League of Legends: Talking points from week 2 of LEC

Kuldeep Thapa ANALYST Feature 16 Jun 2019, 15:25 IST

Via LOL Esports

Week 2 of LEC Summer split has ended and here are the major highlights from it-

Fnatic and G2 Esports goes undefeated

At the end of week 2, only two teams in the League of Legends European Championship are undefeated. Fnatic defeated Origen and Schalke while G2 easily overpowered SK Gaming and Vitality. Both Fnatic and G2 Esports played a very aggressive game dominating right from the start. The teams will face each other next week and only one team will remain undefeated at the end of week 3.

Origen clearly looks the third best team

Last split finalist Origen had tough early schedule this split. They faced Fnatic and G2 Esports in the first two weeks and although they dropped both the games they still look decent. Origin faced Fnatic and Misfits this week as they went 1-1. They look a step behind the top two teams but clearly seem better than the rest of the teams in the league.

2-2 Cluster

Currently, 5 teams are sitting at a 2-2 score which includes Origen, Misfits, Splyce, Schalke and Rogue. If we keep aside Origen all other squads look average at best. There is certainly a clear gap between the top half of the table and the rest of the league. We saw a simmilar thing in the LCS last split where bunch of teams were at the same record. It's only second week of the split so teams will move to their deserving positions as the season progresses but expect a tough fight in the mid table.

What is happenning to Vitality?

The team represented Europe in the Worlds 2018 and had a stellar performance there. Everyone expected them to rise even more after their return to Europe but they have fallen off pretty hard.The team finished 5 in the spring split and are currently at the bottom of the table with a 0-4 record. They are yet score a win and if they don't come together pretty soon they might miss on Worlds this year.