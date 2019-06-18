League of Legends: Talking points from week 3 of LCS

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 18 Jun 2019, 14:32 IST

Via LOL Esports

Week 3 of LCS Summer Split has ended and there was a lot of action to talk about. OpTic Gaming's good run ended while Team Liquid got their first 2-0 week. It's only week 3 of LCS so there is plenty of action left in the NA LCS but now we have a better understanding of the calibre available in the league. Here are the major highlights from the third round.

Team Liquid makes a return to the top flight

After a shaky start to the season, Team Liquid seem to have regained their groove. The team went 2-0 in the third week defeating FlyQuest and OpTic Gaming in the process. They did face some hiccups though, especially in the OpTic Gaming matchup which was a completely back and forth affair. However, there is a definite improvement from their previous weeks and you can expect them to only get better from here.

OpTic win streak ends

Everyone was quite surprised when OpTic Gaming went undefeated in the first two weeks. There were many comments regarding their easy schedule helping them in the early weeks. However, this week brought them a real test as they faced Cloud 9 and Team Liquid. Unfortunately, they dropped both of their games. Despite their losses, OpTic looked very convincing in both of their matchups. They look far better as compared to the previous splits though.

TSM triumphs the derby match

TSM and Cloud 9 are two of the most decorated teams in LCS history. Their meetings have always been of high intensity and this time was no different. C9 did get the first blood but TSM were quick to recover from there. BrokenBlade had a solid performance on Poppy along with Zven who also got a quadra kill in this game. TSM did win the game making the top half of the league even more interesting.

100 Thieves finally bag a victory

After struggling in the league for two weeks, 100 Thieves have finally opened their account. The team had to make some adjustments in the team due to their poor run and so they brought in FakeGod in place of Ssumday while Ryu came back from retirement to play in the mid lane. They still had to struggle a lot for the win as both Echo Fox and 100 Thieves were pretty sloppy in their gameplay.