All-Stars event, he actually did a Xayah-Rakan lover’s duo with Bae “Bang” Jun-sik, both on and off the Rift. While Sneaky went on to dress as the Vastayan marksman, Bang, on the other hand, chose to go as ‘The Charmer.’

Sneaky, since then (and even before that), has added a plethora of cosplays to his oeuvre, which includes Pizza Delivery Sivir, K/DA Ahri, Pool Party Caitlyn and a lot more.

PSneaky in his Pool Party Caitlyn consplay

Sneaky as K/DA Ahri

Sneaky has taken to full time streaming

Sneaky has taken up streaming Full-Time

By Season 10 Pre-season, Sneaky had decided to step away from the pro scene and invest his time completely to streaming League of Legends content. But, that decision is only temporary, as he had announced that he, “still has the competitive drive,” and might just decide to return to the professional stage in the near future.

Recently, Sneaky had also partnered up with United Talent Agency to help represent him better in all of his streaming endeavors.

Surprisingly, Sneaky is not the only big name that UTA has been representing in the past few weeks. Their roster of prominent YouTube and Twitch personalities also include Imane “Pokimane” Anys and even Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang.